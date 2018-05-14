Cameron A. Caprio Joins Bernstein's Miami Office as Financial Advisor

Prior to joining Bernstein, Mr. Caprio was a Tax Consultant for Bessemer Trust, where he worked with ultrahigh-net-worth families to identify and implement complex income tax and wealth transfer strategies. Prior, he was a Senior Tax Associate at MBAF LLC and before that, a Tax Associate at Andersen Tax LLC. Mr. Caprio holds a B.A. in accounting from Florida State University. He is a member of The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), The Florida Institute of CPAs (FICPA), The Greater Miami Tax Institute (GMTI), and the Estate Planning Council of Greater Miami (EPC).

Bernstein Private Wealth Management, a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (AB) provides investment planning advice and services to individuals, families, endowments, foundations and other financial guardians, so that they can reach their long-term investment objectives.

