Camino Financial Hires Praveen Varma As Its Chief Risk Officer

As CRO, Mr. Varma's goal at Camino Financial is to find innovative credit solutions for underserved communities that are typically left behind by traditional lenders. Working closely with Camino Financial's Chief Executive Officer, Sean Salas, Mr. Varma will serve as a key adviser on matters related to enterprise risk and controls.

"As I begin a new journey in this underserved market, I hope to bring the combined knowledge of art and science that is needed to create resources for serving the most underrepresented communities," said Praveen Varma. "I am looking forward to building our business on Camino's AI/ML platform that can rapidly assess this market. Our overarching goal is to make available as much capital as possible to underserved communities."

Mr. Varma has over 25 years in senior credit management roles. Prior to working at Camino Financial, Mr. Varma held the role of CRO at Versara Lending. He began his career at AMEX serving as the Senior Director of Risk Management. He then propelled his career through various roles such as CEO and Co-founder at Zebus Group; Senior Credit Officer, Global Managing Director, Managing Director and President; Senior Vice President at Moody's Investors Service; and Managing Director at Alpha Delta Analytics.

Mr. Varma earned his Ph.D. in Finance from the University of Pittsburgh Katz Graduate School of Business and his Bachelor's of Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Raipur.



About Camino Financial

Camino Financial is the first AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution ("neo-CDFI") expanding access to credit for underserved Latinx entrepreneurs in the U.S. The Company is uniquely positioned to offer affordable loans as it combines its proprietary AI technology with access to CDFI designated low-cost capital and resources.

