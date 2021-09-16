Cameron LNG CEO To Retire

HACKBERRY, La., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cameron LNG today announced that Farhad Ahrabi, CEO, will be retiring at the end of January 2022, after seven distinguished years of service with the company. Farhad orchestrated the creation of the first phase of the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana from the construction process to full commercial operations.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of Cameron LNG during the period when we went from an aspiration to a world-class liquefied natural gas (LNG) operating company," said Ahrabi. "I'm grateful and humbled by our dedicated employees, the opportunity to work with our partners and customers, the community who embraced us with open arms, and all other stakeholders who have stood by us through hurricanes, pandemics and snowstorms. During the remainder of my tenure, I look forward to working with the Board of Directors of Cameron LNG to ensure a seamless transfer of leadership."

Under Ahrabi's leadership, safety was established as the pre-eminent value of Cameron LNG. Thanks to his leadership, the facility received the Perfect Record Award by the National Safety Council for reaching more than 89 million hours worked without a lost-time incident.

"The Board of Directors sincerely thank Farhad for architecting the organization, processes and systems to construct and operate the liquefaction facility that makes Cameron LNG a success story," said Lisa Glatch, Chair of the Board for Cameron LNG. "Cameron LNG is committed to ensuring that the award-winning safety culture instilled by Farhad will be a permanent legacy, and we wish him the best on his retirement."

Cameron LNG liquefaction export project reached full commercial operations of Phase 1 in August 2020. To date, the facility has exported more than 240 cargos of US natural gas to 28 countries worldwide.

The Cameron LNG Board of Directors has engaged a search firm to evaluate internal and external candidates to serve as the next leader of Cameron LNG. The safe, reliable and cost-effective operation of Cameron LNG will remain the highest priority.

Cameron LNG was developed to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable and reliable natural gas around the world. Located in Hackberry, Louisiana, the three-train liquefaction facility has a contracted export capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG. Cameron LNG is jointly owned by affiliates of Sempra LNG, TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Japan LNG Investment LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK).

