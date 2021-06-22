Camelback Desert School® in Scottsdale Earns National NAEYC Accreditation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camelback Desert School in Scottsdale, part of Spring Education Group , has earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) —the world's largest organization working on behalf of young children.

NAEYC Accreditation is a rigorous and transformative quality-improvement system that uses a set of 10 research-based standards to collaborate with early education programs to recognize and drive quality-improvement in high-quality early learning environments.

"We are enormously proud of our colleagues at Camelback Desert School, who have earned the mark of quality from NAEYC and have been recognized for their commitment to the highest professional standards," said Jeanne Huybrechts, Chief Academic Officer of Spring Education Group. "We commend Camelback Desert School's teachers and administrators for their dedication to providing an outstanding early childhood education program for young students that sets them up for success as lifelong learners."

To earn NAEYC Accreditation, Camelback Desert School went through an extensive self-study and quality-improvement process, followed by an on-site visit by NAEYC Assessors to verify and ensure that the program met each of the 10 program standards, and hundreds of corresponding individual criteria. NAEYC-accredited programs are always prepared for unannounced quality-assurance visits during their accreditation term, which lasts for five years.

In the 30 years since NAEYC Accreditation was established, it has become a widely recognized sign of high-quality early childhood education. More than 6,000 programs are currently accredited by NAEYC—less than 10 percent of all child care centers, preschools, and kindergartens nationally achieve this recognition.

"NAEYC-Accredited programs have committed to a process that takes time, energy and dedication to complete," stated Alissa Mwenelupembe, Senior Director Early Learning Program Accreditation at NAEYC. "Camelback Desert School has demonstrated their commitment to young children and their families."

Camelback Desert School has served the Scottsdale community since 1950 and provides a safe, nurturing environment where children learn, grow and thrive. Camelback Desert School's NAEYC-Accredited preschool program uses the Links to Learning curriculum, which prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by developing important academic, social and emotional skills. Camelback Desert School serves students from 12 months old through first grade and offers before and after care, as well as summer camp.

