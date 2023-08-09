Cameron J. Gettel, M.D., M.H.S., Named 2023-2025 ABEM NAM Fellow

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has selected Cameron J. Gettel, M.D., M.H.S., as the 2023-2025 American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) NAM Fellow. Dr. Gettel is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, and a Clinical Investigator at the Yale Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation (CORE). During residency at Brown University, he completed elective rotations at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and has since pursued scholarly work at the intersection of emergency care, the growing geriatric population and health services research. Dr. Gettel has a deep-rooted interest in interacting closely with national and local policymakers.

"I am incredibly honored to have been selected for the NAM ABEM Fellowship," stated Dr. Gettel. "I've always enjoyed thinking on a larger scale toward influencing the greatest number of people, and I believe this opportunity will uniquely allow me to pursue important research questions impacting our nation's emergency patients and clinicians."

The overall purpose of the ABEM NAM Fellowship is to provide talented, early career, health science scholars in Emergency Medicine the opportunity to participate in evidence-based health care studies that improve patient care outcomes in domestic and global health care systems. During his two-year fellowship, Dr. Gettel will collaborate with eminent researchers, policy experts, and clinicians from across the country; and will help facilitate initiatives convened by the National Academies to provide nonpartisan, evidence-based guidance to national, state, and local policymakers, academic leaders, health care administrators, and the public. Read more about the ABEM NAM Fellowship here.

The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional standing, and examination standards. The ABEM mission is to ensure the highest standard in the specialty of Emergency Medicine. ABEM certification is sought and earned by emergency physicians on a voluntary basis. ABEM is not a membership association. ABEM is recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties.

