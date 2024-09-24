Camden National Corporation Announces its Third Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Camden National Corporation

Sep 24, 2024, 16:15 ET

CAMDEN, Maine, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon R. Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; the "Company"), announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.27% based on the September 23, 2024 closing price of the Company's common stock at $39.39 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $5.7 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 57 branches in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

SOURCE Camden National Corporation

