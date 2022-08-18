Camect and CheKT Announce Integrated Partnership to Prevent Crime with Instant Object Detection within the Security Monitoring Station

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camect, INC, the leading provider of AI powered object detection analytics for security cameras, and security monitoring leader CheKT, announced today the availability of integrated services to streamline both detection and prevention.

Camect detection with CHeKT monitoring instantly-and affordably-elevates critical security risks Tweet this Camect AI Smart Hub detects intruder. CHeKT professional visual monitoring engages audio talk down. Intruder takes off running. A clean illustration to show detection leading to crime prevention.

The direct connection between Camect superior object detection analytics, well recognized for eliminating costly nuisance alerts, and the highly affordable security monitoring services from CHeKT allows dealers to instantly elevate critical security risks to people and places, in one strong service platform. This coupling couldn't have happened at a more critical time.

Binding Camect detection with CHeKT monitoring instantly reduces the critical time it used to take for human eyes to assess and respond to perceived danger. Because the Camect system almost completely eliminates irritating and costly alerts such as debris blowing or the inconsequential passing of animals, the artificial intelligence software of Camect makes it faster, simpler and more effective for security monitoring agents to recognize danger, and stop a crime before it even happens. Customers of CHeKT can bundle their existing account services to include Camect object detection.

Rising rates of catalytic converter theft, near billions of dollars stolen from construction sites, and increase of violent crimes shows no sign of slowing down. Civil dangers are exacerbated by staffing deficits across nearly every industry, including alarm dealers. Less people on staff leaves fewer people to watch over goods and services. Now more than ever an extra set of smart eyes is imperative to private and public safety.

"Innovation is the backbone of Camect. Partnering with security monitoring leader CHeKT allows their alarm dealers to work more efficiently and cost effectively. The team at CHeKT have been great partners in integrating our Camect AI solution with their bridge. It is the first in a series of growth steps we are thrilled to be taking with CHeKT." Says Ron Grubbs, VP of Sales for Camect.

David Erickson, Director of Operations for CHeKT says "A lot of companies claim to offer detection analytics, but we haven't found anyone who does it better, or more affordably, than Camect. This offers a huge competitive advantage to our dealers ."

This integration was led by the Camect sales and marketing team including Ron Grubbs and Rachel Swardson in partnership with CHeKT sales and marketing leadership from David Erickson and Mark Donohue.

About Camect:

https://camect.com/camect-advanced-network-video-recorder/

https://camect.com/chekt/

For more information please email Ms. Swardson at [email protected]

SOURCE Camect