Camden National Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings

Oct 28, 2025, 08:15 ET
Camden National Reports Record Net Income of $21.2 Million for the Third Quarter
CAMDEN, Maine, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC; "Camden National" or the "Company") reported earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, of $21.2 million and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.25, both increases of 51%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company reported a return on average assets of 1.21%, a return on average equity of 12.75% and a return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) of 19.14%.
"We are proud to report record third quarter earnings of $21.2 million, setting a new highwater mark for the organization, and diluted earnings per share of $1.25, marking our strongest quarterly performance since 2021," said Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National. "These financial results reflect the strength and resilience of our core franchise and mark a pivotal moment for the organization. With the successful acquisition and integration of Northway Financial, Inc. earlier this year, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth and deliver sustained value for our shareholders."
THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $21.2 million, an increase of 51% over the second quarter of 2025, and, on a non-GAAP basis, pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 19% over the same period to $29.5 million for the third quarter of 2025.
- Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 increased 10 basis points to 3.16%, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- The GAAP efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2025 was 54.94% and was 52.47% on a non-GAAP basis, improving from 60.37% and 55.47%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2025.
- Loans for the third quarter of 2025 grew 4% on an annualized basis.
- Book value per share increased 4% during the third quarter of 2025 to $39.97 at September 30, 2025, and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased 6% during the same period to $28.42 at September 30, 2025.
FINANCIAL CONDITION
As of September 30, 2025, total assets were $7.0 billion, representing a 1% increase since June 30, 2025.
Investments totaled $1.4 billion on September 30, 2025, representing a 1% increase from June 30, 2025. The duration of the Company's total investment portfolio was 5.1 years as of September 30, 2025, compared to 5.3 years as of June 30, 2025.
Loans totaled $5.0 billion on September 30, 2025, representing a 1% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase during the third quarter was driven by a 4% increase in the commercial real estate loan portfolio and a 5% increase in the home equity loan portfolio.
Deposits totaled $5.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, representing a 2% decrease from June 30, 2025. Excluding brokered deposits, average deposits grew by 2% during the third quarter of 2025, driven by seasonal inflows during the summer months across our markets. As of September 30, 2025, the Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 93%, compared to 89% at June 30, 2025.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company's common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.17%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 12.47%, total risk-based capital ratio was 13.47% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.94%. The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to be well in excess of regulatory capital requirements and continue to improve as the Company rebuilds its capital position following the acquisition of Northway Financial, Inc. ("Northway") in the first quarter of 2025.
The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.42 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of 4.35%, based on the Company's closing share price of $38.59 as reported by NASDAQ on September 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2025.
ASSET QUALITY
Overall, the Company's asset quality remains strong as of September 30, 2025, as evident in its asset quality metrics, highlighted by non-performing assets of 0.12% of total assets and past-due loans of 0.16% of total loans.
At June 30, 2025, the Company proactively disclosed and carried a specific reserve of $6.0 million on a syndicated loan in which the Company participated for a telecommunication services company that had entered into bankruptcy. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company charged-off $10.7 million of the $12.2 million carrying value of the loan due to developments in the bankruptcy proceedings.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was 0.91% of total loans as of September 30, 2025, compared to 1.08% at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL on loans between periods reflects the resolution of the syndicated loan discussed above and the continued strength of the overall loan portfolio. At September 30, 2025, the ACL on loans was 5.5 times total non-performing loans.
FINANCIAL OPERATING RESULTS (Q3 2025 vs. Q2 2025)
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $51.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. This growth was driven by net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points and average loan growth of 1% during the third quarter of 2025.
Provision expense of $3.0 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025, compared to provision expense of $6.9 million recorded for the second quarter of 2025. An improvement in our forecasted macroeconomic outlook at September 30, 2025, was offset by additional provision expense of $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2025 associated with the partial charge-off for the aforementioned syndication loan.
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $14.1 million, an increase of $1.1 million, or 8%, compared to the second quarter of 2025. In 2025, we continue to see strong momentum within our fee income business lines, highlighted by 11% organic growth in assets under administration across our wealth and brokerage business lines to $2.4 billion at September 30, 2025. Additionally, during the third quarter of 2025, the Company sold two non-branch bank properties recognizing a net gain of $675,000 within non-interest income.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $35.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in non-interest expense between periods reflects the reduction in merger and acquisition ("M&A") costs of $1.1 million between periods associated with the Northway acquisition completed on January 2, 2025. Non-interest expense, excluding core deposit intangible amortization and M&A costs, for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $34.1 million, a 2% decrease from the second quarter of 2025, as the Company achieved synergies from the Northway acquisition. For the third quarter of 2025, the Company reported a GAAP and non-GAAP efficiency ratio of 54.94% and 52.47%, respectively, compared to 60.37% and 55.47% for the second quarter of 2025.
Q3 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
Camden National Corporation will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 financial results and outlook. Participants should dial into the call 10 - 15 minutes before it begins. Information about the conference call is as follows:
ABOUT CAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION
Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ: CAC) is Northern New England's largest publicly traded bank holding company, with $7.0 billion in assets. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank has 72 banking centers in Maine and New Hampshire, is a full-service community bank offering the latest digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. Additional information is available at CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.
Comprehensive wealth management, investment, and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including certain plans, expectations, goals, projections, and other statements, which are subject to numerous risks, assumptions, and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures; inflation; ongoing competition in labor markets and employee turnover; deterioration in the value of Camden National's investment securities; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, pandemics and natural disasters; legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which Camden National is engaged; turmoil and volatility in the financial services industry, including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions which could affect Camden National's ability to attract and retain depositors, and could affect the ability of financial services providers, including the Company, to borrow or raise capital; actions taken by governmental agencies to stabilize the financial system and the effectiveness of such actions; changes to regulatory capital requirements; changes in the securities markets and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in Camden National's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Further, statements regarding the potential effects of notable and global current events on the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond the Company's control. Statements relating to the Company's recent acquisition of Northway may also be forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include the reaction to the transaction of the Company's customers, employees and counterparties; customer disintermediation; expected synergies, cost savings and other financial benefits of the transaction might not be realized within the expected timeframes or might be less than projected; and credit and interest rate risks associated with Camden's and Northway's respective businesses, customers, borrowings, repayment, investment and deposit practices. Camden National does not have any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
In addition to evaluating the Company's results of operations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), management supplements this evaluation with certain non-GAAP financial measures such as: adjusted net income; adjusted diluted earnings per share; adjusted return on average assets; adjusted return on average equity; pre-tax, pre-provision income; adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income; return on average tangible equity and adjusted return on average tangible equity; the efficiency and tangible common equity ratios; core net interest margin; and tangible book value per share. Management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of measuring our performance against our peer group and other financial institutions and analyzing our internal performance. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures help investors better understand the Company's operating performance and trends and allow for better performance comparisons to other financial institutions. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures remove the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP operating results, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other financial institutions. Reconciliations to the comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in this document.
ANNUALIZED DATA
Certain returns, yields and performance ratios are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. Annualized data may not be indicative of any four-quarter period and is presented for illustrative purposes only.
|
Selected Financial Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
At or For The
Three Months Ended
|
|
At or For The
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Financial Condition Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
|
$ 5,002,927
|
|
$ 4,931,369
|
|
$ 4,116,729
|
|
$ 5,002,927
|
|
$ 4,116,729
|
Total assets
|
|
6,981,522
|
|
6,920,044
|
|
5,745,180
|
|
6,981,522
|
|
5,745,180
|
Deposits
|
|
5,402,758
|
|
5,514,712
|
|
4,575,226
|
|
5,402,758
|
|
4,575,226
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
676,444
|
|
652,148
|
|
529,900
|
|
676,444
|
|
529,900
|
Operating Data and Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 21,194
|
|
$ 14,081
|
|
$ 13,073
|
|
$ 42,601
|
|
$ 38,338
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
29,470
|
|
24,680
|
|
16,093
|
|
69,753
|
|
45,845
|
Diluted EPS
|
|
1.25
|
|
0.83
|
|
0.90
|
|
2.51
|
|
2.62
|
Profitability Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
Return on average equity
|
|
12.75 %
|
|
8.77 %
|
|
10.04 %
|
|
8.86 %
|
|
10.13 %
|
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
19.14 %
|
|
13.71 %
|
|
12.40 %
|
|
13.84 %
|
|
12.60 %
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
54.94 %
|
|
60.37 %
|
|
64.23 %
|
|
62.84 %
|
|
64.58 %
|
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
52.47 %
|
|
55.47 %
|
|
62.08 %
|
|
55.47 %
|
|
63.46 %
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.16 %
|
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.46 %
|
|
3.09 %
|
|
2.37 %
|
Asset Quality Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
1.08 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
9.69 %
|
|
9.42 %
|
|
9.22 %
|
|
9.69 %
|
|
9.22 %
|
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
7.09 %
|
|
6.77 %
|
|
7.69 %
|
|
7.09 %
|
|
7.69 %
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 39.97
|
|
$ 38.54
|
|
$ 36.35
|
|
$ 39.97
|
|
$ 36.35
|
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)
|
|
$ 28.42
|
|
$ 26.90
|
|
$ 29.82
|
|
$ 28.42
|
|
$ 29.82
|
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|
|
8.94 %
|
|
8.74 %
|
|
9.84 %
|
|
8.94 %
|
|
9.84 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|
13.47 %
|
|
13.35 %
|
|
14.85 %
|
|
13.47 %
|
|
14.85 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure, please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Consolidated Statements of Condition Data
(unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$ 98,848
|
|
$ 113,815
|
|
$ 139,512
|
|
(13) %
|
|
(29) %
|
Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trading securities
|
|
5,581
|
|
5,326
|
|
5,141
|
|
5 %
|
|
9 %
|
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|
|
889,765
|
|
860,217
|
|
603,211
|
|
3 %
|
|
48 %
|
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|
|
495,007
|
|
509,298
|
|
526,251
|
|
(3) %
|
|
(6) %
|
Other investments
|
|
31,185
|
|
26,879
|
|
22,513
|
|
16 %
|
|
39 %
|
Total investments
|
|
1,421,538
|
|
1,401,720
|
|
1,157,116
|
|
1 %
|
|
23 %
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
|
9,775
|
|
22,567
|
|
11,706
|
|
(57) %
|
|
(16) %
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
2,173,748
|
|
2,089,977
|
|
1,707,923
|
|
4 %
|
|
27 %
|
Commercial
|
|
479,461
|
|
506,883
|
|
382,507
|
|
(5) %
|
|
25 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,017,675
|
|
2,018,332
|
|
1,762,395
|
|
— %
|
|
14 %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
332,043
|
|
316,177
|
|
263,904
|
|
5 %
|
|
26 %
|
Total loans
|
|
5,002,927
|
|
4,931,369
|
|
4,116,729
|
|
1 %
|
|
22 %
|
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
|
|
(45,501)
|
|
(53,022)
|
|
(35,414)
|
|
(14) %
|
|
28 %
|
Net loans
|
|
4,957,426
|
|
4,878,347
|
|
4,081,315
|
|
2 %
|
|
21 %
|
Goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
195,558
|
|
197,031
|
|
95,251
|
|
(1) %
|
|
105 %
|
Other assets
|
|
298,377
|
|
306,564
|
|
260,280
|
|
(3) %
|
|
15 %
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,981,522
|
|
$ 6,920,044
|
|
$ 5,745,180
|
|
1 %
|
|
22 %
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,162,149
|
|
$ 1,118,080
|
|
$ 940,702
|
|
4 %
|
|
24 %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,535,482
|
|
1,663,335
|
|
1,445,828
|
|
(8) %
|
|
6 %
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,879,770
|
|
1,823,275
|
|
1,466,541
|
|
3 %
|
|
28 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
701,031
|
|
698,185
|
|
553,481
|
|
— %
|
|
27 %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
124,326
|
|
211,837
|
|
168,674
|
|
(41) %
|
|
(26) %
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,402,758
|
|
5,514,712
|
|
4,575,226
|
|
(2) %
|
|
18 %
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
748,492
|
|
599,367
|
|
516,336
|
|
25 %
|
|
45 %
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
1,000
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
N.M.
|
|
N.M.
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
61,441
|
|
61,365
|
|
44,331
|
|
— %
|
|
39 %
|
Accrued interest and other liabilities
|
|
91,387
|
|
92,452
|
|
79,387
|
|
(1) %
|
|
15 %
|
Total liabilities
|
|
6,305,078
|
|
6,267,896
|
|
5,215,280
|
|
1 %
|
|
21 %
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value
|
|
215,145
|
|
214,365
|
|
116,072
|
|
— %
|
|
85 %
|
Retained earnings
|
|
529,721
|
|
515,662
|
|
500,927
|
|
3 %
|
|
6 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized loss on debt securities, net of tax
|
|
(74,348)
|
|
(84,324)
|
|
(91,349)
|
|
(12) %
|
|
(19) %
|
Net unrealized gain on cash flow hedging derivative instruments, net
|
|
5,532
|
|
6,045
|
|
4,506
|
|
(8) %
|
|
23 %
|
Net unrecognized gain (loss) on postretirement plans, net of tax
|
|
394
|
|
400
|
|
(256)
|
|
(2) %
|
|
(254) %
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(68,422)
|
|
(77,879)
|
|
(87,099)
|
|
(12) %
|
|
(21) %
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
676,444
|
|
652,148
|
|
529,900
|
|
4 %
|
|
28 %
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 6,981,522
|
|
$ 6,920,044
|
|
$ 5,745,180
|
|
1 %
|
|
22 %
|
N.M. = Not meaningful
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For The
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
% Change
|
|
% Change
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 69,070
|
|
$ 67,477
|
|
$ 55,484
|
|
2 %
|
|
24 %
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
|
10,314
|
|
10,257
|
|
6,622
|
|
1 %
|
|
56 %
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
|
456
|
|
455
|
|
462
|
|
— %
|
|
(1) %
|
Dividend income
|
|
470
|
|
493
|
|
389
|
|
(5) %
|
|
21 %
|
Other interest income
|
|
584
|
|
641
|
|
764
|
|
(9) %
|
|
(24) %
|
Total interest income
|
|
80,894
|
|
79,323
|
|
63,721
|
|
2 %
|
|
27 %
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
24,719
|
|
24,594
|
|
25,051
|
|
1 %
|
|
(1) %
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
4,039
|
|
4,620
|
|
4,549
|
|
(13) %
|
|
(11) %
|
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
864
|
|
900
|
|
534
|
|
(4) %
|
|
62 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
29,622
|
|
30,114
|
|
30,134
|
|
(2) %
|
|
(2) %
|
Net interest income
|
|
51,272
|
|
49,209
|
|
33,587
|
|
4 %
|
|
53 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
2,972
|
|
6,920
|
|
239
|
|
(57) %
|
|
N.M.
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
|
48,300
|
|
42,289
|
|
33,348
|
|
14 %
|
|
45 %
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card income
|
|
3,704
|
|
3,646
|
|
3,169
|
|
2 %
|
|
17 %
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
2,570
|
|
2,405
|
|
2,168
|
|
7 %
|
|
19 %
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
|
1,884
|
|
1,981
|
|
1,817
|
|
(5) %
|
|
4 %
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
|
1,850
|
|
1,794
|
|
1,414
|
|
3 %
|
|
31 %
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
|
1,092
|
|
1,060
|
|
973
|
|
3 %
|
|
12 %
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
957
|
|
1,003
|
|
709
|
|
(5) %
|
|
35 %
|
Other income
|
|
2,068
|
|
1,178
|
|
1,156
|
|
76 %
|
|
79 %
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
14,125
|
|
13,067
|
|
11,406
|
|
8 %
|
|
24 %
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
20,089
|
|
19,392
|
|
16,545
|
|
4 %
|
|
21 %
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
|
4,173
|
|
4,294
|
|
3,578
|
|
(3) %
|
|
17 %
|
Net occupancy costs
|
|
2,666
|
|
2,693
|
|
1,890
|
|
(1) %
|
|
41 %
|
Debit card expense
|
|
1,745
|
|
1,725
|
|
1,368
|
|
1 %
|
|
28 %
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
1,473
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
— %
|
|
N.M.
|
Regulatory assessments
|
|
1,020
|
|
1,127
|
|
784
|
|
(9) %
|
|
30 %
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
|
810
|
|
1,310
|
|
788
|
|
(38) %
|
|
3 %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
315
|
|
1,405
|
|
727
|
|
(78) %
|
|
(57) %
|
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
|
|
46
|
|
91
|
|
94
|
|
(49) %
|
|
(51) %
|
Other expenses
|
|
3,590
|
|
4,086
|
|
2,987
|
|
(12) %
|
|
20 %
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
35,927
|
|
37,596
|
|
28,900
|
|
(4) %
|
|
24 %
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
26,498
|
|
17,760
|
|
15,854
|
|
49 %
|
|
67 %
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
5,304
|
|
3,679
|
|
2,781
|
|
44 %
|
|
91 %
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 21,194
|
|
$ 14,081
|
|
$ 13,073
|
|
51 %
|
|
62 %
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$ 1.25
|
|
$ 0.84
|
|
$ 0.90
|
|
49 %
|
|
39 %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 1.25
|
|
$ 0.83
|
|
$ 0.90
|
|
51 %
|
|
39 %
|
|
N.M. = Not meaningful
|
Consolidated Statements of Income Data
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
For The
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
% Change
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$ 203,096
|
|
$ 160,615
|
|
26 %
|
Taxable interest on investments
|
|
30,343
|
|
20,456
|
|
48 %
|
Nontaxable interest on investments
|
|
1,379
|
|
1,388
|
|
(1) %
|
Dividend income
|
|
1,483
|
|
1,222
|
|
21 %
|
Other interest income
|
|
2,311
|
|
2,385
|
|
(3) %
|
Total interest income
|
|
238,612
|
|
186,066
|
|
28 %
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest on deposits
|
|
73,934
|
|
72,398
|
|
2 %
|
Interest on borrowings
|
|
12,677
|
|
15,032
|
|
(16) %
|
Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|
|
2,662
|
|
1,592
|
|
67 %
|
Total interest expense
|
|
89,273
|
|
89,022
|
|
— %
|
Net interest income
|
|
149,339
|
|
97,044
|
|
54 %
|
Provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
19,321
|
|
(1,213)
|
|
N.M.
|
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
130,018
|
|
98,257
|
|
32 %
|
Non-Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debit card income
|
|
10,583
|
|
9,104
|
|
16 %
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|
7,293
|
|
6,308
|
|
16 %
|
Income from fiduciary services
|
|
5,703
|
|
5,436
|
|
5 %
|
Brokerage and insurance commissions
|
|
5,341
|
|
4,094
|
|
30 %
|
Mortgage banking income, net
|
|
2,660
|
|
2,297
|
|
16 %
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
2,620
|
|
2,086
|
|
26 %
|
Other income
|
|
4,188
|
|
3,048
|
|
37 %
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
38,388
|
|
32,373
|
|
19 %
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
59,724
|
|
48,100
|
|
24 %
|
Furniture, equipment and data processing
|
|
13,198
|
|
10,704
|
|
23 %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
9,245
|
|
727
|
|
N.M.
|
Net occupancy costs
|
|
8,392
|
|
5,941
|
|
41 %
|
Debit card expense
|
|
5,160
|
|
3,943
|
|
31 %
|
Amortization of core deposit intangible assets
|
|
4,419
|
|
417
|
|
N.M.
|
Consulting and professional fees
|
|
3,618
|
|
2,797
|
|
29 %
|
Regulatory assessments
|
|
3,133
|
|
2,454
|
|
28 %
|
Other real estate owned and collection costs, net
|
|
227
|
|
151
|
|
50 %
|
Other expenses
|
|
10,858
|
|
8,338
|
|
30 %
|
Total non-interest expense
|
|
117,974
|
|
83,572
|
|
41 %
|
Income before income tax expense
|
|
50,432
|
|
47,058
|
|
7 %
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
7,831
|
|
8,720
|
|
(10) %
|
Net Income
|
|
$ 42,601
|
|
$ 38,338
|
|
11 %
|
Per Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$ 2.52
|
|
$ 2.63
|
|
(4) %
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 2.51
|
|
$ 2.62
|
|
(4) %
|
|
N.M. = Not meaningful
|
Quarterly Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
|
For The Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
and other interest-earning assets
|
|
$ 38,170
|
|
$ 43,530
|
|
$ 48,914
|
|
4.45 %
|
|
4.47 %
|
|
4.66 %
|
Investments - taxable
|
|
1,380,042
|
|
1,396,669
|
|
1,138,979
|
|
3.17 %
|
|
3.12 %
|
|
2.53 %
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
|
61,114
|
|
61,044
|
|
61,864
|
|
3.77 %
|
|
3.78 %
|
|
3.78 %
|
Loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
2,123,138
|
|
2,076,129
|
|
1,706,509
|
|
5.72 %
|
|
5.72 %
|
|
5.41 %
|
Commercial(1)
|
|
398,870
|
|
407,677
|
|
375,944
|
|
6.26 %
|
|
6.17 %
|
|
6.51 %
|
Municipal(1)
|
|
97,113
|
|
82,768
|
|
17,186
|
|
4.76 %
|
|
4.68 %
|
|
5.17 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,033,136
|
|
2,037,852
|
|
1,780,665
|
|
4.86 %
|
|
4.84 %
|
|
4.53 %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
323,753
|
|
308,938
|
|
264,178
|
|
7.38 %
|
|
7.36 %
|
|
7.96 %
|
Total loans
|
|
4,976,010
|
|
4,913,364
|
|
4,144,482
|
|
5.50 %
|
|
5.48 %
|
|
5.29 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
6,455,336
|
|
6,414,607
|
|
5,394,239
|
|
4.98 %
|
|
4.94 %
|
|
4.69 %
|
Other assets
|
|
469,590
|
|
471,188
|
|
317,319
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,924,926
|
|
$ 6,885,795
|
|
$ 5,711,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,163,310
|
|
$ 1,103,025
|
|
$ 934,403
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,622,869
|
|
1,636,620
|
|
1,440,374
|
|
1.82 %
|
|
1.84 %
|
|
2.56 %
|
Savings
|
|
1,011,847
|
|
959,987
|
|
679,118
|
|
1.34 %
|
|
1.20 %
|
|
0.95 %
|
Money market
|
|
842,043
|
|
848,604
|
|
760,977
|
|
2.69 %
|
|
2.66 %
|
|
3.46 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
698,948
|
|
703,091
|
|
565,063
|
|
3.50 %
|
|
3.57 %
|
|
3.85 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,339,017
|
|
5,251,327
|
|
4,379,935
|
|
1.69 %
|
|
1.70 %
|
|
2.09 %
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
176,508
|
|
207,672
|
|
156,618
|
|
4.51 %
|
|
4.53 %
|
|
5.25 %
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
246,775
|
|
234,491
|
|
190,936
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
1.92 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
61,404
|
|
61,325
|
|
44,331
|
|
5.58 %
|
|
5.88 %
|
|
4.79 %
|
Other borrowings
|
|
354,099
|
|
398,408
|
|
336,899
|
|
3.70 %
|
|
3.88 %
|
|
4.28 %
|
Total borrowings
|
|
838,786
|
|
901,896
|
|
728,784
|
|
3.27 %
|
|
3.50 %
|
|
3.90 %
|
Total funding liabilities
|
|
6,177,803
|
|
6,153,223
|
|
5,108,719
|
|
1.90 %
|
|
1.96 %
|
|
2.35 %
|
Other liabilities
|
|
87,495
|
|
88,790
|
|
84,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
659,628
|
|
643,782
|
|
518,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 6,924,926
|
|
$ 6,885,795
|
|
$ 5,711,558
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.08 %
|
|
2.98 %
|
|
2.34 %
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.16 %
|
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.46 %
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
2.70 %
|
|
2.46 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
(3)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Year-to-Date Average Balance and Yield/Rate Analysis
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Average Balance
|
|
Yield/Rate
|
|
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
|
For The Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks and other interest-earning assets
|
|
$ 55,276
|
|
$ 47,893
|
|
4.44 %
|
|
5.05 %
|
Investments - taxable
|
|
1,384,151
|
|
1,163,118
|
|
3.11 %
|
|
2.55 %
|
Investments - nontaxable(1)
|
|
61,547
|
|
62,014
|
|
3.78 %
|
|
3.78 %
|
Loans(2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
2,088,486
|
|
1,696,882
|
|
5.71 %
|
|
5.15 %
|
Commercial(1)
|
|
405,140
|
|
384,402
|
|
6.27 %
|
|
6.35 %
|
Municipal(1)
|
|
90,161
|
|
16,067
|
|
5.20 %
|
|
4.82 %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,035,004
|
|
1,775,502
|
|
4.80 %
|
|
4.47 %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
312,024
|
|
260,635
|
|
7.38 %
|
|
7.93 %
|
Total loans
|
|
4,930,815
|
|
4,133,488
|
|
5.48 %
|
|
5.15 %
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
6,431,789
|
|
5,406,513
|
|
4.94 %
|
|
4.57 %
|
Other assets
|
|
472,744
|
|
315,387
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,904,533
|
|
$ 5,721,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,124,809
|
|
$ 923,207
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,653,975
|
|
1,469,812
|
|
1.84 %
|
|
2.54 %
|
Savings
|
|
956,006
|
|
634,478
|
|
1.18 %
|
|
0.57 %
|
Money market
|
|
869,446
|
|
762,131
|
|
2.66 %
|
|
3.39 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
702,929
|
|
577,007
|
|
3.60 %
|
|
3.84 %
|
Total deposits
|
|
5,307,165
|
|
4,366,635
|
|
1.70 %
|
|
2.04 %
|
Borrowings:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
193,634
|
|
146,969
|
|
4.55 %
|
|
5.28 %
|
Customer repurchase agreements
|
|
239,286
|
|
186,401
|
|
1.26 %
|
|
1.78 %
|
Junior subordinated debentures
|
|
61,337
|
|
44,331
|
|
5.80 %
|
|
4.80 %
|
Other borrowings
|
|
366,814
|
|
379,751
|
|
3.80 %
|
|
4.41 %
|
Total borrowings
|
|
861,071
|
|
757,452
|
|
3.41 %
|
|
3.96 %
|
Total funding liabilities
|
|
6,168,236
|
|
5,124,087
|
|
1.94 %
|
|
2.32 %
|
Other liabilities
|
|
93,096
|
|
92,361
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
643,201
|
|
505,452
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 6,904,533
|
|
$ 5,721,900
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.00 %
|
|
2.25 %
|
Net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
3.09 %
|
|
2.37 %
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)(3)
|
|
2.73 %
|
|
2.37 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Reported on a tax-equivalent basis calculated using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21%, including certain commercial loans.
|
(2)
|
Non-accrual loans and loans held for sale are included in total average loans.
|
(3)
|
This is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)."
|
Year-to-Date Organic Loans And Deposits Growth
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
|
(B)
|
|
(C)
|
|
(D) = (A) - (B) - (C)
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
2025
|
|
December 31,
2024
|
|
Northway
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2025
Organic Growth (Decline)
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
$ 2,173,748
|
|
$ 1,711,964
|
|
$ 360,272
|
|
$ 101,512
|
|
6 %
|
Commercial
|
|
479,461
|
|
382,785
|
|
106,487
|
|
(9,811)
|
|
(3) %
|
Residential real estate
|
|
2,017,675
|
|
1,752,249
|
|
273,349
|
|
(7,923)
|
|
— %
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
332,043
|
|
268,261
|
|
35,555
|
|
28,227
|
|
11 %
|
Total loans
|
|
$ 5,002,927
|
|
$ 4,115,259
|
|
$ 775,663
|
|
$ 112,005
|
|
3 %
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest checking
|
|
$ 1,162,149
|
|
$ 925,571
|
|
$ 197,320
|
|
$ 39,258
|
|
4 %
|
Interest checking
|
|
1,535,482
|
|
1,483,589
|
|
315,891
|
|
(263,998)
|
|
(18) %
|
Savings and money market
|
|
1,879,770
|
|
1,511,589
|
|
285,889
|
|
82,292
|
|
5 %
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
701,031
|
|
532,424
|
|
172,573
|
|
(3,966)
|
|
(1) %
|
Brokered deposits
|
|
124,326
|
|
179,994
|
|
—
|
|
(55,668)
|
|
(31) %
|
Total deposits
|
|
$ 5,402,758
|
|
$ 4,633,167
|
|
$ 971,673
|
|
$ (202,082)
|
|
(4) %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Represents fair value marks recorded on loans and deposits as of the acquisition date, January 2, 2025.
|
Asset Quality Data
(unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
At or for the
Nine Months
September 30,
2025
|
|
At or for the
Six Months
June 30,
2025
|
|
At or for the
Three Months
March 31,
2025
|
|
At or for the
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
|
|
At or for the
Nine Months
September 30,
2024
|
Non-accrual loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$ 3,393
|
|
$ 3,678
|
|
$ 4,322
|
|
$ 1,891
|
|
$ 2,497
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
134
|
|
145
|
|
271
|
|
559
|
|
130
|
Commercial
|
|
4,103
|
|
13,514
|
|
1,803
|
|
1,927
|
|
2,057
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
700
|
|
840
|
|
855
|
|
452
|
|
666
|
Total non-accrual loans
|
|
8,330
|
|
18,177
|
|
7,251
|
|
4,829
|
|
5,350
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Total non-performing loans
|
|
8,330
|
|
18,177
|
|
7,251
|
|
4,829
|
|
5,350
|
Other real estate owned
|
|
—
|
|
72
|
|
72
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Total non-performing assets
|
|
$ 8,330
|
|
$ 18,249
|
|
$ 7,323
|
|
$ 4,829
|
|
$ 5,350
|
Loans 30-89 days past due:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
$ 725
|
|
$ 1,519
|
|
$ 1,754
|
|
$ 558
|
|
$ 216
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
5,014
|
|
1,120
|
|
380
|
|
689
|
|
239
|
Commercial
|
|
1,865
|
|
884
|
|
767
|
|
393
|
|
578
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
493
|
|
591
|
|
440
|
|
621
|
|
358
|
Total loans 30-89 days past due
|
|
$ 8,097
|
|
$ 4,114
|
|
$ 3,341
|
|
$ 2,261
|
|
$ 1,391
|
ACL on loans at the beginning of the period
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 36,935
|
|
$ 36,935
|
ACL established on acquired PCD loans(1)
|
|
3,071
|
|
3,071
|
|
3,071
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Provision (credit) for loan losses
|
|
19,009
|
|
15,469
|
|
8,873
|
|
53
|
|
(693)
|
Charge-offs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential real estate
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
218
|
|
191
|
|
191
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Commercial
|
|
12,320
|
|
1,245
|
|
896
|
|
1,784
|
|
1,157
|
Consumer and home equity
|
|
173
|
|
105
|
|
29
|
|
99
|
|
83
|
Total charge-offs
|
|
12,715
|
|
1,545
|
|
1,120
|
|
1,883
|
|
1,240
|
Total recoveries
|
|
(408)
|
|
(299)
|
|
(171)
|
|
(623)
|
|
(412)
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
12,307
|
|
1,246
|
|
949
|
|
1,260
|
|
828
|
ACL on loans at the end of the period
|
|
$ 45,501
|
|
$ 53,022
|
|
$ 46,723
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,414
|
Components of ACL:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACL on loans
|
|
$ 45,501
|
|
$ 53,022
|
|
$ 46,723
|
|
$ 35,728
|
|
$ 35,414
|
ACL on off-balance sheet credit exposures(2)
|
|
3,117
|
|
3,685
|
|
3,362
|
|
2,806
|
|
2,743
|
ACL, end of period
|
|
$ 48,618
|
|
$ 56,707
|
|
$ 50,085
|
|
$ 38,534
|
|
$ 38,157
|
Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing loans to total loans
|
|
0.17 %
|
|
0.37 %
|
|
0.15 %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.13 %
|
Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
0.26 %
|
|
0.11 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
ACL on loans to total loans
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
1.08 %
|
|
0.96 %
|
|
0.87 %
|
|
0.86 %
|
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter-to-date
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.04 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
Year-to-date
|
|
0.33 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
ACL on loans to non-performing loans
|
|
546.23 %
|
|
291.70 %
|
|
644.37 %
|
|
739.86 %
|
|
661.94 %
|
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans
|
|
0.16 %
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
0.07 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.03 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD").
|
(2)
|
Presented within accrued interest and other liabilities on the consolidated statements of condition.
|
Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)
|
|
Adjusted Net Income; Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share; Adjusted Return on Average Assets; and Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 21,194
|
|
$ 14,081
|
|
$ 13,073
|
|
$ 42,601
|
|
$ 38,338
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
6,294
|
|
—
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
249
|
|
—
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
315
|
|
1,405
|
|
727
|
|
9,245
|
|
727
|
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(910)
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
(360)
|
|
1,405
|
|
727
|
|
15,113
|
|
(183)
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
76
|
|
(295)
|
|
(153)
|
|
(3,145)
|
|
38
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(2,421)
|
|
—
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$ 20,910
|
|
$ 15,191
|
|
$ 13,647
|
|
$ 52,148
|
|
$ 38,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share, as presented
|
|
$ 1.25
|
|
$ 0.83
|
|
$ 0.90
|
|
$ 2.51
|
|
$ 2.62
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
0.37
|
|
—
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
0.01
|
|
—
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
0.02
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.55
|
|
0.05
|
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
—
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(0.06)
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
0.08
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.89
|
|
(0.01)
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.18)
|
|
—
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
—
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
|
$ 1.24
|
|
$ 0.89
|
|
$ 0.94
|
|
$ 3.08
|
|
$ 2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets, as presented
|
|
1.21 %
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.91 %
|
|
0.82 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
0.12 %
|
|
— %
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
— %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
0.02 %
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.18 %
|
|
0.02 %
|
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
|
|
(0.04) %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
— %
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.02) %
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
(0.02) %
|
|
0.09 %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
0.30 %
|
|
— %
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.02) %
|
|
(0.01) %
|
|
(0.06) %
|
|
— %
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.05) %
|
|
— %
|
Adjusted return on average assets
|
|
1.19 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
0.95 %
|
|
1.01 %
|
|
0.89 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Return on Average Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity, as presented
|
|
12.75 %
|
|
8.77 %
|
|
10.04 %
|
|
8.86 %
|
|
10.13 %
|
Adjustments before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for non-PCD acquired loans
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
1.31 %
|
|
— %
|
Provision for acquired unfunded commitments
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
— %
|
Merger and acquisition costs
|
|
0.19 %
|
|
0.88 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
1.92 %
|
|
0.19 %
|
Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net
|
|
(0.41) %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.14) %
|
|
— %
|
Signature Bank bond recovery
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.24) %
|
Total adjustments before taxes
|
|
(0.22) %
|
|
0.88 %
|
|
0.56 %
|
|
3.14 %
|
|
(0.05) %
|
Tax impact of above adjustments(1)
|
|
0.05 %
|
|
(0.18) %
|
|
(0.12) %
|
|
(0.66) %
|
|
0.01 %
|
Adjustment for deferred tax valuation adjustment(2)
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
— %
|
|
(0.50) %
|
|
— %
|
Adjusted return on average equity
|
|
12.58 %
|
|
9.47 %
|
|
10.48 %
|
|
10.84 %
|
|
10.09 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
(2)
|
A one-time deferred tax valuation adjustment of $2.4 million resulted from a change in the apportionment of state income taxes due to the Northway merger.
|
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income and Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 21,194
|
|
$ 14,081
|
|
$ 13,073
|
|
$ 42,601
|
|
$ 38,338
|
Adjustment for provision (credit) for credit losses
|
|
2,972
|
|
6,920
|
|
239
|
|
19,321
|
|
(1,213)
|
Adjustment for income tax expense
|
|
5,304
|
|
3,679
|
|
2,781
|
|
7,831
|
|
8,720
|
Pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
|
29,470
|
|
24,680
|
|
16,093
|
|
69,753
|
|
45,845
|
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
|
|
315
|
|
1,405
|
|
727
|
|
9,245
|
|
727
|
Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income
|
|
$ 29,110
|
|
$ 26,085
|
|
$ 16,820
|
|
$ 78,323
|
|
$ 46,572
|
Efficiency Ratio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Non-interest expense, as presented
|
|
$ 35,927
|
|
$ 37,596
|
|
$ 28,900
|
|
$ 117,974
|
|
$ 83,572
|
Adjustment for merger and acquisition costs
|
|
(315)
|
|
(1,405)
|
|
(727)
|
|
(9,245)
|
|
(727)
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
|
|
(1,473)
|
|
(1,473)
|
|
(139)
|
|
(4,419)
|
|
(417)
|
Adjusted non-interest expense
|
|
$ 34,139
|
|
$ 34,718
|
|
$ 28,034
|
|
$ 104,310
|
|
$ 82,428
|
Net interest income, as presented
|
|
$ 51,272
|
|
$ 49,209
|
|
$ 33,587
|
|
$ 149,339
|
|
$ 97,044
|
Adjustment for the effect of tax-exempt income(1)
|
|
344
|
|
312
|
|
165
|
|
982
|
|
475
|
Adjusted net interest income
|
|
51,616
|
|
49,521
|
|
33,752
|
|
150,321
|
|
97,519
|
Non-interest income, as presented
|
|
14,125
|
|
13,067
|
|
11,406
|
|
38,388
|
|
32,373
|
Adjustment for gain on sale of premises and
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(675)
|
|
—
|
Adjusted non-interest income
|
|
13,450
|
|
13,067
|
|
11,406
|
|
37,713
|
|
32,373
|
Adjusted net interest income plus adjusted non-
|
|
$ 65,066
|
|
$ 62,588
|
|
$ 45,158
|
|
$ 188,034
|
|
$ 129,892
|
GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
54.94 %
|
|
60.37 %
|
|
64.23 %
|
|
62.84 %
|
|
64.58 %
|
Non-GAAP efficiency ratio
|
|
52.47 %
|
|
55.47 %
|
|
62.08 %
|
|
55.47 %
|
|
63.46 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as presented
|
|
$ 21,194
|
|
$ 14,081
|
|
$ 13,073
|
|
$ 42,601
|
|
$ 38,338
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
|
|
1,473
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
4,419
|
|
417
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(928)
|
|
(88)
|
Net income, adjusted for amortization of core
|
|
$ 22,358
|
|
$ 15,245
|
|
$ 13,183
|
|
$ 46,092
|
|
$ 38,667
|
Average equity, as presented
|
|
$ 659,628
|
|
$ 643,782
|
|
$ 518,222
|
|
$ 643,201
|
|
$ 505,452
|
Adjustment for average goodwill and core deposit
|
|
(196,279)
|
|
(197,863)
|
|
(95,319)
|
|
(198,072)
|
|
(95,460)
|
Average tangible equity
|
|
$ 463,349
|
|
$ 445,919
|
|
$ 422,903
|
|
$ 445,129
|
|
$ 409,992
|
Return on average equity
|
|
12.75 %
|
|
8.77 %
|
|
10.04 %
|
|
8.86 %
|
|
10.13 %
|
Return on average tangible equity
|
|
19.14 %
|
|
13.71 %
|
|
12.40 %
|
|
13.84 %
|
|
12.60 %
|
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (refer to the "Adjusted Net
|
|
$ 20,910
|
|
$ 15,191
|
|
$ 13,647
|
|
$ 52,148
|
|
$ 38,193
|
Adjustment for amortization of core deposit
|
|
1,473
|
|
1,473
|
|
139
|
|
4,419
|
|
417
|
Tax impact of above adjustment(1)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(309)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(928)
|
|
(88)
|
Adjusted net income, adjusted for amortization of
|
|
$ 22,074
|
|
$ 16,355
|
|
$ 13,757
|
|
$ 55,639
|
|
$ 38,522
|
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
|
|
18.90 %
|
|
14.71 %
|
|
12.94 %
|
|
16.71 %
|
|
12.55 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Assumed a 21% tax rate.
|
Core Net Interest Margin (fully-taxable equivalent):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the
Three Months Ended
|
|
For the
Nine Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Net interest margin, tax equivalent, as presented
|
|
3.16 %
|
|
3.06 %
|
|
2.46 %
|
|
3.09 %
|
|
2.37 %
|
Net accretion income on loans from purchase
|
|
(0.27) %
|
|
(0.30) %
|
|
—
|
|
(0.30) %
|
|
—
|
Net accretion income on investments from purchase
|
|
(0.08) %
|
|
(0.07) %
|
|
—
|
|
(0.07) %
|
|
—
|
Net amortization on time deposits and borrowings
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
—
|
|
0.01 %
|
|
—
|
Core net interest margin (fully-taxable equivalent)
|
|
2.82 %
|
|
2.70 %
|
|
2.46 %
|
|
2.73 %
|
|
2.37 %
|
|
|
(1)
|
Recognized $3.8 million and $12.4 million of net accretion income on loans from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended
|
(2)
|
Recognized $937,000 and $2.6 million of net accretion income on investments from purchase accounting for the three and nine months ended
|
(3)
|
Recognized $132,000 and $394,000 million of amortization expense on time deposits and borrowings from purchase accounting for the three and
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
(In thousands, except number of shares, per share data and ratios)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
Tangible Book Value Per Share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity, as presented
|
|
$ 676,444
|
|
$ 652,148
|
|
$ 529,900
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(195,558)
|
|
(197,031)
|
|
(95,251)
|
Tangible shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 480,886
|
|
$ 455,117
|
|
$ 434,649
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
|
16,922,225
|
|
16,919,689
|
|
14,577,218
|
Book value per share
|
|
$ 39.97
|
|
$ 38.54
|
|
$ 36.35
|
Tangible book value per share
|
|
$ 28.42
|
|
$ 26.90
|
|
$ 29.82
|
Tangible Common Equity Ratio:
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 6,981,522
|
|
$ 6,920,044
|
|
$ 5,745,180
|
Adjustment for goodwill and core deposit intangible assets
|
|
(195,558)
|
|
(197,031)
|
|
(95,251)
|
Tangible assets
|
|
$ 6,785,964
|
|
$ 6,723,013
|
|
$ 5,649,929
|
Common equity ratio
|
|
9.69 %
|
|
9.42 %
|
|
9.22 %
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
|
7.09 %
|
|
6.77 %
|
|
7.69 %
