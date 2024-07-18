Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Bank Closes $90MM Credit Facility for Infrastructure Development Company

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson is pleased to announce the close of a $90 Million credit facility for a fast-growing North American infrastructure development company. This facility will support the company's strategic expansion plans and will increase their capacity to acquire and develop prime assets.

Cambridge Wilkinson. Who we are, What we do, How we do it

"Private credit investors are actively seeking opportunities to align objectives with companies that have both the track record, the capacity to deliver, and the pipeline to address our national need for robust and ongoing community infrastructure development. Clients, such as this one, are expanding rapidly and need speed, agility, and access to the best strategic investors – this is where our network is well-positioned to help them meet those needs. We believe that the spectrum of infrastructure development and associated financing is growing, has desirable return profiles, and will continue to attract investors for some time," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

www.cambridgewilkinson.com

About Us:

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle-market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder & Global Head of Investment Banking

[email protected]

Howard Chernin, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Cambridge Wilkinson