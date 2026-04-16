Camden National Bank Reinforces Commitment to Communities with Appointment of Jennifer Tyll as Community Reinvestment Officer

CAMDEN, Maine, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Bank today announced the appointment of Jennifer Tyll, PMP, as Community Reinvestment Officer, reinforcing the bank's commitment to meeting the credit needs of the communities it serves and expanding financial wellness across its footprint.

Jennifer Tyll, Community Reinvestment Officer

In this role, Tyll will lead the bank's Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) strategy, focusing on products, services, and partnerships that support low‑ to moderate-income (LMI) individuals, families, and small businesses, aligning with the bank's commitment to responsible, relationship-driven banking.

"Helping people build strong financial habits and investing meaningfully in the communities we serve is vital to the long‑term success of our company," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. "Jen's leadership helps ensure we are meeting people where they are and supporting long‑term financial well‑being across the markets we serve."

Camden National Bank supports its communities through CRA initiatives, including loans and investments that advance affordable housing, small-business growth, and economic development. The bank's "Door to More" first-time homebuyer program expands access to homeownership and is complemented by small-business banking products that support local entrepreneurship. Under Tyll's leadership, the bank will continue to strengthen access to responsible financial solutions that promote long-term community vitality.

Tyll brings a strong background in operational leadership and strategic execution. She is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and previously served as an Operational Excellence Manager at Camden National Bank, partnering across the organization to improve processes and outcomes. Tyll will work closely with internal teams and community partners to advance the bank's CRA objectives across Maine and New Hampshire.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank, with 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking services, complemented by award-winning, personalized support. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Bank