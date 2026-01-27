Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $50MM Senior Secured Credit Facility for Specialty Finance Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility for a specialty finance platform focused on litigation-related receivables.

The facility provides committed, multi-year capital to support the acquisition and financing of U.S.-based pre-settlement and medical receivables associated with personal injury claims. The transaction was structured through a bankruptcy-remote special purpose entity, with servicing retained by the originator, and includes the ability to potentially increase total commitments as the platform continues to scale.

This transaction reflects the continued use of structured private credit solutions as a scalable source of non-dilutive capital for specialty finance platforms seeking to expand asset originations while maintaining disciplined underwriting and operational control. As is often the case, this facility is designed to accordion as the company continues to originate and grow. Transaction terms were privately negotiated.

"We continue to see very strong demand from our specialty finance investors in order to help companies scale platforms, particularly with credit facilities and forward-flow programs," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson. "We remain focused on facilitating durable partnerships that support long-term growth for our specialty finance clients."

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA / SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for tax, legal, or investment advice. You should consult with your own tax, legal, and financial professionals for your specific situation. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of Finalis Securities, LLC. Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. Cambridge Wilkinson and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffliated entities.

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson