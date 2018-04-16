Cameroon Telecom Deploys Friendly Technologies' TR-069 Server

Camtel had been looking for a TR-069 device management solution that would improve its subscribers' quality of experience and reduce operation costs. The solution provided by Friendly Technologies automates the provisioning process of new subscribers' devices, reducing call handling time to the call center, as well as simplifying the diagnostics and resolution of CPE related problems.

As part of the deployment, Camtel is adopting Friendly's QoE Monitoring Module. The module monitors quality of service at the subscribers' endpoint, providing Camtel with valuable information about the quality of service provided to its subscribers, while consuming triple-play services. An additional Friendly TR-069 module to be installed by Camtel is Friendly's Self Support Portal, offering non-technical subscribers the ability to automatically diagnose problems and to resolve them with a click of a button.

"We have evaluated five different vendors, and we have chosen Friendly Technologies because of their proven track record and future-proof technology. Their TR-069 device management platform is IoT and Smart Home ready and can be scaled up to additional services in the future," said Auguste Serge Behe, Camtel's Head of IP Network and Business Solutions Department.

"We are honored to be chosen by Cameroon's national telecommunications provider Camtel. This contract strengthens even further our position as a leading Tr-069 device management provider in Africa." said Dror Braunstein, Friendly's Director of Sales.

About Camtel

Camtel, an incumbent telecom operator in Cameroon, offers support for various technologies and access types including optical fiber (leased link, Metro Ethernet, and FTTx networks), copper (ADSL2+ with triple play), and mobile (UMTS, LTE, and CDMA2000 RevB). Camtel services many sectors such as consumer, SOHO, corporates and operators, providing connectivity, voice, security, IT, and infrastructure services.

Camtel is connected to the international network through three submarine cables (SAT-3, WASC and NCSCS) and is currently deploying its own submarine cable together with Camtel's strategic partners.

This cable will be 6,000 km in length. It will connect the city of Kribi in Cameroon with Fortaleza in Brazil, with a capacity of 32 Tbps - and will be the first cable connecting the two continents of South America and Africa.

For further details, see: http://www.camtel.cm/en/

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to carriers and service providers since 2007. When IoT and the Smart Home first emerged, Friendly leveraged its experience and extended its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly provides a unified IoT platform for the management of LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM and TR-069 devices - and a full solution for the Smart Home.

Friendly's platforms enable its customers to generate new revenue streams in the Smart Home and IoT markets, such as Utilities, Transportation, Smart cities, and more.

Friendly's traditional TR-069 ACS for carriers and xSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and configures and updates firmware remotely, while offering data insights to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose device management and IoT solutions are installed by over two hundred service providers and IoT companies worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Global Leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management.

For more information, please visit https://www.friendly-tech.com

