The fresh camel milk segment will account for the maximum share of the camel milk products market throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, the report also provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various product segments to the growth of the camel milk market size.

Camel Milk Market report presents a comprehensive analysis based on the type of products such as fresh camel milk and processed camel milk as well as the analysis of the market's growth prospects across various geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Vendor Insights

The global camel milk market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Al Ain Dairy

Camelicious

Desert Farms

IDJ

The Camel Milk

VITAL CAMEL MILK

Geographical Market Analysis

EMEA accounted for the maximum shares of the camel milk products market during 2017.

The Americas will have a higher incremental growth than APAC.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increasing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients is a major factor supporting the camel milk market share growth. China , India , and the US have the highest number of diabetic patients globally. The increasing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients is one of the emerging trends in the market.

, , and the US have the highest number of diabetic patients globally. The increasing popularity of camel milk among diabetic patients is one of the emerging trends in the market. Camel milk is found to help prevent diabetes as it contains about 52 units of insulin per liter, which is more than 60% of the average necessary external insulin administration for type 1 diabetics. Several studies have reported that camel milk helps in reducing the risk of diabetes among consumers. This factor will help the market growth as the number of diabetic patients is expected to increase globally.

The increasing competition from plant-based milk alternatives will be a major challenge for the camel milk market. Camel milk faces stiff competition from plant-based milk alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, and others. These plant-based alternative dairy drinks are primarily consumed by vegans, lactose or dairy intolerants, and people with milk allergies.

The number of consumers preferring plant-based dairy alternatives is expected to increase, which, in turn, will impede the growth of the camel milk market.

Camel Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2017 Forecast period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2018-2022 USD 4.24 billion Market structure Concentrated Performing market contribution EMEA at 69% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Al Ain Dairy, Camelicious, Desert Farms, IDJ, The Camel Milk, VITAL CAMEL MILK Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

