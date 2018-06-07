Cambridge Trading Academy New Automated Day Trading Software Made History in the Stock Market in May 2018

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- James Viscuglia II is pleased to announce that his day trading group, using his proprietary automated day trading software, has made history with 40.25 points in May so far. Viscuglia explains that if a user traded $500 they would have made that amount times 322. The Boss Software is price action trading software has worked far beyond expectation. Viscuglia made the software so simple that it operates at a 9th-grade level.

The group trades on the E-Mini S&P 500 Future Stock as well as the Eurex Exchange Mini-DAX. The new X PRO trading software will also be trading on German DAX market. Viscuglia's software runs 23 hours a day and notifies the user with a ping when there is a trade. They then have three to five minutes to make the trade if they desire.

The software is based on the Stock Trendline and EMA Stock line but has been reversed-engineered and set at a different timeline. The group does price action trading and earns when the market goes up or down. The group has been very successful finishing each week and month in the positive.

Price action is a technique by which a trader reads the market and then makes a decision based on the actual price movement on the chart as opposed to by relying on lagging indicators. Most indicators are, in fact, derived from prices on the chart, meaning that they are unnecessary and are reflective of past information. Price action traders believe that trades should be made on the most important and up-to-date information, which they hold to be the current price and price history of a particular security.

Through the use of particular strategies, these traders can utilize past information to learn about what prices are likely to do in the short-term, which gives them a leg up when it comes to eking out short-term profits. More technically, price action is the movement of a security's price. This action is encompassed in technical and chart pattern analysis in an effort to find order in what might otherwise appear to be a random price movement. Swings, tests of resistance, and consolidation are all examples of price action.

The Cambridge Trading Academy New Automated Day Trading software is easy to understand because they turn it on at night and turn it off in the morning: Set it and forget it!! Users just have to follow the six simple indicators and be patient, rather than "hunting" for stocks and trades to take. Once the software is purchased, the user can download it on any computer or mobile device or on multiple devices.

Cambridge Trading Academy acts as an educational institute working to equip others to determine for themselves what the right moves are in the trading field. Training can last up to a month and the intensive curriculum takes traders from point A to point B. It teaches someone that knows nothing about day trading and gives them access to the more than 50 years of combined knowledge and tips from those in the industry. Viscuglia is also live streaming a live trading session, which will be accessible via Google, Yahoo, Bing, Facebook, and Twitter.

"I have always believed that people can learn to do the trading on their own if given the proper guidance," says Viscuglia. "Students who take my courses learn how to trade for themselves. After watching and learning, students can make educated risk assessments based on what they've learned. With my software, students can predict trading indicators and show the best chance of profitability. In addition, they will be able to view the lowest possible risks for loss."

Viscuglia's aim is to ensure that people have control over their own financial futures. There is everyone from stay-at-home moms to retired law enforcement and military within his group.

To learn more about the new Automated Day Trading software and to test it for free for week, visit CambridgeTradingAcademy.com.

About James Viscuglia II

James Viscuglia II is a visionary, speaker, and serial entrepreneur as well as the founder and CEO of a holding company and a day trading group. Now residing in Las Vegas, Viscuglia is originally from western New York where he was a machinist and computer programmer. For more information, visit JamesViscuglia.com. Follow on Twitter @JamesViscuglia.

