Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $50MM Senior Secured Credit Facility for Fast-Growing Car Wash Franchise Operator

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $50 million senior secured credit facility for a leading multi-state operator of express car wash locations. The client is a top leading franchisee within a leading national express car wash system. The financing is structured to support the borrower's continued development, construction, acquisition, and stabilization of a growing portfolio of branded express car wash facilities across the United States.

The facility provides growth capital to fund the expansion of the operator's footprint and includes a framework for additional lending commitments. The facility was specifically designed to accommodate the addition of newly developed and acquired locations over time, while allowing mature assets to transition into a stabilized lending pool.

The express car wash sector has emerged as one of the most attractive segments within consumer services and franchise finance. The U.S. car wash industry generates an estimated $15 billion to $20 billion in annual revenue and continues to benefit from favorable long-term trends, including recurring consumer demand, subscription-based membership programs, fragmented market ownership, and ongoing consolidation by institutional investors. As operators scale, lenders and investors are increasingly attracted to the sector's recurring revenue characteristics, strong unit economics, and resilient performance across economic cycles.

"The car wash industry continues to attract significant institutional capital as operators execute disciplined expansion strategies and demonstrate highly predictable cash flows," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. "This transaction reflects the growing appetite among lenders for scalable franchise platforms with experienced management teams, attractive unit economics, and substantial runway for growth. We are proud to have helped provide a capital solution that supports our client's ambitious expansion plans while providing a pathway for future growth."

The transaction underscores the continued evolution of asset-based and cash-flow lending solutions for franchise operators seeking efficient access to growth capital. As franchise systems continue to expand nationally, customized credit facilities that support both development-stage and stabilized assets are becoming increasingly important tools for accelerating growth while optimizing capital efficiency.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson