Deployment of new platform to bring greater speed and precision to underwriting workflows across CAMICO's professional liability insurance program.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pibit.AI, a leading agentic underwriting platform company for commercial P&C carriers and MGAs, announced that CAMICO Mutual Insurance Company, the nation's largest CPA-owned and directed program of insurance and risk management for the accounting profession, has deployed CURE™ (Centralized Underwriting Risk Environment), Pibit.AI's unified underwriting workbench, to support its vision for modernizing and scaling underwriting operations across its professional liability insurance program.

CAMICO partners with Pibit.AI to streamline underwriting

Since 1986, CAMICO has served CPA firms across the U.S., building a distinctive model rooted in its founding mission: to not only provide insurance coverage for accountants, but also to serve as a trusted partner, helping them reduce risk before problems take shape. That philosophy still defines the company today as policyholders receive risk management guidance, services and resources included with their policy.

For an insurer operating in a segment this specialized, underwriting precision is a part of the value delivered to policyholders.

CAMICO selected Pibit.AI after an extensive evaluation process and deployed CURE™ to help bring greater structure and speed to underwriting workflows.

"Our responsibility to our 8,000 CPA firms begins with how we evaluate risk, and that requires technology built by people who respect the discipline of the craft," said CAMICO Vice President of Information Technology John Zissu. "This partnership with Pibit.AI is a powerful cultural fit. Their team's commitment to transparency in AI mirrors our own mission of providing clear, expert-led risk management. Together, we are empowering our underwriters to shift their focus away from administrative tasks and back toward the high-touch guidance our policyholders expect."

With CURE™ in place, CAMICO's underwriters receive decision-ready submissions rather than raw document packages.

CURE™ is engineered for the complex reality of commercial underwriting, where critical risk context is often buried within a chaotic tangle of documents, emails, and external records. The platform brings those inputs into a single environment for intake, structuring, enrichment, and decision preparation, giving underwriting teams a clearer and more consistent view of each submission. By delivering 99.9% precision with fully traceable data, the company helps its clients optimize bind ratios, reduce loss ratios, and process higher volumes.

"CAMICO has built something rare: an insurer with deep domain expertise and a long-term commitment to its policyholders" said Akash (AK) Agarwal, founder-CEO at Pibit.AI. "For decades, they have consistently set an example in innovative and customer-centered operations, and the results are for everyone to see. We are proud to work with CAMICO and support a mission they have carried forward for nearly four decades."

About CAMICO

CAMICO delivers insurance, risk management and related services to more than 8,000 CPA firms and 50,000 staff members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1986, CAMICO is endorsed by state CPA societies and associations in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Greater Washington D.C., Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. CAMICO provides Professional Liability Insurance, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other insurance products needed by CPA firms.

About Pibit.AI

Pibit.AI is an SF-based insurtech company serving carriers and MGAs. At the heart is the CURE™ platform, the industry's only centralized underwriting risk environment fueled by agentic underwriting services that delivers decision-ready outcomes. It converts submissions into decisions by automating intake, triage, and data enrichment from documents and external sources while surfacing risk insights so you can win the right accounts faster, scale throughput, and reduce loss ratios. Backed by Y-Combinator, the proprietary platform serves dozens of clients across the US, enabling 85% faster underwriting, 32% increase in GWP per underwriter, and up to 700 basis points improvement in loss ratios. For details, visit pibit.ai.

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Prakhar Mohan

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SOURCE Pibit.AI