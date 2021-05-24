CAMO® Partners with Simcoe Decks in the NADRA National+ Deck Competition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMO® and deck-building contractor Simcoe Decks partnered on two decks with four winning entries in the North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA®) National+ Deck Competition. Michael Scott, owner of Simcoe Decks of Barrie, Ontario, placed in the Alternative Deck, Refinished/Restored Deck, Deck Inlay and Manufacturer Project categories. Open to pro deck builder members from the United States and Canada in 24 categories, NADRA hosted its 11th Annual Awards Celebration last month in Clearwater, FL.

"As a system, CAMO provides a fastener and a tool for every application," said Michael Scott. "We now use CAMO products exclusively because we want to provide the best for our customers," explained Michael. "It's an amazingly easy system for my crew to learn—and if we ever have a problem, I know CAMO has our backs."

Simcoe's composite deck that won Second Place in the Alternative Deck Under $25K category and Third Place in the Deck Inlay category featured an intricate "X" inlay. Michael chose CAMO EDGEXMETAL® Clips to fasten grooved composite boards to the deck's metal frame at any angle, creating the distinctive X pattern in their award-winning design.

In addition, Simcoe Decks went from modern to historic, earning Second Place in the award's Manufacturer Project category and Third Place in Refinished/Restored Deck category using CAMO EDGE® Clips. Expertly built with CAMO EDGE® Clips, the deck maintained the elegant character of the original deck's stone-clad supports.

Simcoe Decks relied on the entire CAMO Deck Fastening System to fasten up to 5X faster, including CAMO DRIVE™ stand-up fastening tool and LEVER® board bending and locking tool. CAMO DRIVE saves back strain and gets contractors off their knees, while LEVER enables smaller crews to straighten rows of grooved boards and lock them in place, freeing up both hands for fastening.

Check out the NADRA winners at https://www.nadra.org/awards/2020-awards

To learn more about CAMO's deck fastening solutions, visit http://camofasteners.com

