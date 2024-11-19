Caminar's Resource Connect Solano Awarded $100,000 Wells Fargo Grant for Houselessness Prevention

Wells Fargo's Support of Houselessness Prevention Serves as a Model for Community Collaboration in Solano County

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caminar is proud to announce that Resource Connect Solano (RCS), Solano County's streamlined gateway to the houselessness response system, has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. This funding will bolster critical houselessness prevention and intervention efforts across the county, helping to stabilize individuals and families.

Since 2017, Caminar has operated Resource Connect Solano , providing essential services that assess, prioritize, and refer individuals and families in need to supportive housing programs. As the only HUD-approved referral hub in Solano County, RCS collaborates closely with local service providers like the statewide Coordinated Entry System in other counties like Sacramento, Contra Costa, Marin, and others; houseless Service Providers; and Housing Providers, to address the community's urgent needs. In the last year, Resource Connect successfully documented a significant rise in housing exits compared to the previous year, reflecting a 10% increase in positive outcomes and underscoring the importance of RCS's presence in Solano County to support individuals and families toward housing stability.

Wells Fargo's $100,000 grant will enable RCS to offer flexible financial support to individuals and families on the edge of houselessness. This funding will provide rental assistance, help pay overdue utility bills, cover high air conditioning costs, and even fund necessary home modifications. The goal of these efforts is to prevent people from becoming houseless, keeping families together, children in schools, and people in stable housing environments.

"Resource Connect Solano is a lifeline for individuals and families in our community who are at risk of houselessness, and this funding from Wells Fargo is vital to expanding our efforts," said Mark Cloutier, CEO of Caminar. "The ability to provide immediate, supple support can mean the difference between stability and crisis for many. Wells Fargo's leadership highlights the power of collective action in strengthening our community, and we look forward to seeing more local partners tackle houselessness in Solano County."

Unlike federal and county funding, which often requires HUD-level documentation to prove an individual or family is already houseless or at imminent risk—criteria that can be difficult to meet in time—private philanthropic dollars like those from Wells Fargo allow Resource Connect's dedicated staff to act swiftly. This proactive approach enables families to remain housed and avoid the upheaval of displacement, ensuring that children continue their education and households maintain stability.

In addition to emergency assistance, Wells Fargo's grant will also provide critical rent assistance including costly upfront requirements such as two month's rent and security deposits–key barriers many vulnerable individuals face in securing housing.

"Ensuring that the members of this community who are most susceptible to displacement have resources to remain housed is important. That's why Wells Fargo is proud to grant $100,000 to Caminar's Resource Connect Solano to expand houselessness prevention efforts in Solano County," said Christopher Adame, vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo.

The leadership demonstrated by Wells Fargo in supporting houselessness prevention sets a positive example for how collective efforts can foster stability in the community. Caminar looks forward to the potential for increased collaboration among local organizations and stakeholders to further address housing challenges in Solano County.

About Caminar

Caminar is a leading behavioral health organization that supports 31,000 youths and adults in the San Francisco Bay Area each year. Through 60 different programs focused on prevention, treatment, and recovery across six counties, Caminar delivers high-quality services to those with complex mental health, substance use, and co-occurring needs. The organization was founded in 1964 and is driven by compassion, science, and an understanding of root causes. To learn more, please visit www.caminar.org .

