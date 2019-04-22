Camden Military Academy Celebrates 60 years

CAMDEN, S.C., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden Military Academy, the Official Military Academy of South Carolina, will celebrate a huge milestone this Spring, 60 years of operation. Last Fall marked the 60th school-year registration at Camden Military Academy, and 2019 Seniors will march across the stage in May for the 60th presentation of diplomas.

While CMA's roots extend back to 1892, CMA has operated on the current campus since the 1958-1959 school year. Colonel James Risher was the owner of Carlisle Military School in Bamberg, SC. Col. Risher operated Carlisle at capacity and had a tremendous opportunity to extend the Carlisle experience to more young men by opening CMA in Camden. Colonel James Risher's son, Colonel Lanning Risher, opened CMA in 1958. When Carlisle closed in 1977, its records, traditions, and flag were sent to CMA. The academy could hold 230 cadets until 2001 when an additional barrack was built increasing capacity to nearly 300 cadets. CMA's current headmaster Colonel Boland is only the third headmaster in the history of the academy.

Through the years, there have been numerous aesthetic changes to the campus. However, Col. Boland explains that the physical plant isn't the focus of CMA, "We invest in the cadets at CMA. New buildings and facilities are nice but it cannot give the cadets what the people here at CMA can provide. Our faculty and staff are absolutely amazing."

Cam Walters, a 1973 alumnus and current Chairman of The Board of Trustees agrees, "CMA has been able to thrive in an era when military schools around the country seem to be struggling due to the mission of the academy and its very dedicated, quality and caring staff."

On Tuesday, April 23, the South Carolina General Assembly will proclaim Friday, April 26 "Camden Military Academy Day" in the state of South Carolina kicking off weeks of celebrating. On April 26, CMA will host the Kershaw County Special Olympics on its campus continuing the tradition of giving back to its community.

On April 27, the official 60th anniversary celebration party will be held. Former alumni, parents, teachers and staff have been invited back to commemorate this day. The day's celebrations will include an on-campus parade, campus tours and culminate at the American legion in Camden with an afternoon full of speakers, memories and BBQ.

Boland adds, "CMA is looking forward to continuing to produce the leaders of tomorrow for many more years to come."

