Cambridge Wilkinson closes $100 Million Senior Line of Credit for a Small Business Finance Company

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $100 million senior line of credit for a small business finance company. The facility provides additional capital to support origination growth, partner expansion, and continued scaling in the small business finance market. The transaction represents an important milestone for the company as it continues to expand its platform, increase market share, and strengthen its competitive position nationwide. The facility is expected to support continued investment in growth, underwriting capabilities, technology infrastructure, and partner relationships. Transaction terms were privately negotiated.

This transaction reflects continued demand for institutional capital solutions that enable specialty finance platforms to scale efficiently while preserving operational flexibility. Senior credit facilities of this type can provide non-dilutive capital to support increasing origination volume, enhance market position, and help finance companies meet growing demand across the small business sector. "We continue to see strong investor appetite for well-structured credit facilities that support the growth of specialty finance platforms," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. "We are pleased to have advised on a transaction that provides our client with meaningful capital and additional flexibility as it continues to expand its origination platform and deepen its presence in the market."

Cambridge Wilkinson remains active in advising specialty finance companies and lower middle market businesses on creative capital solutions, including senior credit facilities, forward flow arrangements, and other structured private credit transactions designed to support long-term growth.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

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SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson