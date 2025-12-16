Camden National Corporation Announces its Fourth Quarter 2025 Dividend

CAMDEN, Maine, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 3.68% based on the December 15, 2025 closing price of the Company's common stock at $45.68 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026.

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire and is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

