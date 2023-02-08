Camouflage Coating Market Will Touch USD 549.4 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, the camouflage coating market was valued at USD 207.3 million, which is projected to experience a CAGR of 13.10% to reach USD 549.4 million by 2030, as per the recent report published by P&S Intelligence. This can be credited to the amplifying need for cutting-edge camouflage in the defense sector.

Growing Defense Budget because of Geopolitical Conflicts

The military budget of key economies is surging with every passing year, reaching an all-time high of USD 2.1 trillion in 2021. Nations are increasing their investment in upgrading their defense forces by acquiring advanced items.

For example, Russia's military expenditure increased by 2.9% and touched USD 65.9 billion in 2021, at a time when it was building up its military along its border with Ukraine. This was the third successive year Russia's spending on this sector rose. Moreover, in 2021, this expenditure was 4.1% of its GDP.

Topcoat Category Is Set To Grow with Fastest Pace

In 2022, the topcoat category dominated the market with 45.6% of the revenue, and it will witness a 13.62% CAGR, to stay the largest over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the functional application of topcoats, which not only offer protection but also decrease heat emissions from airplanes and other equipment, hence offering thermal camouflage.

Because of Its Uniform and Thin Finish, Liquid Form Is Highly Demanded

On the basis of delivery method, the industry is divided into the power and liquid categories, of which the liquid category held the larger revenue share in recent years. This category is also projected to continue at the leading spot in the future, as liquid coatings offer a better, thin, and uniform finish.

As they are often deployed in harsh environments, military systems and equipment need to be well-painted. Moreover, the kind of camouflage provided depends on the surroundings, for instance, snow, sky, sea, jungles, or desert.

North America Is Largest Market For Camouflage Coatings

In 2022, North America was the highest revenue generator in the market, with a share of around 39%. This can be credited to the strong focus of defense agencies on upgrading their equipment, driven by the high investment by the government. Currently, the U.S. is the higher-revenue-generating nation in the North American camouflage coating industry, being the world's largest defense spender.

Camouflage Coating Market Report Coverage

By Products

Primer

Topcoat

By Delivery Method

Liquid

Water-based



Solvent-based

Powder

By Application

Defense

Military



Aircrafts



Textile

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Russia

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina Mexico



Colombia



Chile

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E



Israel

