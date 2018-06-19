Camfed Announces New Board Chair in the US

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Camfed, the Campaign for Female Education, announced today that it has appointed Sally Osberg to become the new chair of its USA board of directors.

"Sally's leadership, intellect, integrity and commitment to the cause we serve combine to make her the perfect chair to lead Camfed USA into the next phase of our evolution," Ann Cotton, Founder and Trustee of Camfed said.

Sally Osberg

Sally Osberg has been a pioneer of social change with a long history of social entrepreneurship. She was the first President and CEO of the Skoll Foundation, serving in that role for over 17 years. During her tenure, Sally developed platforms to engage government, business, and civil society leaders to advance large-scale structural solutions to complex problems, funding more than 100 social entrepreneurship endeavors across five continents.

She helped establish the Skoll Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the Saïd Business School of Oxford University, create the annual Skoll World Forum on Social Entrepreneurship, and build enduring partnerships with organizations such as TED, the Sundance Institute, and the Social Progress Imperative.

Osberg has been recognized for her leadership, including as one of Silicon Valley's Millennium 100 by The Mercury News and as a NonProfit Times Top 50 Power and Influence awardee. Currently she serves on the Advisory Council of the Elders and on the boards of the Social Progress Imperative, the New America Foundation, and the Palestine-based Partners for Sustainable Development.

"Social change is driven by dedicated people who pursue their goals in solidarity with those they serve," Sally Osberg said. "For this reason I am proud to be working with Camfed to help provide girls with the education they deserve and the chance to transform their communities."

Osberg has a long history partnering with Camfed. In 2005, Camfed was awarded the Skoll Foundation Award for Social Entrepreneurship. Since then, many Camfed leadership and alumnae have participated at the annual Skoll World Forum as featured speakers and guests, and Sally has played a strong advisory role in Camfed's growth, particularly in the development of Camfed's alumnae network, CAMA.

"We are thrilled that Sally has agreed to lead the Camfed USA Board," said Miranda Curtis, Chair of the Board of Camfed International. "Her depth of knowledge of Camfed's work, her own expertise and her standing in the international development community will all be huge assets as we plan Camfed's next stage of growth."

About Camfed:

Over the last 25 years, Camfed has supported more than 2.6 million children through school and

improved the learning environment for more than 5 million children. Their successful, community-driven model is implemented at 5,745 partner schools in Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. And Camfed's alumnae organization, CAMA, now has 120,000 active leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists continuing to make a difference in their communities.

