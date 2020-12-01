Cambridge Technology and JetPatch announce Strategic Partnership to launch Patch Management as a Service (PMaaS)

ATLANTA and BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Technology and JetPatch are pleased to announce they have entered into a global partnership, to launch Patch Management as a Service (PMaaS), combining Cambridge Technology's business & technology services expertise and JetPatch's Intelligent vulnerability remediation and patch automation platform.

Data has shown that 60% of breaches in 2019 involved unpatched vulnerabilities. Also during Covid-19, two-thirds of businesses have suffered an increase in endpoint and IoT security incidents, with experts citing malware, insecure networks, and remote access issues as employees everywhere are forced to work remotely. With these increases in new and evolving cybersecurity threats, organizations today have to be prepared to ensure their heterogeneous infrastructure is securely configured and patched thereby eliminating any unforeseen cyber events.

"We are extremely delighted to partner with JetPatch and launch Patch Management as a Service. With this new service, we aim to offer CISO/CIO's a service offering which ensures system compliance and secured infrastructure at all times," said Nitin Tyagi , SVP – Enterprise Solutions, Cambridge Technology. "Patch Management as a Service can be considered as a game-changer, enabling comprehensive patch management for operating systems and third-party applications on physical and virtual servers."

"Patch management is the most underappreciated aspect of the remediation lifecycle," says Chris Kissel, Research Director, Worldwide Security & Trust Products at IDC. "Reducing time to remediation minimizes cyber risk and helps enterprises achieve compliance across their IT environments. JetPatch offers an intelligent and automated approach to vulnerability remediation that is not evident in our industry."

"We are thrilled that Cambridge Technology chose JetPatch platform as its underlying technology to deliver Patch Management as a Service," said Shai Toren, CEO of JetPatch. "We aim to transform vulnerability remediation with our innovative patch prediction and smart automation to help customers minimize time to remediation, reduce cyber risk, and save costs. Partnering with Cambridge Technology will bring the benefits of the JetPatch technology to many new customers ensuring the highest possible security, compliance, and service levels," added Toren.

With Cambridge Technology's Patch Management as a Service , companies can be ensured that their software and applications are up-to-date, running smoothly, and is adhering to the compliance standards.

About Cambridge Technology:

Cambridge Technology (CT) is a leading global business & technology services company transforming organizations into "AI-first" leaders. CT gives organizations unparalleled access to cutting-edge technology by bringing together the best-in-industry using its years of expertise in building solutions for some of the world's largest and most innovative enterprises; leveraging Big Data, Cloud & Machine Learning experience. CT's expertise across multiple domains makes it the preferred choice for organizations seeking a Partner to innovate and leapfrog the market. For more information, visit https://www.ctepl.com/ , https://www.wemanagecloud.com/, and follow us on Twitter @cam_technology and LinkedIn @cambridge-technology .

About JetPatch:

JetPatch platform minimizes the cybersecurity risk by applying an ecosystem approach to vulnerability remediation, with intelligent patching automation at the core. Using advanced algorithms, a smart workflow engine, and predictive machine learning capabilities, JetPatch delivers continuous compliance along with operational efficiency and cost savings. Set to modernize risk and compliance posture, JetPatch enables enterprises to 'shift left' their security practices by uncovering cyber hygiene issues, highlighting business prediction insights, and identifying process governance bottlenecks. Learn more at www.jetpatch.com. © JetPatch, 2020. All rights reserved.

