CamerEye™ AI-Powered Smart Pool System Now Complies with Florida Pool Safety Statute, with Guidance from Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA)

Approval of AI-based Systems as ASTM Type B Alarms Improves Pool Safety Standards and Options for Florida Pool Owners and Builders with 'Layers of Protection' Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With guidance from the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA), CamerEye ™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart Pool Alarm System is now compliant with the Florida Pool Safety Statute , helping further advance the state's pool safety standards by creating more choices for the pool owners.

CamerEye is the first AI smart pool system that meets both UL 2017 and ASTM F2208 Type A, B and C pool alarm code requirements and replaces traditional alarms. CamerEye's AI smart pool system uses AI-camera technology with a built-in and an external siren to provide 24/7 video monitoring, human and pet detection in and around the pool, and timely alerts for critical situations such as distress detection, in order to safeguard pool areas. CamerEye™ Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart Pool Alarm System is now compliant with the Florida Pool Safety Statute, with guidance from the Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA). The approval of AI-based Systems as ASTM Type B Alarms is helping further advance the state's pool safety standards and creates more options for Florida pool owners and builders with a 'layers of protection' strategy.

The FSPA 's commitment to safety, innovation, and drowning prevention marks a significant step towards enhancing safety choices and upholding the 'layers of protection' for drowning prevention for Florida pool builders and pool owners. This strategy entails a combination of physical barriers and innovative technologies, including surface motion detection alarms, electronic perimeter alerts, and AI-based systems that meet current alarm specifications.

"The Florida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA) is proud to see our member companies bring innovative products to market. It is FSPA's mission to advance the swimming pool and spa industry and we were enthusiastic to help CamerEye understand the regulatory requirements for swimming pool alarms in the State of Florida. FSPA offers regulatory guidance and robust government affairs representation to all member companies," said Dallas Thiesen, FPSA Senior Director of Government Affairs. Visit https://industry.floridapoolpro.com/ to learn more.

CamerEye has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first AI system to meet the stringent ASTM F2208-08 and UL 2017 Standards for pool and spa alarms in three distinct product classification categories in Florida.

The new CamerEye Edge system meets ASTM F2208 Type A and Type B sub-surface (in-pool alarm) classifications in addition to the existing Type C classification, which actively monitors and detects water entry. It uses infrared signals to go below the water's surface to detect entry into the pool and quickly triggers audible alarms via the camera, external siren and phones, alerting caregivers to take immediate action, as required by Florida law.

"Enhancing pool safety through innovation is CamerEye's core mission," said Sai Reddy, CEO and founder of CamerEye. "We are excited to collaborate with the FSPA to advance safety standards and deliver smarter, safer and more sustainable pool experiences."

CamerEye Edge is available now, with deliveries starting in November 2023. FSPA builder members may qualify for discounts. Contact CamerEye at 800-906-2810 or [email protected] and learn more at www.CamerEye.ai .

About The FSPA

The Florida Swimming Pool Association serves as the coordinating organization for 16 local FSPA Chapters. FSPA provides government relations representation on behalf of its members to the Florida Building Commission and the Construction Industry Licensing Board as well as other legislative bodies that regulate the swimming pool industry in Florida such as the Department of Health. The Association provides educational courses for industry professionals, produces an annual industry trade show, and acts as the consumer resource for finding reliable professionals in the swimming pool industry.

About CamerEye

CamerEye is focused on changing the game of outdoor intelligence using advanced artificial intelligence technology that transforms the moment we step outside. CamerEye's innovation and vision are at the intersection of intelligent outdoor and pool safety, security, automation, maintenance and operations solutions for pool professionals and growing families to provide trusted peace of mind.

