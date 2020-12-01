CAMFest Goes On! 2020 To Be Held Virtually December 6-12

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch the Children's Art and Music Festival (CAMFest) each night next week – December 6-12 at 6 p.m. -- on the website officialcamfest.org or the Official CAMFest Facebook page or YouTube channel . The event hosted by Desert Sands Educational Foundation (DSEF), originally created to highlight students in the arts and music programs of Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) for one day at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden Grades K - 12, will, this year be a week-long virtual showcase of even more talent and creativity. An original CAMFest song written by co-founder and Production Coordinator of CAMFest, James East and sung by Maureen Doherty (San Diego, CA), will be introduced.

Days 1-6 of "CAMFest Goes On!" 2020 will include a 10-minute pre-recorded video each night to highlight one of the arts programs. The culminating Day 7 will feature all DSUSD arts programs in a grand finale presentation. The seven-day event (schedule below) will be promoted on media and social media platforms to maximize viewing and opportunities to recognize the event sponsors.

Sunday, December 6th - Art

Monday, December 7th - Choir

Tuesday, December 8th - Dance

Wednesday, December 9th - Theatre

Thursday, December 10th - Photo/Video

Friday, December 11th - Band

Saturday, December 12th - Recap & Finale Night

Regardless of these trying times, this pandemic has prompted out-of-the-box thinking. "I would never have imagined CAMFest as a virtual event," says CAMFest Chairperson Kristie Beasley, "but look at us now! Our teachers have tapped into the hearts and minds of their students and given us something we want to share with everyone!" Tune in and watch it live on the website officialCAMFest.org , Official CAMFest Facebook or YouTube channel . The nightly videos will be available on the website and the social channels even after CAMFest week is over, along with additional performance footage that were not shown in their entirety.

Donors onboard for CAMFest Goes On! 2020 include: RBC Capital Markets, Kaiser Permanente, Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo, City of Indio, Runhau Ruhnau Clarke Architects, Dannis, Woliver Kelley, Provident Bank., La Botica Pharmacy, Thai Smile, and Sully Entertainment Group, LLC

The CAMFest goal, set and supported by DSEF is to grow the arts & music programs at every school, grades K-12.

To support this event and the DSUSD arts and music programs, the new Text-to-Donate program is still open (text CAMFEST2020 to 760-338-2282). If you would like to sponsor CAMFest 2020, please contact Kristie Beasley, CAMFest Chairperson at 760-333-0627. Please tune in December 6-12 at 6pm on officialcamfest.org and enjoy an artistic experience unique each night created just for virtual audiences.

CONTACT:

Mary Schmidt-Krebs, APR

[email protected]

760-707-3038

Mary Perry

[email protected]

760-771-8502

