Cambridge Trading Academy Launches Their New Product - Fully Automated Trading Software

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Trading Academy has just announced the launch of their new fully automated trading software. The new software has been field tested for more than two and a half years and only runs when the user chooses. The software can trade nearly any asset across multiple markets. The Cambridge Trading Academy group uses it daily to trade the E-mini on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

All that's necessary is to set a few simple-to-understand settings, turn on the automatic trading algorithm and let it run. That's it. Turn it on and let it go. Trades are taken automatically based on a proprietary method that uses a combination of analytics regarding price action, market momentum and the current market trend. Trades are then automatically exited based on parameters the user sets based on Cambridge Trading Academy's money management principles. Finally, the platform can create a multitude of reports based on the user's trading, showing profitability in currency, points or percentages.

"For those thinking this is too good to be true, I welcome them to stop by the website and sign up for free training sessions and to test out how the software works for themselves," says James Viscuglia II, CEO of Cambridge Trading Academy and creator of the software. "My goal is for people to be able to make a living day trading. The software, along with our training sessions and day trading group help people who have very little knowledge about trading to learn and become successful."

Viscuglia believes in complete transparency. Because of this, Cambridge Trading Academy is inviting those interested to take a look and see the software in action. They can watch the software and even talk to members of the day trading group who have been using the automated software to give them the freedom they've been seeking in life. For those who want to test out the software before considering making a purchase, they can sign up to one of the free training sessions on the Cambridge Trading Academy website.

Viscuglia, a visionary, speaker and serial entrepreneur, has everyone from stay-at-home moms to retired law enforcement and military within his group. Training with Cambridge Trading Academy can last up to a month. The intensive curriculum takes traders from point A to point B. Viscuglia has been trading the S&P 500 E-Minis Futures on the Chicago Stock Exchange successfully for the last six and a half years.

To learn more about the new fully automated software and to test it for free, visit CambridgeTradingAcademy.com.

Cambridge Trading Academy is a day trading group that acts as a support for fellow day traders and as an educational institute working to equip others to determine for themselves what the right moves are in the trading field. To learn more, visit CambridgeTradingAcademy.com.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures and forex trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

