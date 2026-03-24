Camera West Opens San Francisco Flagship in Union Square, Bringing Fine Photography Retail and Culture to One of the City's Most Iconic Shopping Streets

Grand opening weekend festivities include a Fujifilm demo day, vintage optics masterclass, the first Hasselblad Boutique in the United States, and a 300-person photowalk through the city

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camera West, a national specialty retailer known for its collector's approach to fine photographic equipment, officially opens its San Francisco flagship this week at 120 Maiden Lane. The new location marks a significant expansion of the brand's Bay Area presence and places Camera West at the center of San Francisco's most storied shopping corridor.

Founded in 2000, Camera West has grown into a network of destination retail stores with locations in Palm Springs, New York City's SoHo neighborhood, and San Francisco. The brand is not new to the Bay Area - its Walnut Creek store served the region for years, and its Leica Store on Bush Street has been a fixture of the city's photography community for over a decade. The Maiden Lane location builds on that foundation with a full multi-brand retail experience, dedicated event and workshop space, watch shop and a renewed focus on bringing photographers and collectors together in the heart of Union Square.

What distinguishes Camera West from conventional camera retail is both its collector's philosophy and its personalized approach. The brand carries an exceptional selection of new and pre-owned equipment from Leica, Fujifilm, and Hasselblad, alongside a thoughtfully assembled inventory of vintage gear. The 120 Maiden Lane location will also be home to the first Hasselblad Boutique in the United States, offering unparalleled access to the full Hasselblad lineup. Unique among photography retailers, Camera West operates an in-house watch shop, CW Watch Shop, carrying pre-owned, vintage, and modern timepieces alongside new watches from independent makers including Squale, Fortis, and Damasko. Cameras and watches share a devotion to precision, craft, and the passage of time - and Camera West has found the communities around both pursuits overlap in compelling ways.

Grand Opening Weekend

Camera West will host a full weekend of events beginning Thursday, March 26. An all-day Fujifilm demo kicks off the festivities with hands-on access to the latest cameras and lenses. Friday, March 27 brings the formal grand opening celebration, the debut of the first Hasselblad Boutique in the US, and a vintage optics masterclass led by renowned fashion photographer Mark de Paola. On Saturday, March 28, Bay Area photographer Dave Herring will lead a photowalk and PhotoSlam on Maiden Lane, with nearly 300 photographers expected to attend.

"San Francisco has always been a city for photographers," said Ben Carpenter, Director of Marketing. "Maiden Lane puts us exactly where we want to be - in a neighborhood that not only values craft and creativity, but inspires it. This is not just a place to purchase a camera or watch. It is a place to connect with the people and ideas that make photography worth doing."

Grand Opening Events at 120 Maiden Lane Thursday, March 26: Fujifilm Demo Day Friday, March 27: Vintage Optics Masterclass | Hasselblad Boutique Debut | Grand Opening Celebration Saturday, March 28: Photowalk and PhotoSlam with Dave Herring

120 Maiden Lane, San Francisco, CA | Mon-Fri 10am--6pm | Sat 10am-4pm | camerawest.com

Media Contact: Ben Carpenter | [email protected]

SOURCE Camera West