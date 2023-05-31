CamerEye Expands its AI Smart Pool System, Making Pool Care and Safety Smarter and Easier Than Ever

From Pool Construction to Homeowner Pool Safety, Maintenance, and Automation, CamerEye Scales To Create Safer, Smarter, More Sustainable Pools

SAN DIEGO, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CamerEye ™ is advancing the future of pool technology by expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) Smart Pool System to cover the entire pool lifecycle. The scalable system revolutionizes pool building and homeowner pool maintenance and safety, making it easier, safer, and smarter than ever before.

"Expanding CamerEye's AI ecosystem demonstrates our commitment to advancing outdoor intelligence for pools and backyards," said Sai Reddy, founder and CEO of CamerEye. "We are dedicated to delivering ongoing innovation for safer, smarter and sustainable pool experiences, bringing peace of mind to the heart of families' backyard oases."

CamerEye understands the diverse needs of its users, which is why it now offers two versions of its highly scalable system that best suit their requirements.

CamerEye Edge™, designed for pool builders and new pool owners, provides a comprehensive solution for overseeing and managing pool construction, meeting rigorous ASTM F2208 and UL 2017 pool alarm standards, and delivering advanced pool safety, maintenance, and automation for homeowners.

CamerEye Core™, tailored for homeowners with existing pools and pool service professionals, offers a smarter and simpler way to oversee and manage pool care and safety, streamlining the process for enhanced peace of mind.

Leveraging AI technology and visual intelligence, pool professionals and pool owners can be on the leading edge of innovation with CamerEye's AI smart pool system that adapts to their evolving needs, ultimately saving time, money, and ensuring pool care and safety.

CamerEye is dedicated to continuously enhancing homeowner's pool safety as its core mission. The AI smart system harnesses the power of an updated AI camera design with a built-in siren for robust 24/7 video monitoring, human and pet-only detection in and around the pool, and timely alerts for critical situations including fast distress detection to safeguard pool areas for ongoing peace of mind.

CamerEye's system takes pool maintenance to the next level, offering a smarter and easier approach through its new in-app data dashboard. It provides real-time data on pool health, including cleanliness, usage tracking, timely care alerts, and a comprehensive pool health score. Homeowners can also notify their pool professionals to ensure responsive maintenance and address concerns while ultimately saving time and money.

CamerEye has earned the trust of pool industry leaders and their customers including Premier Pools, Blue Haven Pools, Keith Zars Pools, Cody Pools, Claffey Pools and Shasta Pools.

CamerEye's AI smart pool system is available through major distributors and buying groups, including PoolCorp and Heritage Group, Carecraft, MPG, UAG, and IPG. Installation is an easy few steps. Referrals to installers are also available.

To learn more about CamerEye and schedule a free demonstration, visit www.CamerEye.ai/ , contact 800-906-2810 or email [email protected].

About CamerEye

CamerEye is focused on changing the game of outdoor intelligence using advanced artificial intelligence technology that transforms the moment we step outside. CamerEye's innovation and vision are at the intersection of intelligent outdoor and pool safety, security, automation, maintenance and operations solutions for pool professionals and growing families to provide trusted peace of mind.

