Camo arrives at the Microsoft Store on Windows

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reincubate, the makers of Camo, today announced that the app that gives users video superpowers is now available at the Microsoft Store. This brings Camo's video capture and image refinement capabilities to the more than one billion customers in the Windows community.

"We're excited to welcome Camo to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11," said Giorgio Sardo, General Manager of the Store, and head of APS (Apps, Partners, Store). "As a versatile and beautifully-designed video app with powerful AI-enabled capabilities, it's a product that meshes perfectly with our vision of delivering user-centred, cutting-edge experiences to our customers."

Three years ago, Camo was created as a tool to help capture professional-quality video for meetings and presentations, streaming and content creation. To do this, it gave users control over their smartphone's advanced cameras, enabling them to capture, stream and record professional-quality video with the tech they already had.

Since then, Camo has expanded support to include webcams, built-in cameras, mirrorless cameras, DSLRs and even action cams, enabling PC users to improve and customise their video, using any device they choose. Built on the latest Microsoft APIs, with hardware acceleration for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA, Camo for Windows provides content creators, streamers and professionals with an array of powerful tools for their work, including customisable overlays, granular image refinement sliders, background effects, framing controls and cinematic filters (LUTs).

Today, Camo's arrival at the Microsoft Store makes its magic discoverable by the global Microsoft community, while delivering an even smoother user experience.

"Today marks a new leap toward our goal of putting better video into more hands," said Aidan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Reincubate. "Creators and professionals around the world choose Windows as their go-to platform, and the Microsoft Store as their toolbox. Camo will now be where they need it, when they need it."

Camo can be downloaded from the Microsoft Store, at https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9PGM3QB3PDRD

About Reincubate
Founded in 2008, Reincubate makes Camo, the app that gives you video superpowers. Camo harnesses the optics of just about any camera, and enables the user to dramatically improve and customise the video they stream or record from it. Camo is an Apple Design Awards finalist (Innovation, 2023), has been an App of the Day in 168 countries in the App Store, and has been featured in both the WSJ and NYT Wirecutter. Reincubate is based in London, UK, with a team distributed around the world. For more information, visit reincubate.com

