Camilyo Named Google My Business (GMB) Featured Partner

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camilyo, leading provider of all-in-one marketing and business productivity platform for local businesses, is proud to collaborate with Google to help local businesses worldwide get discovered online. The collaboration enables Camilyo and its select resellers to instantly verify third-party business listings on Google My Business (GMB), thus automating the GMB onboarding process for local businesses. Once their GMB listing is created, local business owners can use their Camilyo mobile app to easily manage it: set opening hours, upload pictures, request consumer reviews and manage them, post new offers and deals, and much more.

"When local businesses try to build effective online presence, getting found is a top priority," said Gil Ilani, Camilyo co-founder and CEO. "3 out of 4 online consumers go online to find businesses, and a complete, up-to-date Google My Business listing is one of the most powerful tools for ranking higher on local searches. With our new collaboration with Google, we make it much simpler for business owners to get their business verified on Google My Business, fill their listing with content and manage it with ease."

The new Google-Camilyo collaboration allows Camilyo resellers to expand their SMB listing management offering, granting them a significant competitive advantage in the market. They can now guide their SMB customers through the entire listing cycle, from setup through updating to review management and monitoring, improving service level and ensuring continued loyalty.

The announcement of this collaboration closely follows Camilyo's launch of SmartSite, its AI-driven website creation platform. SmartSite seamlessly synchs with the business' Google My Business listing and other pages for an integrated brand experience.

"With this new collaboration, we bring local businesses closer to their potential clients," Ilani concluded. "Camilyo and Google share a commitment to innovation that matters, and here we have an opportunity to make a difference for local businesses all around the world."

About Camilyo

Camilyo is a rapidly growing software company with offices in the US, Europe and Israel. Since 2010, Camilyo has partnered with leading vendors worldwide to equip SMBs with white-labeled, fully-integrated presence, marketing, sales and business management tools that enable them to successfully compete online. For more information, visit www.camilyo.com.

