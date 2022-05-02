Cametoid Technologies Achieves Preferred Supplier Status with Airbus

Cametoid becomes the only US IVD Aluminum Coatings supplier to be granted preferred supplier status by Airbus

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cametoid Technologies, Inc., the global leader in providing protective Ionized Vapor Deposition (IVD) Aluminum Coatings for manufacturing companies in the aerospace, marine, energy, and utilities industries, announced today that Airbus had granted the company approval to supply IVD Aluminum Coatings (Class 1, 2 and 3, both Type I and Type II) to their manufacturing partners effective April 1st, 2022. Cametoid is now the only IVD Aluminum Coating supplier in the U.S. that has achieved preferred supplier status with Airbus.

In August 2021, Cametoid announced its successful relocation to its new 50,000 square foot location in South Windsor, Connecticut. Following its relocation in August, Cametoid was recertified and requalified as a preferred supplier by companies including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, MOOG, Kaman, Raytheon, Bell, NADCAP (for Chemical Processing and Non-destructive Testing (NDT)/Florescent Penetrant Inspection (FPI)), and QMS (per AS9100). Cametoid also met the relocation requirements of GE, Safran, Parker Hannifin, Eaton Aerospace. Airbus is the latest company to grant Cametoid preferred supplier status.

About Cametoid Technologies:

Since our founding in 1988, Cametoid Technologies has been a preferred supplier of specification coatings and has provided world-class services to companies in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Our mission is to be the global leader in applying environmentally friendly protective aluminum-based coatings while delivering the fastest turn times and the highest standards of quality and service for our global customers. With five (5) IVD Chambers, Cametoid's 50,000 square foot facility, located in South Windsor, Connecticut, is the largest facility of its kind in the world. Cametoid Technologies specializes in environmentally-friendly, high-quality aluminum protective coatings for global manufacturing companies in the aerospace, marine, energy, and utilities industries. Cametoid Technologies provides aluminum coating, penetrant inspection (NDT/FPI), and other services for manufacturers using steel alloys, titanium, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, composites, polymers, and other materials. Given the ever-changing nature of manufacturing, including but not limited to the use of 3D manufacturing in the aerospace industry using non-metallic substrates (e.g., PEEK, PEK, PEKK, and other composite materials), Cametoid developed a process for applying IVD Aluminum Coatings to non-metallic parts (primarily for conductivity purposes) and filed a non-provisional utility patent for the process of applying IVD coating to non-metallic substrates/components; the patent was issued on March 6th, 2018.

