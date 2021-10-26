Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Oct 26, 2021, 08:30 ET
CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company"), a $5.5 billion bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine, reported net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $3.49 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 27% and 28%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. The Company's solid year-to-date earnings translated into a return on average equity of 12.96% and return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 15.91% for the same period.
"We have much to be proud of here at Camden National," said Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We were recently named as one of the best places to work in Maine for 2021 by an independent group and we just received our latest internal engagement scores showing positive growth and momentum. The commitment and dedication of our team here at Camden National resonates loud and clear, and it translated directly into shareholder value through record earnings for the first nine months of the year with net income of $52.5 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.49."
Dufour added, "In response to the historically challenging job market we find ourselves facing, in late-September, we communicated to our employees that effective early-October their wages were increasing at a minimum of 3%, and our starting minimum wage was increasing from $15 to $17 per hour. These adjustments were made to attract new talent, and retain and recognize the value our current employees continuously provide."
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.97, a decrease of 13%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by a shift in the Company's strategy to hold more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio.
Net income and diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 19% and 20%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was driven by growth within our loan portfolio and pipeline that resulted in provision expense for the third quarter of 2021 of $939,000, compared to a provision release of $3.4 million last quarter. On a pre-tax, pre-provision-basis (non-GAAP), third quarter 2021 earnings increased 2% over last quarter.
In September, the Company announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 29, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021, representing an annualized dividend yield of 3.01%, based on the Company's closing share price of $47.90, as reported by NASDAQ as of September 30, 2021.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income decreased by $2.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and decreased $3.5 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
- Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) decreased $2.4 million, or 11%, compared to third quarter of 2020, and increased $323,000, or 2%, over the second quarter of 2021.
- Net interest margin on a fully-taxable equivalent basis ("net interest margin") for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, compared to 3.00% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.83% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Adjusted net interest margin (non-GAAP), which excludes Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("SBA PPP") average loans and related income, and average excess liquidity and related income, for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, compared to 3.04% for the third quarter of 2020 and 2.89% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Loans grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew 5% during the same period.
- Non-performing assets were 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.06% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.22% and 0.10% at December 31, 2020, respectively.
- Repurchased 106,502 shares of the Company's common stock during the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $5.5 billion, an increase of $604.2 million, or 12%, since December 31, 2020. Asset growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was driven by: (1) an increase in investment balances of $338.3 million, or 30%, (2) an increase in cash balances of $233.9 million, or 160%, and (3) an increase in loan balances of $95.5 million, or 3%.
- Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company purchased $618.7 million of debt securities, which continue to be primarily mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations. As of September 30, 2021, the weighted-average life of the Company's debt securities portfolio was 6.0 years compared to 5.1 years as of December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the investment portfolio was 27% of total assets, compared to 23% as of December 31, 2020.
- The increase in cash balances was driven by strong deposit growth of 15% since December 31, 2020. The Company has and continues to take certain actions to manage its liquidity position, including paying-off borrowings, managing depositor relationships, increasing investments and growing loans.
- Loan balances grew 3% during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), grew $148.6 million, or 5% over the same period. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, residential loans grew $167.3 million, or 16%, and commercial real estate loans grew $50.2 million, or 4%. Loan growth within these two loan portfolios was partially offset by a decrease across the other product lines, including a decrease in SBA PPP loans of $53.1 million, consumer and home equity loans of $39.9 million, and commercial loans of $29.0 million during the same period.
In response to the Company's interest rate risk and liquidity positions, in recent quarters the Company began holding more of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company held 53%, or $441.2 million, of its residential mortgage production within its loan portfolio, which includes holding 67% of its originations for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, 69% of the Company's residential mortgage pipeline was designated to be held in its portfolio.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's loan pipelines were robust and included $222.0 million of residential and home equity loans, and $147.1 million of commercial and commercial real estate loans, of which $55.8 million were construction loans and credit lines. Loan prepayments continue to run at elevated levels, particularly within the commercial loan portfolios primarily due to customers having excess liquidity and business sales. Based on current conditions, the Company expects continued pressure from prepayment activity.
As of September 30, 2021, total deposits were $4.6 billion, an increase of $599.9 million, or 15%, since December 31, 2020. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was primarily due to core deposit (non-GAAP) growth of $628.8 million, or 19%, which was driven by additional government stimulus programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first quarter of 2021 and seasonal inflows throughout the summer months. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 72% at September 30, 2021, compared to 80% at December 31, 2020.
As of September 30, 2021, total borrowings were $255.9 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 4%, since December 31, 2020. Repurchase agreements increased $49.1 million over this period, offsetting other actions taken by the Company in light of its capital and liquidity position, including early termination of a $25.0 million long-term borrowing contract during the first quarter of 2021, and full redemption of its $15.0 million of subordinated notes during the second quarter of 2021.
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's capital position remained well in excess of regulatory requirements, including a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.06% and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.13%. The Company's shareholders' equity to total assets position and tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) was 9.92% and 8.30% at September 30, 2021, respectively, compared to 10.81% and 8.99% at December 31, 2020.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Company initiated a new share repurchase program for up to 750,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the Company's shares outstanding. This share repurchase program replaces the program that terminated in January 2021. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 106,502 shares for $4.9 million.
ASSET QUALITY
As of September 30, 2021, the Company's asset quality metrics remained very strong with non-performing assets of 0.14% of total assets and loans 30-89 days past due of 0.06% of total loans. In comparison, at December 31, 2020, non-performing assets were 0.22% of total assets, and loans 30-89 days past due were 0.10% of total loans.
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company adopted the current expected credit loss methodology, commonly referred to as "CECL," to account for the ACL on loans and certain off-balance credit exposures, effective as of January 1, 2020. Interim periods prior to the fourth quarter of 2020 continue to be presented under the incurred loss methodology.
At September 30, 2021, the ACL on loans was $32.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, compared to $37.9 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The decrease in the allowance reflects the Company's strong asset quality and overall improvement in the current and forecasted market conditions over its forecast period. There have been no significant changes in the Company's CECL methodology since year-end.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020)
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $14.6 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.97, a decrease of $0.14, or 13%, compared to the same period last year.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $34.7 million, an increase of $265,000, or 1%, over the third quarter of 2020. Interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 3%, between periods, but was offset by a decrease in interest expense of $1.6 million, or 37%.
- The decrease in interest income between periods was driven by a 40 basis point decrease in the Company's interest-earning asset yield to 2.97% for the third quarter of 2021. The pressure on asset yields was driven by higher cash balances, and the current interest rate environment as assets reprice, customers refinance and new assets are originated at lower yields. Additionally, SBA PPP income earned for the third quarter of 2021 of $2.0 million, was $407,000 lower than that earned for the same period last year.
- The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a lower cost of funds of 16 basis points falling to 0.22% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in cost of funds between periods reflects certain actions taken to manage deposit and borrowing costs lower.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.76%, a decrease of 24 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, decreased 22 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2020.
Provision for Credit Losses. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 was reported using the CECL methodology, whereas the provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2020 was reported using the incurred loss methodology.
The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
|
($ in thousands)
|
CECL
Q3 2021
|
Incurred
Q3 2020
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
Provision for credit losses - loans
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
1,000
|
$
|
(731)
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses - off-
|
670
|
(13)
|
683
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$
|
939
|
$
|
987
|
$
|
(48)
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 in provision for credit losses on loans. The provision expense for the quarter accounts for the increase in loan balances, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), the Company's strong asset quality and minimal net charge-offs for the quarter of $57,000 and improved economic conditions. In comparison, at this time last year, the Company was still operating in very volatile and uncertain market conditions, and although its asset quality remained strong and net charge-offs were not elevated, $1.0 million of provision expense related to loan balances was recognized to reflect current market conditions at that time.
The provision (credit) for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures accounts reflects the change between periods on the Company's future expected credit losses on funding commitments, which includes the unfunded portion of its construction loans, credit lines, and committed loan pipeline. As of September 30, 2021, the allowance for credit losses on its off-balance sheet credit exposures was $3.2 million, compared to $2.5 million as of June 30, 2021 and $9,000 as of September 30, 2020.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $11.1 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $2.8 million. In early-2021, the Company shifted its strategy to hold more residential mortgage loans within its loan portfolio, and, as a result, the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 69% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by an increase in debit card income of $651,000, an increase in both fiduciary income and brokerage income totaling $361,000, and an increase in service charges fees of $138,000.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 was $26.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Compensation and related costs for the third quarter of 2021 increased $2.2 million, or 16%, over the third quarter of 2020 and was driven by: (1) higher performance-based incentive accruals of $1.2 million due to the Company's year-to-date financial performance, and (2) higher wages of $545,000, or 6%. The increase in compensation and related costs was partially offset by a decrease in other expenses between periods of $1.1 million as the Company accrued in the third quarter of 2020 $1.2 million for a legal matter.
Effective October 3, 2021, the Company provided a minimum 3% wage increase to all of its employees and increased its starting minimum wage $2 per hour to $17 per hour. The off-cycle wage adjustment was in response to the challenging job market and need to retain and attract talent. This off-cycle wage adjustment is not in replacement of the Company's normal merit cycle in March each year. Beginning in 2022, the Company will suspend its profit sharing contribution to employees' 401(k) accounts to partially fund the impact of the off-cycle wage adjustment.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021)
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $3.5 million, or 19%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter-basis, diluted EPS decreased $0.24, or 20%.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased $1.2 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, interest income increased $1.1 million, or 3%, and interest expense decreased $104,000, or 4%.
- The increase in interest income between periods was driven by: (1) an increase in average investment balances of $154.4 million, or 12%, and an increase in average loan balances of $30.1 million, or 1%, and (2) an increase in SBA PPP income of $291,000 due to elevated payoffs, offsetting continued yield pressures on the Company's core loan segments, including residential real estate, commercial real estate and commercial loans.
- The decrease in interest expense between periods was driven by a decrease in cost of funds of 2 basis points to 0.22% led by lower interest rates on certificates of deposit, repurchase agreements and subordinated debentures, as the Company called its subordinated notes in the second quarter of 2021.
Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 decreased 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net interest margin, which excludes SBA PPP loans and excess liquidity (non-GAAP), for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.82%, a decrease of 7 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021.
Provision for Credit Losses. The change in provision for credit losses between periods is highlighted in the table below:
|
($ in thousands)
|
CECL
Q3 2021
|
CECL
Q2 2021
|
Increase /
(Decrease)
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
|
$
|
269
|
$
|
(3,452)
|
$
|
3,721
|
Provision for credit losses - off-balance
|
670
|
49
|
621
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses
|
$
|
939
|
$
|
(3,403)
|
$
|
4,342
For the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded $269,000 of provision for credit losses on loans primarily due to loan growth, excluding SBA PPP loans (non-GAAP), of $73.5 million, whereas the previous quarter it recorded a credit for provision expense of $3.5 million related to its loan balances because of improving current and forecasted market conditions.
On a linked-quarter-basis, the increase in the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures was driven by strong growth within its unfunded loan commitments and loan pipeline of $96.5 million led by the commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines.
Non-Interest Income. Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased $221,000, or 2%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease between periods was driven by lower mortgage banking income of $685,000 as the Company sold 33% of its residential mortgage loan production during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 40% during the second quarter of 2021. The change in percentage sold reflects the Company's shift in strategy as it looks to hold more residential mortgages within its loan portfolio. The decrease in mortgage banking income was partially offset by: (1) an increase service charge income of $227,000 due to the redesign of its consumer checking products in the second quarter of 2021, and (2) debit card income of $166,000.
Non-Interest Expense. Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased $673,000, or 3%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by an increase in compensation-related expenses of $584,000, or 4%, which was driven by an increase in incentive-based accruals of $366,000 based on year-to-date financial performance.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax, pre-provision earnings; return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; tangible book value per share; core deposits and average core deposits; adjusted yield on interest-earning assets and adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent); and total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measure help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period, and are presented for illustrative purposes only.
|
Selected Financial Data
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Financial Condition Data
|
Investments
|
$
|
1,471,118
|
1,415,695
|
$
|
1,125,360
|
$
|
1,471,118
|
$
|
1,125,360
|
Loans and loans held for sale
|
3,326,129
|
3,301,056
|
3,312,777
|
3,326,129
|
3,312,777
|
Allowance for credit losses on loans
|
32,272
|
32,060
|
36,414
|
32,272
|
36,414
|
Total assets
|
5,502,902
|
5,152,069
|
5,153,793
|
5,502,902
|
5,153,793
|
Deposits
|
4,605,180
|
4,294,114
|
4,224,044
|
4,605,180
|
4,224,044
|
Borrowings
|
255,883
|
214,744
|
294,361
|
255,883
|
294,361
|
Shareholders' equity
|
545,984
|
545,548
|
517,522
|
545,984
|
517,522
|
Operating Data
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
34,746
|
$
|
33,529
|
$
|
34,481
|
$
|
100,639
|
$
|
100,846
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses
|
939
|
(3,403)
|
987
|
(4,420)
|
12,160
|
Non-interest income
|
11,099
|
11,320
|
12,696
|
37,634
|
36,159
|
Non-interest expense
|
26,263
|
25,590
|
25,221
|
76,752
|
73,291
|
Income before income tax expense
|
18,643
|
22,662
|
20,969
|
65,941
|
51,554
|
Income tax expense
|
4,003
|
4,519
|
4,194
|
13,418
|
10,346
|
Net income
|
$
|
14,640
|
$
|
18,143
|
$
|
16,775
|
$
|
52,523
|
$
|
41,208
|
Key Ratios
|
Return on average assets
|
1.08
|
%
|
1.42
|
%
|
1.34
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
1.15
|
%
|
Return on average equity
|
10.51
|
%
|
13.50
|
%
|
13.01
|
%
|
12.96
|
%
|
11.06
|
%
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
57.29
|
%
|
57.06
|
%
|
53.46
|
%
|
55.51
|
%
|
53.50
|
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
3.00
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
Common equity ratio
|
9.92
|
%
|
10.59
|
%
|
10.04
|
%
|
9.92
|
%
|
10.04
|
%
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
9.13
|
%
|
9.48
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
9.13
|
%
|
8.96
|
%
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
15.06
|
%
|
15.26
|
%
|
15.15
|
%
|
15.06
|
%
|
15.15
|
%
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.12
|
$
|
3.51
|
$
|
2.74
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
3.49
|
$
|
2.73
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.33
|
$
|
1.08
|
$
|
0.99
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
36.77
|
$
|
36.49
|
$
|
34.69
|
$
|
36.77
|
$
|
34.69
|
Non-GAAP Measures(1)
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
12.86
|
%
|
16.60
|
%
|
16.21
|
%
|
15.91
|
%
|
13.91
|
%
|
Efficiency ratio
|
57.00
|
%
|
56.72
|
%
|
50.60
|
%
|
54.83
|
%
|
52.29
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.82
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|
$
|
19,582
|
$
|
19,259
|
$
|
21,956
|
$
|
61,521
|
$
|
63,714
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.30
|
%
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
30.23
|
$
|
29.99
|
$
|
28.14
|
$
|
30.23
|
$
|
28.14
|
(1)
|
Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
December 31,
2020
|
September 30,
2020
|
ASSETS
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
379,656
|
$
|
145,774
|
$
|
346,389
|
Investments:
|
Trading securities
|
4,335
|
4,161
|
3,648
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (book value of $1,443,800, $1,078,474 and
|
1,455,210
|
1,115,813
|
1,107,069
|
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $1,390, $1,411 and $1,403,
respectively)
|
1,293
|
1,297
|
1,298
|
Other investments
|
10,280
|
11,541
|
13,345
|
Total investments
|
1,471,118
|
1,132,812
|
1,125,360
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value (book value of $10,789, $40,499 and $37,301, respectively)
|
10,826
|
41,557
|
37,935
|
Loans:
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,419,677
|
1,369,470
|
1,333,733
|
Commercial(1)
|
352,533
|
381,494
|
375,548
|
SBA PPP
|
81,959
|
135,095
|
223,838
|
Residential real estate
|
1,222,084
|
1,054,798
|
1,044,103
|
Consumer and home equity
|
239,050
|
278,965
|
297,620
|
Total loans
|
3,315,303
|
3,219,822
|
3,274,842
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
(32,272)
|
(37,865)
|
(36,414)
|
Net loans
|
3,283,031
|
3,181,957
|
3,238,428
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
97,049
|
97,540
|
97,711
|
Other assets
|
261,222
|
299,105
|
307,970
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,502,902
|
$
|
4,898,745
|
$
|
5,153,793
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest checking
|
$
|
1,289,018
|
$
|
792,550
|
$
|
800,582
|
Interest checking
|
1,266,242
|
1,288,575
|
1,419,544
|
Savings and money market
|
1,437,550
|
1,282,886
|
1,306,868
|
Certificates of deposit
|
323,395
|
357,666
|
405,434
|
Brokered deposits
|
288,975
|
283,567
|
291,616
|
Total deposits
|
4,605,180
|
4,005,244
|
4,224,044
|
Short-term borrowings
|
211,552
|
162,439
|
210,055
|
Long-term borrowings
|
—
|
25,000
|
25,000
|
Subordinated debentures
|
44,331
|
59,331
|
59,306
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
95,855
|
117,417
|
117,866
|
Total liabilities
|
4,956,918
|
4,369,431
|
4,636,271
|
Shareholders' equity
|
545,984
|
529,314
|
517,522
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,502,902
|
$
|
4,898,745
|
$
|
5,153,793
|
(1)
|
Includes the Healthcare Professional Funding Corporation ("HPFC") loan portfolio.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
|
For The
Three Months Ended
|
For The
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Interest Income
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
$
|
31,185
|
$
|
30,865
|
$
|
33,025
|
$
|
92,610
|
$
|
100,190
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
5,157
|
4,376
|
4,480
|
13,362
|
14,241
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
756
|
763
|
823
|
2,247
|
2,438
|
Dividend income
|
99
|
102
|
163
|
306
|
498
|
Other interest income
|
182
|
160
|
176
|
508
|
691
|
Total interest income
|
37,379
|
36,266
|
38,667
|
109,033
|
118,058
|
Interest Expense
|
Interest on deposits
|
1,973
|
1,921
|
2,899
|
5,957
|
12,953
|
Interest on borrowings
|
122
|
176
|
394
|
454
|
1,591
|
Interest on subordinated debentures
|
538
|
640
|
893
|
1,983
|
2,668
|
Total interest expense
|
2,633
|
2,737
|
4,186
|
8,394
|
17,212
|
Net interest income
|
34,746
|
33,529
|
34,481
|
100,639
|
100,846
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses(1)
|
939
|
(3,403)
|
987
|
(4,420)
|
12,160
|
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit
|
33,807
|
36,932
|
33,494
|
105,059
|
88,686
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
1,913
|
2,598
|
4,664
|
11,620
|
12,889
|
Debit card income
|
3,278
|
3,112
|
2,627
|
9,126
|
7,159
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
1,627
|
1,707
|
1,504
|
4,860
|
4,609
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
1,744
|
1,517
|
1,606
|
4,800
|
4,955
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
993
|
939
|
755
|
2,885
|
2,034
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
589
|
591
|
615
|
1,774
|
1,918
|
Customer loan swap fees
|
—
|
—
|
51
|
—
|
222
|
Other income
|
955
|
856
|
874
|
2,569
|
2,373
|
Total non-interest income
|
11,099
|
11,320
|
12,696
|
37,634
|
36,159
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
15,902
|
15,318
|
13,739
|
45,742
|
41,693
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
2,980
|
2,947
|
3,076
|
8,954
|
8,576
|
Net occupancy costs
|
1,813
|
1,805
|
1,785
|
5,569
|
5,785
|
Debit card expense
|
1,106
|
1,074
|
972
|
3,166
|
2,784
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
792
|
997
|
913
|
2,652
|
2,877
|
Regulatory assessments
|
522
|
487
|
510
|
1,512
|
971
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
163
|
164
|
170
|
491
|
511
|
Other real estate owned and collection costs (recoveries), net
|
60
|
(25)
|
71
|
(156)
|
270
|
Other expenses
|
2,925
|
2,823
|
3,985
|
8,822
|
9,824
|
Total non-interest expense
|
26,263
|
25,590
|
25,221
|
76,752
|
73,291
|
Income before income tax expense
|
18,643
|
22,662
|
20,969
|
65,941
|
51,554
|
Income Tax Expense
|
4,003
|
4,519
|
4,194
|
13,418
|
10,346
|
Net Income
|
$
|
14,640
|
$
|
18,143
|
$
|
16,775
|
$
|
52,523
|
$
|
41,208
|
Per Share Data
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.12
|
$
|
3.51
|
$
|
2.74
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.97
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
1.11
|
$
|
3.49
|
$
|
2.73
|
(1)
|
Reported balances for the three months ended September 30 and June 30, 2021, and the nine months ended September 30, 2021, have been
|
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
|
Average Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Assets
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|
$
|
304,594
|
$
|
235,676
|
$
|
216,027
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
0.09
|
%
|
Investments - taxable
|
1,284,851
|
1,129,682
|
906,374
|
1.66
|
%
|
1.62
|
%
|
2.11
|
%
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
114,033
|
114,811
|
122,204
|
3.36
|
%
|
3.36
|
%
|
3.41
|
%
|
Loans(2):
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,410,201
|
1,407,374
|
1,315,958
|
3.59
|
%
|
3.60
|
%
|
3.74
|
%
|
Commercial(1)
|
339,638
|
319,100
|
372,416
|
3.49
|
%
|
3.78
|
%
|
3.73
|
%
|
SBA PPP
|
105,742
|
158,258
|
221,672
|
7.22
|
%
|
4.15
|
%
|
4.16
|
%
|
Municipal(1)
|
17,021
|
26,137
|
19,072
|
3.41
|
%
|
3.26
|
%
|
3.52
|
%
|
HPFC
|
8,981
|
10,775
|
16,104
|
7.45
|
%
|
9.89
|
%
|
8.09
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
1,174,559
|
1,093,502
|
1,083,052
|
3.53
|
%
|
3.77
|
%
|
4.00
|
%
|
Consumer and home equity
|
242,921
|
253,825
|
305,194
|
4.27
|
%
|
4.17
|
%
|
4.31
|
%
|
Total loans
|
3,299,063
|
3,268,971
|
3,333,468
|
3.73
|
%
|
3.76
|
%
|
3.92
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
5,002,541
|
4,749,140
|
4,578,073
|
2.97
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.37
|
%
|
Other assets
|
384,766
|
381,677
|
417,956
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,387,307
|
$
|
5,130,817
|
$
|
4,996,029
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest checking
|
$
|
1,251,492
|
$
|
970,446
|
$
|
741,757
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
1,246,634
|
1,311,400
|
1,339,389
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
Savings
|
688,331
|
659,892
|
557,718
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Money market
|
709,705
|
703,780
|
737,782
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
0.35
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
327,802
|
338,595
|
417,788
|
0.49
|
%
|
0.53
|
%
|
1.07
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
4,223,964
|
3,984,113
|
3,794,434
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
Borrowings:
|
Brokered deposits
|
289,374
|
284,194
|
242,390
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
182,114
|
184,663
|
194,937
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
0.42
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
44,331
|
46,639
|
59,269
|
4.81
|
%
|
5.50
|
%
|
6.00
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
73,370
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
1.02
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
515,819
|
515,496
|
569,966
|
0.76
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
1.01
|
%
|
Total funding liabilities
|
4,739,783
|
4,499,609
|
4,364,400
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.24
|
%
|
0.38
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
94,803
|
92,261
|
118,727
|
Shareholders' equity
|
552,721
|
538,947
|
512,902
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,387,307
|
$
|
5,130,817
|
$
|
4,996,029
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.75
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
2.99
|
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
3.00
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|
2.82
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
|
Average Balance
|
Yield/Rate
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Assets
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
|
$
|
250,715
|
$
|
150,383
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.25
|
%
|
Investments - taxable
|
1,121,569
|
850,970
|
1.66
|
%
|
2.37
|
%
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
115,755
|
121,284
|
3.28
|
%
|
3.39
|
%
|
Loans(2):
|
Commercial real estate
|
1,400,224
|
1,297,364
|
3.59
|
%
|
3.93
|
%
|
Commercial(1)
|
330,755
|
397,754
|
3.67
|
%
|
3.91
|
%
|
SBA PPP
|
139,453
|
133,569
|
5.19
|
%
|
4.00
|
%
|
Municipal(1)
|
22,404
|
18,545
|
3.32
|
%
|
3.60
|
%
|
HPFC
|
10,755
|
18,026
|
8.16
|
%
|
8.38
|
%
|
Residential real estate
|
1,117,389
|
1,082,276
|
3.67
|
%
|
4.08
|
%
|
Consumer and home equity
|
255,058
|
320,273
|
4.20
|
%
|
4.55
|
%
|
Total loans
|
3,276,038
|
3,267,807
|
3.75
|
%
|
4.06
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
4,764,077
|
4,390,444
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
Other assets
|
389,409
|
395,621
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,153,486
|
$
|
4,786,065
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest checking
|
$
|
1,014,778
|
$
|
645,640
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Interest checking
|
1,282,358
|
1,261,831
|
0.19
|
%
|
0.40
|
%
|
Savings
|
658,497
|
517,936
|
0.04
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Money market
|
699,594
|
701,872
|
0.30
|
%
|
0.55
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
339,230
|
482,076
|
0.55
|
%
|
1.36
|
%
|
Total deposits
|
3,994,457
|
3,609,355
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.44
|
%
|
Borrowings:
|
Brokered deposits
|
286,080
|
228,483
|
0.45
|
%
|
0.65
|
%
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
177,559
|
213,463
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.71
|
%
|
Subordinated debentures
|
50,045
|
59,195
|
5.30
|
%
|
6.02
|
%
|
Other borrowings
|
4,762
|
69,883
|
0.99
|
%
|
0.88
|
%
|
Total borrowings
|
518,446
|
571,024
|
0.88
|
%
|
1.26
|
%
|
Total funding liabilities
|
4,512,903
|
4,180,379
|
0.25
|
%
|
0.55
|
%
|
Other liabilities
|
98,742
|
108,122
|
Shareholders' equity
|
541,841
|
497,564
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,153,486
|
$
|
4,786,065
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.81
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.82
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
Asset Quality Data
|
(unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|
At or For The
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2021
|
At or For The
Year Ended
December 31, 2020(1)
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
Residential real estate
|
$
|
2,576
|
$
|
2,725
|
$
|
3,637
|
$
|
3,477
|
$
|
4,017
|
Commercial real estate
|
207
|
222
|
309
|
512
|
565
|
Commercial(1)
|
860
|
1,511
|
1,737
|
1,607
|
1,114
|
Consumer and home equity
|
1,429
|
1,424
|
1,897
|
2,000
|
2,503
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
5,072
|
5,882
|
7,580
|
7,596
|
8,199
|
Accruing troubled-debt restructured loans not
|
2,564
|
2,519
|
2,579
|
2,818
|
2,952
|
Total non-performing loans
|
7,636
|
8,401
|
10,159
|
10,414
|
11,151
|
Other real estate owned
|
165
|
165
|
204
|
236
|
—
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$
|
7,801
|
$
|
8,566
|
$
|
10,363
|
$
|
10,650
|
$
|
11,151
|
Loans 30-89 days past due:
|
Residential real estate
|
$
|
1,195
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
772
|
$
|
2,297
|
$
|
1,784
|
Commercial real estate
|
—
|
99
|
177
|
50
|
2,056
|
Commercial(2)
|
557
|
183
|
425
|
430
|
1,638
|
Consumer and home equity
|
386
|
214
|
264
|
440
|
434
|
Total loans 30-89 days past due
|
$
|
2,138
|
$
|
799
|
$
|
1,638
|
$
|
3,217
|
$
|
5,912
|
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
25,171
|
$
|
25,171
|
Impact of CECL adoption
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
233
|
—
|
(Credit) provision for loan losses
|
(5,037)
|
(5,306)
|
(1,854)
|
13,215
|
12,172
|
Charge-offs:
|
Residential real estate
|
92
|
88
|
53
|
121
|
121
|
Commercial real estate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
103
|
104
|
Commercial(1)
|
503
|
406
|
147
|
1,130
|
857
|
Consumer and home equity
|
233
|
213
|
87
|
484
|
199
|
Total charge-offs
|
828
|
707
|
287
|
1,838
|
1,281
|
Total recoveries
|
(272)
|
(208)
|
(51)
|
(1,084)
|
(352)
|
Net charge-offs
|
556
|
499
|
236
|
754
|
929
|
ACL on loans at the end of the period
|
$
|
32,272
|
$
|
32,060
|
$
|
35,775
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
36,414
|
Components of ACL:
|
ACL on loans
|
$
|
32,272
|
$
|
32,060
|
$
|
35,775
|
$
|
37,865
|
$
|
36,414
|
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(3)
|
3,185
|
2,515
|
2,466
|
2,568
|
9
|
ACL, end of period
|
$
|
35,457
|
$
|
34,575
|
$
|
38,241
|
$
|
40,433
|
$
|
36,423
|
Ratios:
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
0.23
|
%
|
0.26
|
%
|
0.31
|
%
|
0.32
|
%
|
0.34
|
%
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
0.14
|
%
|
0.17
|
%
|
0.20
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
0.22
|
%
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
0.97
|
%
|
0.98
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
1.18
|
%
|
1.11
|
%
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
Quarter-to-date
|
0.01
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
0.01
|
%
|
Year-to-date
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.03
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.04
|
%
|
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
|
422.63
|
%
|
381.62
|
%
|
352.15
|
%
|
363.60
|
%
|
326.55
|
%
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
0.06
|
%
|
0.02
|
%
|
0.05
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.18
|
%
|
(1)
|
Period ended December 31, 2020, includes a $3.3 million increase upon adoption of CECL. Prior interim periods were not restated for CECL.
|
(2)
|
Includes the HPFC loan portfolio.
|
(3)
|
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Net income, as presented
|
$
|
14,640
|
$
|
18,143
|
$
|
16,775
|
$
|
52,523
|
$
|
41,208
|
Add: amortization of core deposit
|
129
|
130
|
134
|
388
|
404
|
Net income, adjusted for amortization of
|
$
|
14,769
|
$
|
18,273
|
$
|
16,909
|
$
|
52,911
|
$
|
41,612
|
Average equity, as presented
|
$
|
552,721
|
$
|
538,947
|
$
|
512,902
|
$
|
541,841
|
$
|
497,564
|
Less: average goodwill and core deposit
|
(97,128)
|
(97,292)
|
(97,794)
|
(97,293)
|
(97,967)
|
Average tangible equity
|
$
|
455,593
|
$
|
441,655
|
$
|
415,108
|
$
|
444,548
|
$
|
399,597
|
Return on average equity
|
10.51
|
%
|
13.50
|
%
|
13.01
|
%
|
12.96
|
%
|
11.06
|
%
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
12.86
|
%
|
16.60
|
%
|
16.21
|
%
|
15.91
|
%
|
13.91
|
%
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
$
|
26,263
|
$
|
25,590
|
$
|
25,221
|
$
|
76,752
|
$
|
73,291
|
Less: legal settlement
|
—
|
—
|
(1,200)
|
—
|
(1,200)
|
Less: prepayment penalty on borrowings
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(514)
|
—
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
$
|
26,263
|
$
|
25,590
|
$
|
24,021
|
$
|
76,238
|
$
|
72,091
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
$
|
34,746
|
$
|
33,529
|
$
|
34,481
|
$
|
100,639
|
$
|
100,846
|
Add: effect of tax-exempt income(1)
|
228
|
265
|
292
|
764
|
865
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
11,099
|
11,320
|
12,696
|
37,634
|
36,159
|
Adjusted net interest income plus non-interest income
|
$
|
46,073
|
$
|
45,114
|
$
|
47,469
|
$
|
139,037
|
$
|
137,870
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
57.29
|
%
|
57.06
|
%
|
53.46
|
%
|
55.51
|
%
|
53.50
|
%
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
57.00
|
%
|
56.72
|
%
|
50.60
|
%
|
54.83
|
%
|
52.29
|
%
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Pre-tax, Pre-provision Earnings:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Net income, as presented
|
$
|
14,640
|
$
|
18,143
|
$
|
16,775
|
$
|
52,523
|
$
|
41,208
|
Add: provision (credit) for credit losses
|
939
|
(3,403)
|
987
|
(4,420)
|
12,160
|
Add: income tax expense
|
4,003
|
4,519
|
4,194
|
13,418
|
10,346
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
|
$
|
19,582
|
$
|
19,259
|
$
|
21,956
|
$
|
61,521
|
$
|
63,714
|
Adjusted Yield on Interest-Earning Assets:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Yield on interest-earning assets, as presented
|
2.97
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.37
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
3.59
|
%
|
Add: effect of excess liquidity on
|
0.16
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on
|
(0.09)
|
%
|
(0.04)
|
%
|
(0.04)
|
%
|
(0.06)
|
%
|
(0.01)
|
%
|
Adjusted yield on interest-earning assets
|
3.04
|
%
|
3.14
|
%
|
3.43
|
%
|
3.12
|
%
|
3.64
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Interest Margin (Fully-Taxable Equivalent):
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent), as presented
|
2.76
|
%
|
2.83
|
%
|
3.00
|
%
|
2.82
|
%
|
3.06
|
%
|
Add: effect of excess liquidity on net
|
0.15
|
%
|
0.11
|
%
|
0.10
|
%
|
0.12
|
%
|
0.06
|
%
|
Less: effect of SBA PPP loans on net
|
(0.09)
|
%
|
(0.05)
|
%
|
(0.06)
|
%
|
(0.07)
|
%
|
(0.02)
|
%
|
Adjusted net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
2.82
|
%
|
2.89
|
%
|
3.04
|
%
|
2.87
|
%
|
3.10
|
%
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
Shareholders' equity, as presented
|
$
|
545,984
|
$
|
545,548
|
$
|
517,522
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(97,049)
|
(97,213)
|
(97,711)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
$
|
448,935
|
$
|
448,335
|
$
|
419,811
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
14,849,327
|
14,951,067
|
14,917,344
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
36.77
|
$
|
36.49
|
$
|
34.69
|
Tangible book value per share
|
$
|
30.23
|
$
|
29.99
|
$
|
28.14
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
5,502,902
|
$
|
5,152,069
|
$
|
5,153,793
|
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(97,049)
|
(97,213)
|
(97,711)
|
Tangible assets
|
$
|
5,405,853
|
$
|
5,054,856
|
$
|
5,056,082
|
Common equity ratio
|
9.92
|
%
|
10.59
|
%
|
10.04
|
%
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
8.30
|
%
|
8.87
|
%
|
8.30
|
%
|
Core Deposits:
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Total deposits
|
$
|
4,605,180
|
$
|
4,294,114
|
$
|
4,224,044
|
Less: certificates of deposit
|
(323,395)
|
(334,336)
|
(405,434)
|
Less: brokered deposits
|
(288,975)
|
(282,786)
|
(291,616)
|
Core deposits
|
$
|
3,992,810
|
$
|
3,676,992
|
$
|
3,526,994
|
Average Core Deposits:
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
September 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Total average deposits
|
$
|
4,223,964
|
$
|
3,984,113
|
$
|
3,794,434
|
$
|
3,994,457
|
$
|
3,609,355
|
Less: average certificates of deposit
|
(327,802)
|
(338,595)
|
(417,788)
|
(339,230)
|
(482,076)
|
Average core deposits
|
$
|
3,896,162
|
$
|
3,645,518
|
$
|
3,376,646
|
$
|
3,655,227
|
$
|
3,127,279
|
Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans:
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
2021
|
June 30,
2021
|
September 30,
2020
|
Total loans, as presented
|
$
|
3,315,303
|
$
|
3,285,916
|
$
|
3,274,842
|
Less: SBA PPP loans
|
(81,959)
|
(126,064)
|
(223,838)
|
Total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans
|
$
|
3,233,344
|
$
|
3,159,852
|
$
|
3,051,004
