Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $300MM Senior Lender Finance Credit Facility for Institutional Specialty Real Estate Lender

NEW YORK, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $300 million senior lender finance credit facility for an institutional specialty real estate lender. The facility provides scalable, committed capital to support the continued growth of the company's origination platform, enabling the financing of a diversified portfolio of real estate-backed loans across its target markets. The structure was designed to align with the lender's underwriting strategy and operational model, providing flexibility to efficiently fund a growing pipeline while maintaining disciplined credit standards. Transaction terms were privately negotiated.

The financing represents a significant milestone for the platform as it continues to expand its institutional footprint and increase market share within the specialty real estate lending sector. With demand for private real estate credit solutions remaining strong, facilities of this nature provide non-dilutive capital that allows originators to scale efficiently while preserving control over underwriting and asset selection.

"We continue to see strong demand from institutional credit providers for well-structured lender finance facilities supporting real estate-focused platforms," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. "We are pleased to have advised on a transaction that provides our client with substantial capital and flexibility as they continue to scale their platform and execute on their growth strategy."

Cambridge Wilkinson remains highly active in advising specialty finance and real estate lending platforms on structured credit solutions, including senior credit facilities, forward flow arrangements, and other bespoke capital structures designed to support long-term growth and institutionalization.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

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Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

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SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson