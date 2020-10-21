CAMFest Now A Week-Long Virtual Artistic Experience Set for December 6 - 12

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual children's art and music festival known as CAMFest will be a week-long virtual artistic experience viewed the week of December 6-12 at 6 pm on various media platforms. CAMFest, now being called CAMFest Goes On! 2020, is a fundraising event hosted by the Desert Sands Educational Foundation (DSEF). This event was created to highlight the students and support the arts and music programs K-12 in the Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD). For the past three years, this one day event has taken place at the world-renowned Indian Wells Tennis Garden raising over $80,000 that has gone directly into the art and music programs at DSUSD. In 2019, 2,200 students participated from 32 DSUSD schools however, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, this year's event will be held virtually.

CAMFest Choral

At present teachers of the art and music programs in DSUSD are being asked to submit their students' artistic and musical creations in the form of a shout out, a song or rap, Tik-Tok like dance steps, musical performance, theater mimes, artwork, a time lapse creation of a painting, sculptures, costume, theatrical make-up, a collection of student photo work, photos or any aspect of filmmaking.

CAMFEST Goes On! 2020 event will include a 10-minute pre-recorded video each night to highlight the students in one of the arts programs and on the seventh day will feature a collaboration of the DSUSD art and music programs in a grand finale pre-recorded video presentation.

The seven-day event will be promoted on most media and social media platforms to maximize viewing of the students and to acknowledge the event sponsors.

"At this time, the performing arts programs are more vital than ever for the social and emotional well-being of our students," explains Kristie Beasley, CAMFest Goes On! 2020 Chairperson.

If you are a company or organization that would like to sponsor CAMFest Goes On! 2020, please contact Kristie Beasley at 760-333-0627 or [email protected]. If you would like to make a donation, please text 760-338-2282 and type in CAMFest2020.

For more information on CAMFest Goes On! 2020 please visit www.officialcamfest.org.

CONTACT:

Mary Schmidt-Krebs, APR

[email protected]

760-707-3038

Mary Perry

[email protected]

760-771-8502

SOURCE CAMFest