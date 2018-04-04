Camino Starts Step Out Drilling at Los Chapitos and Files NI 43-101 Technical Report

The Report summarizes the field work completed to the end of 2017, including the results from the 16,000 meters of diamond drilling. It concludes that a substantial amount of follow up drilling is recommended for step-out and infill drilling on the Adriana Zone ("Adriana") and Katty Zone ("Katty") as well as follow-up work on the other regional targets on the Property.

The recently completed soil survey (March 3, 2018 Press Release) has confirmed the potential to expand Adriana. The survey has also identified a new area called the Maria Zone ("Maria") which starts about 800 meters south east of Katty and extends a further 800 meters along strike. This new anomaly is in an area which has very little outcrop and has not previously been examined. The results of the 2018 soil survey and updated Adriana geology drill sections are shown in the presentation on the Company website at www.caminominerals.com.

Kenneth McNaughton, President and CEO, said, "Prospecting along the Maria Ridge has found high grade copper mineralization in a series of narrow shears which are interpreted to be the south east extension of the Diva Structure. Prospecting has also found mineralization between Adriana and Katty that is following a north-south zone that intersects Diva Structure. We remain very encouraged by the exploration potential at Chapitos based on the number of new copper showings that we have discovered along with the size and intensity of the alteration system".

A diamond drill has been mobilized to the property and the first step out hole completed 100 meters north west of Adriana. The drill has been moved and will now complete step out holes to the south east between Adriana and Katty. Additional drilling will be planned based on the results of these first holes and from the surface evaluation of Maria. Assays will be released as they become available.

Kenneth C. McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, is a Qualified Person (QP) and is responsible for the Los Chapitos Project exploration program.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our planned exploration activities, the adequacy of our financial resources, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the results of future exploration and drilling. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company's annual disclosure materials, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read these materials. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Camino Minerals Corporation

Related Links

www.caminominerals.com

