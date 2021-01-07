'Camille Campbell The Spirit' to Shock The Entertainment World With Two New Albums

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camille Campbell The Spirit is a classical vocalist, music producer, songwriter, and singer looking to bless the ears of again music lovers across the globe with two upcoming albums. The multifaceted entertainer is known for her versatility, a feature that she is bringing to bear again in one of the albums that features World, Deep House, Hip-Hop, R & B, Trap, EDM, and other styles of instrumentals. Camile has also expressed her desire to work with major names like Pharrell Williams on the second album to leverage his wealth of experience and knowledge in the entertainment business.

The Spirit LITTo Hybrid Music 25+/7

"Industry brings success unto man and woman whosoever chooses to bring forward their knowledge they will manifest a destiny that will cure all issues with man and woman. If you don't follow it, it can create a nature of losing because of a mind that has been destroyed by others and the loss of not bring forward their dreams because of life. Take hold of the reign and create the destiny of your dreams. May you always live with the secret of life in your mind and heart; never let anyone break the chains of your future no matter how hard life gets! Let us Manifest especially with creativity in music and all industries," said Camille Campbell The Spirit.

The entertainment industry has grown to become a multi-billion-dollar market, with the influx of different categories of stakeholders in the industry. One name looking to disrupt the industry with her ingenuity and creativity as she looks to bring back the seemingly lost glory of the entertainment world is Camille Campbell The Spirit.

Camille Campbell The Spirit looks set to bring a new life to the industry while helping other talented acts to reach their audience and live their dream through the Hitmakers/Camille Campbell Spirit brand. Camille has already started to carve a niche in the industry for her instrumentals, one of which is "Song 24."

Camille hopes to one day write for the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, Pharrell Williams, and other music legends as she continues in her pursuit of conquering new grounds in the entertainment business.

About Litto Records 25/7 / Camille Campbell The Spirit

https://soundcloud.com/the-spirit-361545962/song-24

Contact:

Camille Campbell

9179957310

[email protected]

SOURCE Camille Campbell The Spirit