Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $215MM Senior Lender Finance Credit Facility for Institutional Specialty Real Estate Lender

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $215 million senior lender finance credit facility to a lender who specializes in providing secured HELOC mortgages to residential real estate customers. The company's origination platform is outgrowing its existing institutional credit lines, and therefore needed to complement them with a flexible solution that is allowing them to fund a significant pipeline of loans. The company had specific nuances to their business, that CW lenders were able to accommodate in order to help the company scale efficiently.

Cambridge Wilkinson. Who we are, What we do, How we do it

"We continue to see significant demand from our credit providers for institutional specialty finance companies with track records, who are scaling quickly using proprietary origination platforms. We couldn't be happier for this client as they continue to grow and use our services to fund their future loan growth. It is a sensational growth story," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson