Camino Financial Expands Management Team with Directors of Growth and Corporate Development

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial , a Los Angeles based FinTech focused on lending to Latino-owned businesses, is expanding its management team, appointing Aram Gushchyan as Director of Growth and Roxane Herrera as Director of Corporate Development.

"My goal at Camino Financial is to deliver growth through experimentation, innovation, and cross-functional collaboration in product, and marketing. We want to pair our human insights and ingenuity with technology and artificial intelligence to amplify our impact, empathy, and create more value for our members sustainably," said Aram Gushchyan.

After working in Marketing at Camino Financial, Gushchyan steps up as Director of Growth. He has over 15 years of experience in growing companies and driving incremental ROI. Prior to his new role at Camino Financial, Gushchyan worked at Go as the Director of Marketing and Analytics where he helped grow a new insurance product from launch to $100mm ARR. Gushchyan holds a Master's degree in Finance from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

Camino Financial welcomes experienced manager, Roxane Herrera, to help lead its corporate development efforts. "Throughout my career, I've seen the power of networking and community building, and view it as an opportunity to grow and serve communities in need. One of my greatest strengths is communication--telling the story behind the numbers to help make agile capital decisions," said Roxane Herrera.

Herrera brings over 14 years of experience in finance, insurance, community development with financial institutions, and general industries clients. Herrera was a Senior Manager of Community Development Lending at Charles Schwab Bank where she structured loans to top CDFIs to deploy $2 billion in capital across Western State CDFIs under a 3-year CRA strategic plan. Herrera holds B.S. degrees in Business Administration and Economics from USC and an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is the first AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution ("neo-CDFI") expanding access to credit for underserved Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. Camino is uniquely positioned to offer affordable loans as it combines its proprietary AI technology with access to CDFI designated low-cost capital and resources. Camino Financial has also produced the largest bilingual content hub to empower Latinx entrepreneurs to thrive and graduate into lower-cost, longer-term credit products.



