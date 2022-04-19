Camel Milk Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Camel Milk Production to Boost Growth | Technavio

Apr 19, 2022, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Camel Milk Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. One of the major factors driving the camel milk market's expansion is the rising production of camel milk. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.
The increasing camel milk production, health benefits of camel milk, and accessible distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing competition from plant-based milk alternatives, product contamination, and an increasing vegan population will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Camel Milk Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Camel Milk Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Fresh Camel Milk
- Processed Camel Milk
- Geography
- The Middle East And Africa
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- South America
The Middle East and Africa will account for 65 percent of market growth. In the Middle East and Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the most important markets for camel milk. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in Europe.
Camel milk market expansion in the Middle East and Africa would be aided by raising awareness of the nutritious potential of camel milk throughout the forecast period.
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR73206
Camel Milk Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our camel milk market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients as one of the prime reasons driving the camel milk market growth during the next few years.
Camel Milk Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Al Ain Farms
- BestCamelMilk
- Camel Culture
- Camel Dairy Smits
- Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd.
- Camilch
- Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd.
- Desert Farms Inc.
- Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products
- Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- QCamel
- Sahara Camel Milk
- Summer Land Camel
- UK Camel Milk Ltd.
- Vital Camel Milk Lt
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Camel Milk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist camel milk market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the camel milk market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the camel milk market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of camel milk market vendors
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Mustard Sauces Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Camel Milk Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.44%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.46 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.85
|
Regional analysis
|
Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Middle East and Africa at 65%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, India, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Al Ain Farms, BestCamelMilk, Camel Culture, Camel Dairy Smits, Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Camilch, Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd., Desert Farms Inc., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, QCamel, Sahara Camel Milk, Summer Land Camel, UK Camel Milk Ltd., and Vital Camel Milk Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Fresh camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Fresh camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fresh camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Fresh camel milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fresh camel milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Processed camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Processed camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Processed camel milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Processed camel milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Processed camel milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 89: Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Al Ain Farms
- Exhibit 92: Al Ain Farms - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Al Ain Farms - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Al Ain Farms - Key offerings
- 10.5 Camel Dairy Smits
- Exhibit 95: Camel Dairy Smits - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Camel Dairy Smits - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Camel Dairy Smits - Key offerings
- 10.6 Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 98: Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Desert Farms Inc.
- Exhibit 101: Desert Farms Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Desert Farms Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Desert Farms Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products
- Exhibit 104: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Overview
- Exhibit 105: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Product / Service
- Exhibit 106: Emirates Industry for Camel Milk and Products - Key offerings
- 10.9 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Exhibit 107: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings
- 10.10 QCamel
- Exhibit 110: QCamel - Overview
- Exhibit 111: QCamel - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: QCamel - Key offerings
- 10.11 UK Camel Milk Ltd.
- Exhibit 113: UK Camel Milk Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: UK Camel Milk Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: UK Camel Milk Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Vital Camel Milk Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: Vital Camel Milk Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Vital Camel Milk Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Vital Camel Milk Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 122: Research methodology
- Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 124: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article