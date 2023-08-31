Cambridge Systematics to Partner with Geotab ITS to Develop LOCUS Truck: A New Freight Planning and Analytics Tool

News provided by

Geotab Inc.

31 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cambridge Systematics (CS) announced its partnership with Geotab ITS, a Geotab business unit providing actionable, real-world aggregate insights to improve transportation networks. The partnership will combine CS' industry-leading big data platform, LOCUS, with Geotab ITS' extensive aggregate commercial vehicle dataset to develop a new freight planning and analytics tool: LOCUS Truck.  

Already in use by over 40 agencies in the United States, with applications in passenger transportation, performance, electric vehicle charging, and safety, the LOCUS platform transforms anonymized location data from connected vehicles and smartphones into actionable insights on movement trends with granular detail.  

"Our collaboration with Geotab ITS will allow us to gain deep insights into commercial vehicle travel across the US," says Brad Wright, CEO of Cambridge Systematics. "We are excited to integrate anonymized and aggregated data from Geotab ITS with our flagship LOCUS product to help our clients address questions about electrification, equity, economic recovery, safety, and resilience." 

"This partnership highlights a transformative shift in our understanding of road usage," said Jean Pilon-Bignell, VP Public Sector at Geotab. "The modern transportation landscape is intricate and dynamic and our partnership with the LOCUS platform will help untangle these complexities. By integrating Geotab ITS' high-quality aggregate commercial vehicle data into LOCUS' robust framework, we're not just delivering an analytical tool; we're articulating our vision for the future where data-driven insights guide our actions and decisions and contribute to a safer, more efficient and sustainable future."

With Geotab ITS' primary source data, which includes movements of over 3.7 million commercial fleet vehicles, LOCUS is expanding its powerful analytics capabilities to freight planners and analysts with LOCUS Truck. This new tool will provide truck travel metrics classified by vehicle classes (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) and other categories, such as vocation (door-to door, local, etc.). These metrics are critical for estimation, calibration, and validation of commercial vehicle transportation models and for truck parking studies. Using LOCUS Truck data, models will better reflect real-world commercial vehicle travel metrics.

About Cambridge Systematics  
Cambridge Systematics, Inc. has specialized in transportation for more than 50 years. We are dedicated to ensuring that investments deliver the best possible results and a more equitable future. By providing innovative solutions in planning, modeling, analytics, operations and software applications, we help our clients make decisions to meet future transportation needs while enhancing the performance of existing infrastructure. We foster strong relationships with our clients and share with them a commitment to improving transportation for future generations. For more information on Cambridge Systematics and LOCUS, visit camsys.com

About Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
With access to one of the world's largest organically grown transportation datasets, Geotab ITS aggregates data from millions of connected vehicles to produce actionable transportation insights and urban analytics for transportation leaders across the United States and Canada. These insights are driven from privacy-by-design principles and are provided through the Geotab ITS Altitude Platform, a secure, modular, open transportation analytics platform that enables partners and customers to quickly interact with the data and integrate it into internal systems, processes and workflows. For more information on Geotab Intelligent Transportation Systems and the Altitude Platform, visit: its.geotab.com.

SOURCE Geotab Inc.

Also from this source

Data to the rescue: Reducing collisions with data insights and AI predictability

Geotab wins Google Cloud Cross Customer Award 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.