Camden National Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings of $12.0 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.81

Net Interest Margin Expands, Asset Quality Remains Strong

CAMDEN, Maine, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.81, compared to $13.3 million and $0.91, respectively, for the first quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP-basis, earnings before provision expense and income tax expense ("Pre-tax, pre-provision income") for the second quarter of 2024 was $15.5 million, compared to $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2024.

"This quarter's results highlight the strength and stability of our long-standing organization," said Simon Griffiths, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Corporation. "We're benefiting from our strong capital position, disciplined credit culture and expense management. Our well-diversified and stable funding mix positions us well to win new client relationships and deepen existing ones through our relationship banking approach and exceptional customer service."

For the first six months of 2024, the Company reported net income of $25.3 million and diluted EPS of $1.72, compared to $25.1 million and $1.72, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Our return on average assets was 0.84% for the second quarter of 2024, and our return on average equity was 9.60% and, on a non-GAAP basis, our return on average tangible equity was 11.96%.

Our net interest margin increased to 2.36% for the second quarter of 2024 from 2.30% for the first quarter of 2024.

Our asset quality continues to be very strong, highlighted by loans 30-89 days past due of 0.05% of total loans and non-performing loans of 0.23% of total loans at June 30, 2024 .

. Our capital position remained strong with regulatory capital ratios well in excess of required regulatory levels. At June 30, 2024 , our common equity ratio was 8.88% and, on a non-GAAP basis, tangible common equity ratio was 7.34%.

, our common equity ratio was 8.88% and, on a non-GAAP basis, tangible common equity ratio was 7.34%. At June 30, 2024 , uninsured and uncollateralized1 deposits accounted for 14.6% of total deposits, and available liquidity sources were 2.0 times uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2024, total assets were $5.7 billion, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2024. The decrease was driven by lower cash balances of $71.2 million between periods.

Investments totaled $1.1 billion on June 30, 2024, a decrease of 2% since March 31, 2024. We continue to redeploy monthly cash flows from the investment portfolio to fund loan growth to maximize our earning-asset yield. The investment portfolio represented 20% of total assets on June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, the duration of the Company's securities was 5.5 years, and the weighted average life was 7.2 years at each date.

Loans totaled $4.1 billion on June 30, 2024, an increase of $18.3 million since March 31, 2024, driven by a 3% increase in our commercial loans and a 2% increase in consumer and home equity loans during the quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, we sold 52% of our residential mortgage production.

Asset quality through the second quarter of 2024 remained strong. We continue to review our loan portfolio and, to-date, we have not identified any signs of systemic stress. On June 30, 2024, loans 30-89 days past due to total loans remained flat from March 31, 2024 at 0.05% of total loans. Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2024 increased 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2024 to 0.04% of average loans. The Company's allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.86% as of June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024. On June 30, 2024, the ACL was 3.7 times the total non-performing loans, compared to 4.7 times on March 31, 2024.

Deposits totaled $4.5 billion on June 30, 2024, a decrease of 1% since March 31, 2024. Checking account balances decreased by 2% during the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to normal business activities of one of our large commercial relationships and managed outflow of high-cost municipal deposits to optimize our funding costs. In the second quarter of 2024, we launched a high-yield savings deposit product in an effort to raise cost effective deposits and drive new customer acquisition. Through this new product, we drove savings deposit growth of 8% during the second quarter of 2024.

In June 2024, we prepaid a portion of our Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") funding totaling $55.0 million. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had remaining BTFP funding of $170.0 million at a fixed interest rate of 4.76% that is scheduled to mature in January 2025.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's regulatory capital ratios were each well in excess of regulatory capital requirements. The Company's common equity ratio was 8.88%, and, on a non-GAAP basis, its tangible common equity ratio was 7.34%, compared to 8.66% and 7.12%, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 5.09%, based on the Company's closing share price of $33.00, as reported by NASDAQ on June 28, 2024 (the last trading day of the second quarter of 2024), payable on July 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 15, 2024.

The Company repurchased 50,000 shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.19 per share through the first six months of 2024.

1 Uncollateralized deposits are customer deposits for which the Company has not pledged any of its assets, including investment securities, or provided any other type of guarantee

FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q2 2024 vs. Q1 2024)

Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $12.0 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 10%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The decrease was driven by negative provision expense in the first quarter of 2024 of $2.1 million compared to provision expense of $650,000 for the second quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income was $15.5 million an increase $1.3 million, or 9%, between the same periods.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $32.2 million, an increase of $911,000, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase was driven by net interest margin expansion of six basis points between periods to 2.36% for the second quarter of 2024. Interest-earning asset yields increased 14 basis points to 4.58% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the deployment of investment cash flows to fund new loan originations at current market interest rates and the maturity of a $100.0 million balance sheet derivative in June 2024 that contributed to the yield increase in the commercial real estate loan portfolio. The increase in our earning-asset yield more than offset the increase in funding costs, which increased eight basis points to 2.35% for the second quarter of 2024, led by an eight basis point increase in deposit costs to 2.05% over the same period.

Provision expense of $650,000 was recorded for the second quarter of 2024, consisting of provision for loan losses of $188,000 and the provision for unfunded commitments of $462,000. The provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2024 was driven by modest loan growth. The provision for unfunded commitment for the second quarter of 2024 was driven by the increase in the committed commercial loan pipeline to $148.4 million as of June 30, 2024 compared to $86.0 million as of March 31, 2024.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $10.6 million, an increase of $323,000, or 3%, over the first quarter of 2024. The increase between periods was driven by an increase in debit card income of $203,000, and brokerage and wealth management income of $323,000 in total. Mortgage banking income was lower by $292,000 between periods and was driven by the change in fair value on loans held for sale and loan pipelines.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 was $27.3 million, a decrease of $52,000, compared to the first quarter of 2024. We continue to manage costs in response to revenue pressures from the current economic environment. Our GAAP efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 was 63.77% and non-GAAP efficiency ratio was 63.53%, compared to 65.78% and 65.55% for the first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Q2 2024 CONFERENCE CALL

Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National's website under "About — Investor Relations" at CamdenNational.bank prior to the meeting, and a replay of the webcast will be available on Camden National's website following the conference call. The transcript of the conference call will also be available on Camden National's website approximately two days after the conference call.

ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $5.7 billion in assets and 57 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank, offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Camden National Bank has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by Best Companies Group for three years in a row. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements in response to recent developments affecting the banking sector; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East and other notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possible materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.

ANNUALIZED DATA

Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)





At or For The Three Months Ended

At or For The Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Financial Condition Data



















Loans

$ 4,139,361

$ 4,121,040

$ 4,100,131

$ 4,139,361

$ 4,100,131 Total assets

5,724,380

5,794,785

5,743,931

5,724,380

5,743,931 Deposits

4,514,020

4,551,524

4,693,745

4,514,020

4,693,745 Shareholders' equity

508,286

501,577

467,376

508,286

467,376 Operating Data and Per Share Data



















Net income

$ 11,993

$ 13,272

$ 12,389

$ 25,265

$ 25,116 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)

11,993

12,553

12,389

24,546

27,340 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)

15,519

14,233

15,657

29,752

33,638 Diluted EPS

0.81

0.91

0.85

1.72

1.72 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)(1)

0.81

0.86

0.85

1.67

1.82 Profitability Ratios



















Return on average assets

0.84 %

0.93 %

0.87 %

0.89 %

0.89 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)

0.84 %

0.88 %

0.87 %

0.87 %

0.95 % Return on average equity

9.60 %

10.77 %

10.66 %

10.18 %

10.91 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)

9.60 %

10.19 %

10.66 %

9.89 %

11.54 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

11.96 %

13.46 %

13.55 %

12.70 %

13.88 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)

11.96 %

12.74 %

13.55 %

12.34 %

15.10 % GAAP efficiency ratio

63.77 %

65.78 %

63.42 %

64.76 %

61.31 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

63.53 %

65.55 %

63.07 %

64.52 %

60.99 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.36 %

2.30 %

2.40 %

2.32 %

2.47 % Asset Quality Ratios



















ACL on loans to total loans

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.90 %

0.86 %

0.90 % Non-performing loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.23 %

0.13 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 % Capital Ratios



















Common equity ratio

8.88 %

8.66 %

8.14 %

8.88 %

8.14 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)

7.34 %

7.12 %

6.58 %

7.34 %

6.58 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio

9.64 %

9.59 %

9.29 %

9.64 %

9.29 % Total risk-based capital ratio

14.46 %

14.52 %

13.95 %

14.46 %

13.95 %



(1) This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited).

Consolidated Statements of Condition Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

% Change

Jun 2024

vs. Mar

2024

% Change

Jun 2024

vs. Jun

2023 ASSETS



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 105,560

$ 176,719

$ 94,278

(40) %

12 % Investments:



















Trading securities

4,959

4,847

4,235

2 %

17 % Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

579,534

601,576

658,205

(4) %

(12) % Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost

533,600

540,349

534,584

(1) %

— % Other investments

17,105

16,392

14,655

4 %

17 % Total investments

1,135,198

1,163,164

1,211,679

(2) %

(6) % Loans held for sale, at fair value

14,321

9,524

12,036

50 %

19 % Loans:



















Commercial real estate

1,697,979

1,702,952

1,677,002

— %

1 % Commercial

409,682

397,395

422,437

3 %

(3) % Residential real estate

1,768,357

1,762,482

1,748,303

— %

1 % Consumer and home equity

263,343

258,211

252,389

2 %

4 % Total loans

4,139,361

4,121,040

4,100,131

— %

1 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(35,412)

(35,613)

(36,983)

(1) %

(4) % Net loans

4,103,949

4,085,427

4,063,148

— %

1 % Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

95,390

95,529

95,964

— %

(1) % Other assets

269,962

264,422

266,826

2 %

1 % Total assets

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,794,785

$ 5,743,931

(1) %

— % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Liabilities



















Deposits:



















Non-interest checking

$ 921,605

$ 929,314

$ 1,015,184

(1) %

(9) % Interest checking

1,465,560

1,503,045

1,627,250

(2) %

(10) % Savings and money market

1,399,464

1,379,437

1,377,791

1 %

2 % Certificates of deposit

576,563

585,786

449,265

(2) %

28 % Brokered deposits

150,828

153,942

224,255

(2) %

(33) % Total deposits

4,514,020

4,551,524

4,693,745

(1) %

(4) % Short-term borrowings

552,606

601,499

448,182

(8) %

23 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

— %

— % Accrued interest and other liabilities

105,137

95,854

90,297

10 %

16 % Total liabilities

5,216,094

5,293,208

5,276,555

(1) %

(1) % Commitments and Contingencies



















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock, no par value

115,543

116,449

114,302

(1) %

1 % Retained earnings

493,974

488,143

475,008

1 %

4 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss:



















Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax

(110,308)

(111,357)

(127,829)

(1) %

(14) % Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net of tax

9,327

8,587

6,213

9 %

50 % Net unrecognized loss on postretirement plans, net of tax

(250)

(245)

(318)

2 %

(21) % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(101,231)

(103,015)

(121,934)

(2) %

(17) % Total shareholders' equity

508,286

501,577

467,376

1 %

9 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,794,785

$ 5,743,931

(1) %

— %

Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For The Three Months Ended







(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

% Change Jun

2024 vs. Mar

2024

% Change Jun

2024 vs. Jun

2023 Interest Income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 53,422

$ 51,709

$ 48,645

3 %

10 % Taxable interest on investments

6,807

7,027

5,852

(3) %

16 % Nontaxable interest on investments

461

465

762

(1) %

(40) % Dividend income

521

312

267

67 %

95 % Other interest income

951

670

529

42 %

80 % Total interest income

62,162

60,183

56,055

3 %

11 % Interest Expense



















Interest on deposits

24,169

23,178

19,245

4 %

26 % Interest on borrowings

5,285

5,198

3,587

2 %

47 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

524

534

533

(2) %

(2) % Total interest expense

29,978

28,910

23,365

4 %

28 % Net interest income

32,184

31,273

32,690

3 %

(2) % Provision (credit) for credit losses

650

(2,102)

103

131 %

531 % Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

31,534

33,375

32,587

(6) %

(3) % Non-Interest Income



















Debit card income

3,069

2,866

3,079

7 %

— % Service charges on deposit accounts

2,113

2,027

1,935

4 %

9 % Income from fiduciary services

1,870

1,749

1,775

7 %

5 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

1,441

1,239

1,152

16 %

25 % Bank-owned life insurance

694

683

613

2 %

13 % Mortgage banking income, net

516

808

590

(36) %

(13) % Other income

942

950

966

(1) %

(2) % Total non-interest income

10,645

10,322

10,110

3 %

5 % Non-Interest Expense



















Salaries and employee benefits

15,601

15,954

15,288

(2) %

2 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

3,497

3,629

3,179

(4) %

10 % Net occupancy costs

1,981

2,070

1,852

(4) %

7 % Debit card expense

1,311

1,264

1,262

4 %

4 % Consulting and professional fees

1,149

860

1,375

34 %

(16) % Regulatory assessments

813

857

868

(5) %

(6) % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

— %

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

47

10

4

N.M.

N.M. Other expenses

2,772

2,579

3,167

7 %

(12) % Total non-interest expense

27,310

27,362

27,143

— %

1 % Income before income tax expense

14,869

16,335

15,554

(9) %

(4) % Income Tax Expense

2,876

3,063

3,165

(6) %

(9) % Net Income

$ 11,993

$ 13,272

$ 12,389

(10) %

(3) % Per Share Data



















Basic earnings per share

$ 0.82

$ 0.91

$ 0.85

(10) %

(4) % Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81

$ 0.91

$ 0.85

(11) %

(5) %





















N.M. = Not meaningful





















Consolidated Statements of Income Data (unaudited)





For the Six Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

% Change Jun

2024 vs. Jun

2023 Interest Income











Interest and fees on loans

$ 105,131

$ 93,977

12 % Taxable interest on investments

13,834

11,815

17 % Nontaxable interest on investments

926

1,525

(39) % Dividend income

833

486

71 % Other interest income

1,621

977

66 % Total interest income

122,345

108,780

12 % Interest Expense











Interest on deposits

47,347

35,077

35 % Interest on borrowings

10,483

5,672

85 % Interest on junior subordinated debentures

1,058

1,061

— % Total interest expense

58,888

41,810

41 % Net interest income

63,457

66,970

(5) % (Credit) provision for credit losses

(1,452)

2,105

(169) % Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

64,909

64,865

— % Non-Interest Income











Debit card income

5,935

6,017

(1) % Service charges on deposit accounts

4,140

3,697

12 % Income from fiduciary services

3,619

3,375

7 % Brokerage and insurance commissions

2,680

2,245

19 % Bank-owned life insurance

1,377

1,205

14 % Mortgage banking income, net

1,324

1,306

1 % Other income

1,892

2,131

(11) % Total non-interest income

20,967

19,976

5 % Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and employee benefits

31,555

29,861

6 % Furniture, equipment and data processing

7,126

6,390

12 % Net occupancy costs

4,051

3,931

3 % Debit card expense

2,575

2,463

5 % Consulting and professional fees

2,009

2,430

(17) % Regulatory assessments

1,670

1,713

(3) % Amortization of core deposit intangible assets

278

296

(6) % Other real estate owned and collection costs, net

57

9

533 % Other expenses

5,351

6,215

(14) % Total non-interest expense

54,672

53,308

3 % Income before income tax expense

31,204

31,533

(1) % Income Tax Expense

5,939

6,417

(7) % Net Income

$ 25,265

$ 25,116

1 % Per Share Data











Basic earnings per share

$ 1.73

$ 1.72

1 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.72

$ 1.72

— %

Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Three Months Ended

For The Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 Assets























Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 50,266

$ 44,487

$ 27,008

6.06 %

4.34 %

4.90 % Investments - taxable

1,162,941

1,187,699

1,212,942

2.58 %

2.53 %

2.08 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

61,794

62,385

105,210

3.78 %

3.78 %

3.67 % Loans(2):























Commercial real estate

1,701,431

1,682,599

1,670,299

5.09 %

4.94 %

4.75 % Commercial(1)

387,093

389,695

405,485

6.51 %

6.05 %

5.83 % SBA PPP

244

324

512

2.29 %

4.46 %

4.27 % Municipal(1)

16,351

14,653

17,484

4.84 %

4.40 %

3.98 % Residential real estate

1,772,707

1,773,077

1,748,443

4.48 %

4.41 %

4.06 % Consumer and home equity

260,384

257,305

253,308

7.93 %

7.89 %

7.53 % Total loans

4,138,210

4,117,653

4,095,531

5.14 %

5.00 %

4.73 % Total interest-earning assets

5,413,211

5,412,224

5,440,691

4.58 %

4.44 %

4.12 % Other assets

323,065

305,756

271,822











Total assets

$ 5,736,276

$ 5,717,980

$ 5,712,513





































Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity























Deposits:























Non-interest checking

$ 901,774

$ 933,321

$ 999,809

— %

— %

— % Interest checking

1,479,201

1,490,185

1,638,677

2.52 %

2.53 %

2.28 % Savings

624,034

599,791

685,282

0.52 %

0.20 %

0.10 % Money market

760,844

764,585

692,330

3.41 %

3.29 %

2.47 % Certificates of deposit

583,282

582,806

410,272

3.90 %

3.77 %

2.55 % Total deposits

4,349,135

4,370,688

4,426,370

2.05 %

1.97 %

1.48 % Borrowings:























Brokered deposits

150,799

133,385

237,083

5.28 %

5.31 %

4.89 % Customer repurchase agreements

185,729

182,487

192,428

1.81 %

1.60 %

1.47 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

44,331

4.75 %

4.85 %

4.83 % Other borrowings

401,144

401,683

272,737

4.46 %

4.40 %

4.23 % Total borrowings

782,003

761,886

746,579

4.00 %

3.96 %

3.77 % Total funding liabilities

5,131,138

5,132,574

5,172,949

2.35 %

2.27 %

1.81 % Other liabilities

102,658

89,893

73,366











Shareholders' equity

502,480

495,513

466,198











Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,736,276

$ 5,717,980

$ 5,712,513











Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.23 %

2.17 %

2.31 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.36 %

2.30 %

2.40 %



(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.

Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis (unaudited)





Average Balance

Yield/Rate



For The Six Months Ended

For The Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Assets















Interest-earning assets:















Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets

$ 47,376

$ 26,515

5.25 %

4.41 % Investments - taxable

1,175,320

1,225,079

2.56 %

2.07 % Investments - nontaxable(1)

62,090

105,355

3.78 %

3.67 % Loans(2):















Commercial real estate

1,692,015

1,658,219

5.02 %

4.68 % Commercial(1)

388,394

407,288

6.28 %

5.66 % SBA PPP

284

553

3.53 %

3.35 % Municipal(1)

15,502

16,744

4.63 %

3.78 % Residential real estate

1,772,892

1,731,911

4.45 %

3.92 % Consumer and home equity

258,844

253,533

7.91 %

7.31 % Total loans

4,127,931

4,068,248

5.07 %

4.61 % Total interest-earning assets

5,412,717

5,425,197

4.51 %

4.02 % Other assets

314,411

274,961







Total assets

$ 5,727,128

$ 5,700,158

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity















Deposits:















Non-interest checking

$ 917,547

$ 1,037,927

— %

— % Interest checking

1,484,693

1,664,128

2.53 %

2.14 % Savings

611,913

709,907

0.37 %

0.09 % Money market

762,715

695,687

3.35 %

2.33 % Certificates of deposit

583,044

365,489

3.84 %

2.19 % Total deposits

4,359,912

4,473,138

2.01 %

1.35 % Borrowings:















Brokered deposits

142,092

228,866

5.29 %

4.49 % Customer repurchase agreements

184,108

187,618

1.71 %

1.28 % Junior subordinated debentures

44,331

44,331

4.80 %

4.83 % Other borrowings

401,413

224,249

4.47 %

4.03 % Total borrowings

771,944

685,064

3.98 %

3.48 % Total funding liabilities

5,131,856

5,158,202

2.31 %

1.63 % Other liabilities

96,275

77,522







Shareholders' equity

498,997

464,434







Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 5,727,128

$ 5,700,158







Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.20 %

2.39 % Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)

2.32 %

2.47 %



(1) Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans. (2) Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans

Asset Quality Data (unaudited)

(In thousands)

At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024

At or for the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2024

At or for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

At or for the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2023

At or for the Six Months

Ended June 30, 2023 Non-accrual loans:



















Residential real estate

$ 2,497

$ 2,473

$ 2,539

$ 2,775

$ 1,781 Commercial real estate

79

205

386

92

56 Commercial

4,409

1,980

1,725

1,083

729 Consumer and home equity

810

1,000

798

674

482 Total non-accrual loans

7,795

5,658

5,448

4,624

3,048 Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans prior to adoption of ASU 2022-02

1,846

1,973

1,990

1,997

2,140 Total non-performing loans

9,641

7,631

7,438

6,621

5,188 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

—

— Total non-performing assets

$ 9,641

$ 7,631

$ 7,438

$ 6,621

$ 5,188 Loans 30-89 days past due:



















Residential real estate

$ 400

$ 797

$ 1,290

$ 751

$ 1,192 Commercial real estate

678

92

740

188

112 Commercial

539

537

2,007

2,260

294 Consumer and home equity

628

618

922

603

653 Total loans 30-89 days past due

$ 2,245

$ 2,044

$ 4,959

$ 3,802

$ 2,251 ACL on loans at the beginning of the period

$ 36,935

$ 36,935

$ 36,922

$ 36,922

$ 36,922 (Credit) provision for loan losses

(976)

(1,164)

1,174

288

744 Charge-offs:



















Residential real estate

—

—

18

18

18 Commercial real estate

—

—

58

58

— Commercial

763

309

1,560

1,101

846 Consumer and home equity

55

36

91

63

31 Total charge-offs

818

345

1,727

1,240

895 Total recoveries

(271)

(187)

(566)

(437)

(212) Net charge-offs

547

158

1,161

803

683 ACL on loans at the end of the period

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935

$ 36,407

$ 36,983 Components of ACL:



















ACL on loans

$ 35,412

$ 35,613

$ 36,935

$ 36,407

$ 36,983 ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(1)

2,787

2,325

2,353

2,670

2,788 ACL, end of period

$ 38,199

$ 37,938

$ 39,288

$ 39,077

$ 39,771 Ratios:



















Non-performing loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.19 %

0.18 %

0.16 %

0.13 % Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17 %

0.13 %

0.13 %

0.11 %

0.09 % ACL on loans to total loans

0.86 %

0.86 %

0.90 %

0.90 %

0.90 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):



















Quarter-to-date

0.04 %

0.02 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.04 % Year-to-date

0.03 %

0.02 %

0.03 %

0.03 %

0.03 % ACL on loans to non-performing loans

367.31 %

466.69 %

496.57 %

549.87 %

712.86 % Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans

0.05 %

0.05 %

0.12 %

0.09 %

0.05 %



(1) Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Adjusted Net Income:



















Net income, as presented

$ 11,993

$ 13,272

$ 12,389

$ 25,265

$ 25,116 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

(910)

—

(910)

1,838 Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

—

191

—

191

386 Adjusted net income

$ 11,993

$ 12,553

$ 12,389

$ 24,546

$ 27,340 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:



















Diluted earnings per share, as presented

$ 0.81

$ 0.91

$ 0.85

$ 1.72

$ 1.72 Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

(0.06)

—

(0.06)

0.13 Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

—

0.01

—

0.01

(0.03) Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81

$ 0.86

$ 0.85

$ 1.67

$ 1.82 Adjusted Return on Average Assets:



















Return on average assets, as presented

0.84 %

0.93 %

0.87 %

0.89 %

0.89 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

(0.06) %

—

(0.03) %

0.07 % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

—

0.01 %

—

0.01 %

(0.01) % Adjusted return on average assets

0.84 %

0.88 %

0.87 %

0.87 %

0.95 % Adjusted Return on Average Equity:



















Return on average equity, as presented

9.60 %

10.77 %

10.66 %

10.18 %

10.91 % Adjustment for Signature Bank bond (recovery) write-off

—

(0.74) %

—

(0.37) %

0.80 % Tax impact of above adjustments(1)

—

0.16 %

—

0.08 %

(0.17) % Adjusted return on average equity

9.60 %

10.19 %

10.66 %

9.89 %

11.54 %









(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

















Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Net income, as presented

$ 11,993

$ 13,272

$ 12,389

$ 25,265

$ 25,116 Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses

650

(2,102)

103

(1,452)

2,105 Adjustment for income tax expense

2,876

3,063

3,165

5,939

6,417 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 15,519

$ 14,233

$ 15,657

$ 29,752

$ 33,638





















Efficiency Ratio:























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Non-interest expense, as presented

$ 27,310

$ 27,362

$ 27,143

$ 54,672

$ 53,308 Net interest income, as presented

$ 32,184

$ 31,273

$ 32,690

$ 63,457

$ 66,970 Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)

159

150

235

309

464 Non-interest income, as presented

10,645

10,322

10,110

20,967

19,976 Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income

$ 42,988

$ 41,745

$ 43,035

$ 84,733

$ 87,410 GAAP efficiency ratio

63.77 %

65.78 %

63.42 %

64.76 %

61.31 % Non-GAAP efficiency ratio

63.53 %

65.55 %

63.07 %

64.52 %

60.99 %









(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.

















Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Net income, as presented

$ 11,993

$ 13,272

$ 12,389

$ 25,265

$ 25,116 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

278

296 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(58)

(62) Net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 12,103

$ 13,382

$ 12,506

$ 25,485

$ 25,350 Average equity, as presented

$ 502,480

$ 495,513

$ 466,198

$ 498,997

$ 464,434 Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,458)

(95,604)

(96,036)

(95,531)

(96,113) Average tangible equity

$ 407,022

$ 399,909

$ 370,162

$ 403,466

$ 368,321 Return on average equity

9.60 %

10.77 %

10.66 %

10.18 %

10.91 % Return on average tangible equity

11.96 %

13.46 %

13.55 %

12.70 %

13.88 % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:



















Adjusted net income (see "Adjusted Net Income" table above)

$ 11,993

$ 12,553

$ 12,389

$ 24,546

$ 27,340 Adjustment for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

139

139

148

278

296 Tax impact of above adjustment(1)

(29)

(29)

(31)

(58)

(62) Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of core deposit intangible assets

$ 12,103

$ 12,663

$ 12,506

$ 24,766

$ 27,574 Adjusted return on average tangible equity

11.96 %

12.74 %

13.55 %

12.34 %

15.10 %





















(1) Assumed a 21% tax rate.





















Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:



June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 (In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)

Tangible Book Value Per Share:











Shareholders' equity, as presented

$ 508,286

$ 501,577

$ 467,376 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,390)

(95,529)

(95,964) Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 412,896

$ 406,048

$ 371,412 Shares outstanding at period end

14,569,262

14,593,830

14,554,778 Book value per share

$ 34.89

$ 34.37

$ 32.11 Tangible book value per share

28.34

27.82

25.52 Tangible Common Equity Ratio: Total assets

$ 5,724,380

$ 5,794,785

$ 5,743,931 Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets

(95,390)

(95,529)

(95,964) Tangible assets

$ 5,628,990

$ 5,699,256

$ 5,647,967 Common equity ratio

8.88 %

8.66 %

8.14 % Tangible common equity ratio

7.34 %

7.12 %

6.58 %













Core Deposits: (In thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023 Total deposits

$ 4,514,020

$ 4,551,524

$ 4,693,745 Adjustment for certificates of deposit

(576,563)

(585,786)

(449,265) Adjustment for brokered deposits

(150,828)

(153,942)

(224,255) Core deposits

$ 3,786,629

$ 3,811,796

$ 4,020,225











Average Core Deposits:











For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended (In thousands)

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2023

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2023 Total average deposits, as presented(1)

$ 4,349,135

$ 4,370,688

$ 4,426,370

$ 4,359,912

$ 4,473,138 Adjustment for average certificates of deposit

(583,282)

(582,806)

(410,272)

(583,044)

(365,489) Average core deposits

$ 3,765,853

$ 3,787,882

$ 4,016,098

$ 3,776,868

$ 4,107,649



(1) Brokered deposits are excluded from total average deposits, as presented on the Average Balance, Interest and Yield/Rate analysis table.

