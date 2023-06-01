Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $60 Million Non-Dilutive GP Financing

News provided by

Cambridge Wilkinson

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $60 million non-dilutive GP financing for a $5BLN+ multi-strategy credit fund. The fund is a long track record, institutional fund, that initially sought the capital to execute an acquisition. In addition, the client ultimately had other uses for capital, including developing new investment strategies and raising working capital across the fund.  The structure of the financing at the management company level was highly customized and non-dilutive, designed to meet this fund's specific capital needs.

"Our Fund Finance business is helping credit funds and private equity funds solve a number of problems and issues on a non-dilutive basis. We are seeing an incredible amount of demand for non-dilutive GP financings, NAV facilities, and hybrid facilities across the entire private fund landscape. We are executing these facilities both on a rated basis with our insurance groups as well as on an unrated basis with our alternative lenders.  The beauty of these facilities is that they are individually built and customized for each individual fund client; these are not off-the-shelf products.  Each of our fund clients is unique in what they need," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Contact: 

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking
[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & COO
[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson

