Camino Financial Announces Appointment of Its First Vice President of People & Talent

Since day one, Camino's focus on reaching the overlooked has played into both its lending practices and its hiring ones. Tweet this

Rainford joins Camino Financial with over 15 years of recruiting and employee management in global organizations. Prior to Camino Financial, Rainford held several senior positions at financial companies, including Westwood Financial and Citibank. Rainford earned her Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management from Columbia College.

"I am excited to lead the talent initiatives that will support and accelerate Camino Financial's strategic growth goals," said Rainford. "As Camino expands its efforts, the company's core values of entrepreneurship and innovation will continue to lead the growth of our HR department. "

For more information, please visit: https://www.caminofinancial.com

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is an AI-powered community lending platform that offers affordable credit and wealth building solutions to overlooked entrepreneurs. The company builds proprietary credit assessment and data aggregation AI to identify, price and provide affordable loans tailored to credit-invisible, cash-heavy businesses. Camino Financial is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with supporting offices in Mexico City, Mexico and Bogota, Colombia.

SOURCE Camino Financial, Inc.