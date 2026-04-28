Camden National Corporation Delivers Solid First Quarter 2026 Results with Net Income of $21.9 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.29

CAMDEN, Maine, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported net income of $21.9 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.29 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, resulting in a return on average assets of 1.28%, a return on average equity of 12.58%, and a return on average tangible equity (non‑GAAP) of 18.17%.

"Our reported net income of nearly $22 million for the first quarter reflects the benefits of the acquisition we completed last year, including our ability to efficiently scale the combined organization and accelerate our strategy to grow and strengthen our franchise," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National Corporation. "We delivered solid performance in the first quarter through strong asset quality, expense management and deposit growth. Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustained growth and disciplined execution as we continue to meet our customers' evolving needs through advice-based conversations."

FIRST QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for the first quarter was $21.9 million, compared to $7.3 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 ("linked-quarter"). On a non‑GAAP basis, adjusted net income was $21.9 million, compared to $15.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year‑over‑year increase of 39% and a linked‑quarter decrease of 3%.

Diluted EPS for the first quarter was $1.29, compared to $0.43 for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.33 for the fourth quarter of 2025. On a non‑GAAP basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.29, compared to $0.93 for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.33 for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year‑over‑year increase of 39% and a linked‑quarter decrease of 3%.

The GAAP efficiency ratio for the first quarter was 55.50%, and the non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 53.21%, compared to 54.16% and 51.69%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Book value per share was $41.98 and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $30.58 at March 31, 2026, representing increases of 11% and 18%, respectively, compared to March 31, 2025.

The Company repurchased 33,131 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $44.85 during the first quarter of 2026.

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q1 2026 vs. Q4 2025)

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $52.4 million, a decrease of 3% from the fourth quarter of 2025. Net interest margin contracted 5 basis points to 3.24% during the first quarter, driven by lower fair value mark accretion income of $956,000 and a 1% decline in average interest-earning assets compared to the prior quarter. Core net interest margin was 2.92% for the first quarter of 2026 and the fourth quarter of 2025.

Provision expense was $553,000 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $3.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Asset quality remained solid during the first quarter, as highlighted by an annualized net charge-offs-to average-loans ratio of 0.04% at March 31, 2026, compared to 0.26% on a quarterly basis at December 31, 2025.

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $12.0 million, compared to $14.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease between quarters was driven by a decline in debit card income, reflecting the timing of recognition of our annual Visa incentive bonus and typical debit card seasonality, as well as lower customer loan swap income and deposit-related service charge income, which we anticipate will normalize in the second quarter of 2026.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $35.7 million, a 3% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The linked-quarter decline was primarily driven by the timing of certain retirement plan costs related to former Northway employees that were incurred in the fourth quarter of 2025, and lower performance incentive accruals and regulatory assessment fees. The Company's GAAP and non‑GAAP efficiency ratios for the first quarter of 2026 were 55.50% and 53.21% compared to 54.16% and 51.69%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.0 billion at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

Investments totaled $1.4 billion at March 31, 2026, representing a 3% decrease from December 31, 2025.

Total Loans were $5.0 billion at both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, reflecting typical seasonal patterns for the first quarter. The Company entered the second quarter with a committed loan pipeline of $128.3 million.

The Company's asset quality continues to be strong, supported by healthy credit metrics, including past-due loans of 0.06% of total loans and non-performing assets of 0.16% of total assets. The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans increased one basis point during the quarter to 0.92% of total loans at March 31, 2026. The ACL coverage ratio was 4.2 times non-performing loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 6.4 times at December 31, 2025.

Deposits totaled $5.6 billion at March 31, 2026, representing a 1% increase from December 31, 2025, driven by the success of the Company's high-yield savings product and recent onboarding of new business deposit customers. The increase in deposits enabled the Company to reduce higher‑cost, short‑term borrowings by $68.3 million during the quarter. As of March 31, 2026, the Company's loan‑to‑deposit ratio was 89%, compared to 90% at December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company maintained capital ratios well in excess of all regulatory requirements, including a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.01%, a Tier 1 risk-based ratio of 13.32%, a total risk-based ratio of 14.27%, and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.43%.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.54%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.45 as reported by NASDAQ on March 31, 2026. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2026.

Q1 2026 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, to discuss its first quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (833) 461-5787

Link to obtain live dial-in

(All other locations): https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers

Meeting ID: 616576518

Live webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/616576518

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About — Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank before the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The conference call transcript will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire and is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events, including hostilities in Iran and recent rulings on the permissibility of certain tariffs, on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Financial Condition Data











Loans

$ 4,963,017

$ 4,965,138

$ 4,885,086 Total assets

6,961,581

6,974,584

6,964,785 Deposits

5,585,352

5,537,781

5,597,478 Shareholders' equity

710,007

696,558

640,054 Operating Data and Per Share Data











Net income

$ 21,883

$ 22,559

$ 7,326 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)

28,630

31,192

15,603 Diluted EPS

1.29

1.33

0.43 Profitability Ratios











Return on average assets

1.28 %

1.28 %

0.43 % Return on average equity

12.58 %

13.01 %

4.75 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

18.17 %

19.06 %

8.06 % GAAP efficiency ratio

55.50 %

54.16 %

74.02 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

53.21 %

51.69 %

58.72 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.24 %

3.29 %

3.04 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)(1)

2.92 %

2.92 %

2.68 % Asset Quality Ratios











ACL on loans to total loans

0.92 %

0.91 %

0.96 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.22 %

0.14 %

0.15 % Capital Ratios











Common equity ratio

10.20 %

9.99 %

9.19 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.64 %

7.41 %

6.49 % Book value per share

$ 41.98

$ 41.16

$ 37.91 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)

$ 30.58

$ 29.69

$ 26.02 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.43 %

9.12 %

8.58 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.27 %

13.95 %

13.13 %

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

% Change

Mar 2026

vs. Dec

2025

% Change

Mar 2026

vs. Mar

2025 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 133,736

$ 97,492

$ 219,414

37 %

(39) % Investments:



















Trading securities

4,383

5,747

4,860

(24) %

(10) % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

901,617

930,401

836,130

(3) %

8 % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

473,257

485,292

516,682

(2) %

(8) % Other investments

23,411

26,497

26,284

(12) %

(11) % Total investments

1,402,668

1,447,937

1,383,956

(3) %

1 % Loans held for sale, at fair value

17,618

15,040

11,059

17 %

59 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

2,195,741

2,185,105

2,067,098

— %

6 % Commercial

414,694

417,439

487,409

(1) %

(15) % Residential real estate

1,993,435

2,012,922

2,028,062

(1) %

(2) % Home equity

342,874

332,256

283,491

3 %

21 % Consumer

16,273

17,416

19,026

(7) %

(14) % Total loans

4,963,017

4,965,138

4,885,086

— %

2 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(45,576)

(45,276)

(46,723)

1 %

(2) % Net loans

4,917,441

4,919,862

4,838,363

— %

2 % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

192,731

194,085

200,770

(1) %

(4) % Other assets

297,387

300,168

311,223

(1) %

(4) % Total assets

$ 6,961,581

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,964,785

— %

— % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 1,077,696

$ 1,113,450

$ 1,132,648

(3) %

(5) % Interest checking

1,770,622

1,703,971

1,714,944

4 %

3 % Savings and money market

1,966,149

1,910,708

1,828,332

3 %

8 % Certificates of deposit

652,002

679,087

703,873

(4) %

(7) % Brokered deposits

118,883

130,565

217,681

(9) %

(45) % Total deposits

5,585,352

5,537,781

5,597,478

1 %

— % Short-term borrowings

513,429

581,780

567,436

(12) %

(10) % Long-term borrowings

1,000

1,000

—

— %

N.M. Junior subordinated debentures

61,590

61,515

61,290

— %

— % Accrued interest and other liabilities

90,203

95,950

98,527

(6) %

(8) % Total liabilities

6,251,574

6,278,026

6,324,731

— %

(1) % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

214,693

215,797

213,589

(1) %

1 % Retained earnings

559,885

545,149

508,720

3 %

10 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(71,141)

(70,405)

(89,613)

1 %

(21) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

6,042

5,478

6,953

10 %

(13) % Net unrecognized gain on postretirement plans, net of tax

528

539

405

(2) %

30 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(64,571)

(64,388)

(82,255)

— %

(21) % Total shareholders' equity

710,007

696,558

640,054

2 %

11 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 6,961,581

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,964,785

— %

— %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended







(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

% Change

Mar 2026 vs.

Dec 2025

% Change

Mar 2026 vs.

Mar 2025 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 66,679

$ 70,032

$ 66,549

(5) %

— % Taxable interest on investments

10,296

10,489

9,772

(2) %

5 % Nontaxable interest on investments

455

455

468

— %

(3) % Dividend income

413

457

520

(10) %

(21) % Other interest income

528

610

1,086

(13) %

(51) % Total interest income

78,371

82,043

78,395

(4) %

— % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

21,648

23,353

24,621

(7) %

(12) % Interest on borrowings

3,476

3,867

4,018

(10) %

(13) % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

889

905

898

(2) %

(1) % Total interest expense

26,013

28,125

29,537

(8) %

(12) % Net interest income

52,358

53,918

48,858

(3) %

7 % Provision for credit losses

553

2,969

9,429

(81) %

N.M. Net interest income after provision for credit losses

51,805

50,949

39,429

2 %

31 % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,422

4,689

3,233

(27) %

6 % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,158

2,558

2,318

(16) %

(7) % Income from fiduciary services

2,014

1,927

1,838

5 %

10 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,735

1,674

1,697

4 %

2 % Mortgage banking income, net

828

863

508

(4) %

63 % Bank-owned life insurance

791

820

660

(4) %

20 % Other income

1,032

1,603

942

(36) %

10 % Total non-interest income

11,980

14,134

11,196

(15) %

7 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

19,615

20,077

20,243

(2) %

(3) % Furniture, equipment and data processing

4,644

4,571

4,731

2 %

(2) % Net occupancy costs

3,059

2,795

3,033

9 %

1 % Debit card expense

1,616

1,653

1,690

(2) %

(4) % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,354

1,474

1,473

(8) %

(8) % Regulatory assessments

907

1,146

986

(21) %

(8) % Consulting and professional fees

921

999

1,498

(8) %

(39) % Merger and acquisition costs

—

41

7,525

(100) %

(100) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

6

43

90

(86) %

(93) % Other expenses

3,586

4,061

3,182

(12) %

13 % Total non-interest expense

35,708

36,860

44,451

(3) %

(20) % Income before income tax expense (benefit)

28,077

28,223

6,174

(1) %

355 % Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

6,194

5,664

(1,152)

9 %

(638) % Net Income

$ 21,883

$ 22,559

$ 7,326

(3) %

199 % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 1.29

$ 1.34

$ 0.43

(4) %

200 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.29

$ 1.33

$ 0.43

(3) %

200 %

N.M. = Not meaningful

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 32,360

$ 42,711

$ 84,211

4.70 %

4.20 %

4.44 % Investments - taxable

1,395,629

1,393,828

1,375,818

3.11 %

3.18 %

3.04 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,137

61,184

62,485

3.77 %

3.77 %

3.79 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

2,183,289

2,182,891

2,065,534

5.61 %

5.79 %

5.69 % Commercial(1)

360,451

371,987

409,037

6.12 %

6.36 %

6.37 % Municipal(1)

51,070

93,664

90,554

5.18 %

4.65 %

6.17 % Residential real estate

2,018,838

2,031,695

2,034,024

4.77 %

4.87 %

4.71 % Home equity

336,593

323,238

283,516

6.67 %

6.94 %

7.27 % Consumer

16,769

17,718

19,631

9.43 %

9.40 %

9.13 % Total loans

4,967,010

5,021,193

4,902,296

5.39 %

5.52 %

5.45 % Total interest-earning assets

6,456,136

6,518,916

6,424,810

4.88 %

5.00 %

4.91 % Other assets

477,500

479,563

477,556











Total assets

$ 6,933,636

$ 6,998,479

$ 6,902,366





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 1,088,115

$ 1,174,537

$ 1,107,398

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,682,848

1,674,762

1,703,056

1.60 %

1.73 %

1.85 % Savings

1,114,741

1,059,967

894,803

1.41 %

1.36 %

0.98 % Money market

815,112

832,435

918,637

2.32 %

2.46 %

2.63 % Certificates of deposit

665,552

690,278

706,851

3.17 %

3.38 %

3.72 % Total deposits

5,366,368

5,431,979

5,330,745

1.54 %

1.61 %

1.70 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

129,178

127,995

196,510

3.99 %

4.21 %

4.62 % Customer repurchase agreements

256,619

264,926

236,437

0.93 %

1.05 %

1.29 % Junior subordinated debentures

61,545

61,479

61,282

5.85 %

5.84 %

5.94 % Other borrowings

324,853

338,290

348,402

3.60 %

3.71 %

3.80 % Total borrowings

772,195

792,690

842,631

2.96 %

3.07 %

3.44 % Total funding liabilities

6,138,563

6,224,669

6,173,376

1.72 %

1.79 %

1.94 % Other liabilities

89,737

85,874

103,201











Shareholders' equity

705,336

687,936

625,789











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 6,933,636

$ 6,998,479

$ 6,902,366











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.16 %

3.21 %

2.97 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

3.24 %

3.29 %

3.04 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)

2.92 %

2.92 %

2.68 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans. (3) This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

At or for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,252

$ 2,667

$ 3,393

$ 3,678

$ 4,322 Commercial real estate

5,420

639

134

145

271 Commercial

2,689

3,042

4,103

13,514

1,803 Home equity

596

672

697

834

848 Consumer

2

3

3

6

7 Total non-accrual loans

10,959

7,023

8,330

18,177

7,251 Accruing loans past due 90 days

—

—

—

—

— Total non-performing loans

10,959

7,023

8,330

18,177

7,251 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

72

72 Total non-performing assets

$ 10,959

$ 7,023

$ 8,330

$ 18,249

$ 7,323 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 772

$ 1,565

$ 725

$ 1,519

$ 1,754 Commercial real estate

569

5,284

5,014

1,120

380 Commercial

1,350

541

1,865

884

767 Home equity

328

713

456

457

301 Consumer

58

59

37

134

139 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 3,077

$ 8,162

$ 8,097

$ 4,114

$ 3,341 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 45,276

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 35,728

$ 35,728 ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)

—

3,071

3,071

3,071

3,071 Provision for loan losses

806

22,031

19,009

15,469

8,873 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

—

4

4

4

4 Commercial real estate

—

3,220

218

191

191 Commercial

627

12,659

12,320

1,245

896 Home equity

—

21

21

3

3 Consumer

43

185

152

102

26 Total charge-offs

670

16,089

12,715

1,545

1,120 Total recoveries

(164)

(535)

(408)

(299)

(171) Net charge-offs

506

15,554

12,307

1,246

949 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 45,576

$ 45,276

$ 45,501

$ 53,022

$ 46,723 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 45,576

$ 45,276

$ 45,501

$ 53,022

$ 46,723 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)

2,810

3,064

3,117

3,685

3,362 ACL, end of period

$ 48,386

$ 48,340

$ 48,618

$ 56,707

$ 50,085 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.22 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.37 %

0.15 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.16 %

0.10 %

0.12 %

0.26 %

0.11 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.92 %

0.91 %

0.91 %

1.08 %

0.96 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.04 %

0.26 %

0.89 %

0.02 %

0.08 % Year-to-date

0.04 %

0.31 %

0.33 %

0.05 %

0.08 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

415.88 %

644.68 %

546.23 %

291.70 %

644.37 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.06 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.08 %

0.07 %

(1) Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD"). (2) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Adjusted Net Income:











Net income, as presented

$ 21,883

$ 22,559

$ 7,326 Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

—

—

6,294 Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

—

—

249 Merger and acquisition costs

—

41

7,525 Total adjustments before taxes

—

41

14,068 Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

—

(9)

(3,205) Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

—

—

(2,421) Adjusted net income

$ 21,883

$ 22,591

$ 15,768













Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:











Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 1.29

$ 1.33

$ 0.43 Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

—

—

0.37 Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

—

—

0.01 Merger and acquisition costs

—

—

0.45 Total adjustments before taxes

—

—

0.83 Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

—

—

(0.19) Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

—

—

(0.14) Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.29

$ 1.33

$ 0.93













Adjusted Return on Average Assets:











Return on average assets, as presented

1.28 %

1.28 %

0.43 % Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

— %

— %

0.37 % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

— %

— %

0.01 % Merger and acquisition costs

— %

— %

0.44 % Total adjustments before taxes

— %

— %

0.82 % Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

— %

— %

(0.19) % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

— %

— %

(0.14) % Adjusted return on average assets

1.28 %

1.28 %

0.92 %













Adjusted Return on Average Equity:











Return on average equity, as presented

12.58 %

13.01 %

4.75 % Adjustments before taxes:











Provision for non-PCD acquired loans

— %

— %

4.08 % Provision for acquired unfunded commitments

— %

— %

0.16 % Merger and acquisition costs

— %

0.02 %

4.88 % Total adjustments before taxes

— %

0.02 %

9.12 % Tax impact of above adjustments, as applicable(1)

— %

— %

(2.08) % Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)

— %

— %

(1.57) % Adjusted return on average equity

12.58 %

13.03 %

10.22 %

(1) Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%. (2) A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway acquisition.

Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Net income, as presented

$ 21,883

$ 22,559

$ 7,326 Adjustment for provision for credit losses

553

2,969

9,429 Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit)

6,194

5,664

(1,152) Pre-tax, pre-provision income

28,630

31,192

15,603 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

—

41

7,525 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 28,630

$ 31,233

$ 23,128

Efficiency Ratio:















For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 35,708

$ 36,860

$ 44,451 Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs

—

(41)

(7,525) Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

(1,354)

(1,474)

(1,473) Adjusted non-interest expense

$ 34,354

$ 35,345

$ 35,453 Net interest income, as presented

$ 52,358

$ 53,918

$ 48,858 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

225

331

326 Non-interest income, as presented

11,980

14,134

11,196 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 64,563

$ 68,383

$ 60,380 GAAP efficiency ratio

55.50 %

54.16 %

74.02 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

53.21 %

51.69 %

58.72 %

(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% income tax rate.

Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Net income, as presented

$ 21,883

$ 22,559

$ 7,326 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,354

1,474

1,473 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(311)

(339)

(339) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 22,926

$ 23,694

$ 8,460 Average equity, as presented

$ 705,336

$ 687,936

$ 625,789 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(193,554)

(194,800)

(200,125) Average tangible equity

$ 511,782

$ 493,136

$ 425,664 Return on average equity

12.58 %

13.01 %

4.75 % Return on average tangible equity

18.17 %

19.06 %

8.06 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net Income" non-GAAP reconciliation table)

$ 21,883

$ 22,591

$ 15,768 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

1,354

1,474

1,473 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(311)

(339)

(339) Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 22,926

$ 23,726

$ 16,902 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

18.17 %

19.09 %

16.10 %

(1) Calculated using an estimated combined marginal income tax rate of 23%.

Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):



For the Three Months Ended (In thousands)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented

3.24 %

3.29 %

3.04 % Net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting(1)

(0.26) %

(0.31) %

(0.30) % Net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting(2)

(0.06) %

(0.07) %

(0.07) % Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting(3)

— %

0.01 %

0.01 % Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.92 %

2.92 %

2.68 %





(1) Recognized $3.7 million, $4.6 million and $4.3 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (2) Recognized $759,000, $857,000 and $831,000 of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. (3) Recognized $75,000 of amortization expense on borrowings from purchase accounting for the three months ended March, 31, 2026 and $131,000 of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio: (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

March 31,

2026

December 31,

2025

March 31,

2025 Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 710,007

$ 696,558

$ 640,054 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(192,731)

(194,085)

(200,770) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 517,276

$ 502,473

$ 439,284 Shares outstanding at period end

16,914,371

16,924,310

16,885,571 Book value per share

$ 41.98

$ 41.16

$ 37.91 Tangible book value per share

$ 30.58

$ 29.69

$ 26.02 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 6,961,581

$ 6,974,584

$ 6,964,785 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(192,731)

(194,085)

(200,770) Tangible assets

$ 6,768,850

$ 6,780,499

$ 6,764,015 Common equity ratio

10.20 %

9.99 %

9.19 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.64 %

7.41 %

6.49 %

SOURCE Camden National Corporation