Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $25MM of Equity for Institutional Mortgage Servicing Rights Client

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $25MM co-invest vehicle for a private fully-licensed, GSE-approved Client. Our Client provides institutional clients with the opportunity to participate in the niche Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") asset class as an inherent interest rate hedge and as a direct investment as well. The invested capital will be used to purchase pools of bulk and flow MSRs on behalf of institutional clients based upon their individual respective risk/return parameters. This equity investment will have the ability to grow over time.

"We are seeing a meaningful uptick in demand from our institutional investors for niche, yet scalable, real estate related opportunities with institutional caliber management teams who have meaningful track records. Our investor network is currently guiding us to deliver $25MM - $300MM opportunities, but with that said, we are also currently negotiating a term sheet for $5BLN for a real estate related client of ours as well. High quality real estate related transactions large and small, with institutional track records are getting significant attention again from what we are seeing," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

