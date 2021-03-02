Cameron Graves MMA Fight March 7th 2021

HOUSTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Tooke Jiu-jitsu Black Belt Cameron Graves is gearing up for his next fight on March 7th 2021. Cameron holds a professional MMA record of 8-3. He is an active Brazilian Jiu-jitsu competitor having recently placed bronze at the IBJJF Houston Open in both his weight class and the absolute black belt division. This next match will be Cameron's first fight in over a year due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19. Cameron is on a quest to earn a contract with the UFC and is currently fighting for Fury Fighting Championships. This match will be for the Fury FC featherweight title against the talented Gabriel Macario and is guaranteed to be one of the most exciting matches of the year.

Cameron Graves is a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu Black Belt and instructor for the Team Tooke Mixed Martial Arts Academy Kids Program. He has been an active martial arts competitor since the age of 14 when be began his training. He started out by competing in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu and later transitioned into Mixed Martial Arts. He continues to compete in both. Cameron is one of the most exciting MMA fighters in Texas and highlights of his fights have even appeared on Spike TV.

His upcoming fight be streaming on UFC Fight Pass and will take place in Houston, TX at the Bayou City Event Center. Be sure to tune in this Sunday, March 7th to watch Professor Cameron Graves put on another exciting performance at Fury FC.

For more information on training Mixed Martial Arts at Team Tooke visit their website at www.TeamTooke.com

