Caminar to Commemorate 60th Anniversary at Annual Fall Celebration

Celebrating the past, present and future, with special guest Lisa Ling

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caminar , a leading Bay Area behavioral health care organization, will celebrate its 60th anniversary at its annual fall celebration on Saturday, October 5, 2024. Sixty years is a milestone that reflects Caminar's evidence-based, whole-person care that stands at the core of its commitment to delivering high-quality mental health and substance use treatment services across Northern California.

A Legacy of Care

In 1964, Caminar first opened its doors, offering a lifeline to individuals in need of behavioral health services. Founded with the establishment of El Camino House in San Mateo, Caminar's journey began as a transitional supported housing program for people returning to the community following psychiatric hospitalization. In its inaugural year, the organization served 41 clients, laying the foundation for what would become a far-reaching network of care.

Since then, Caminar has evolved to meet the changing needs of the community, expanding its services to include comprehensive mental health and substance use treatment and supportive services. Last year alone, Caminar provided care to over 31,000 individuals across six counties , embodying the spirit of growth and adaptation that has defined the organization since its inception.

"Celebrating this landmark occasion is a recognition of an effort started by parents of kids with mental health conditions that has grown into a compassionate and caring organization serving families, youth, and adults in six counties across Northern California," says Caminar CEO, Mark Cloutier. "In looking at the next 60 years, we want to bring our comprehensive care to support additional communities, helping more individuals to thrive."

A Night to Remember

The 60th Anniversary Fall Celebration will feature a keynote address by renowned journalist and television host Lisa Ling, who will reflect on the importance of mental health and community support in today's world. Ling's perspective, shaped by her extensive career covering social issues, promises to inspire and engage attendees.

The evening's festivities will also include a performance by acclaimed jazz and pop musician Ann Hampton Callaway, providing an elegant backdrop to an evening of celebration and reflection. Guests will enjoy cocktails, a gourmet dinner, and a program that honors Caminar's rich history and exciting future.

This celebration is made possible by our co-chairs, Alma and Michael Collopy and Carole Middleton, and the generous support of our sponsors, including Carole Middleton, Kathy and Michael Chinn, Newfront, Celeste P. Birkhofer, PhD, PsyD and Wendell W. Birkhofer, Barbara Patterson and Andrew Menkes, MD, Terri Bullock, Mark Cloutier, Christine and Michael Curry, Hanson Bridgett, Hanson Crawford Crum, Heritage Bank of Commerce, Gail and Fred Kittler, Debbie and Frank Vento, The Law Office of Michelle Leu Zaccone, BPM, Bohannan Foundation, John and Marcia Goldman Foundation, Gio Granato, PhD and Hyunah Kwon, Joanne Wu Jennings, Betsy and Bill Pace, Chick and Rick Runkel, Inessa Shishmanyan and Max Tsotsorin, 49ers Foundation, Beacon Grand, and Michael Collopy Photography.

For more information and to purchase tickets to In Celebration with Caminar 2024, please visit www.caminar.org/60years.

About Caminar

Caminar is a leading behavioral health organization that supports 31,000 youths and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. Through 60 different programs focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery across six counties, Caminar delivers high-quality services to those with complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs. The organization was founded in 1964 and is driven by compassion, science, and an understanding of root causes. To learn more, please visit www.caminar.org .

Media Contact:

Wendy Garrish

[email protected]

SOURCE Caminar