Camp Awosting Celebrates 120th Summer

Awosting has been run by the Ebner family for over 70 years. Kevin Ebner Sr., a 3rd generation owner and Director of Awosting states "It's rare to see a camp with this much history." Awosting is a throw-back to simpler times. Although their traditional program has changed over the years, the emphasis on "boys learn by doing" remains. Campers receive activity instruction each morning and have freedom to choose their activities every afternoon. Only accepting 165 boys per session, Awosting's close-knit community is evident in their personal attention to campers' growth and development at camp. "We take pride in getting to know every camper during the summer. Helping our boys develop new skills, learn from mistakes and become good, young men has been the driving force behind Awosting since 1900."

When Awosting was founded, the program was far less structured than today. Campers spent more time swimming in the lake and going for long walks, up to 30 miles a day. Today, Awosting offers over 40 different activity areas, specializing in Go-Karts, Motocross, a special Waterskiing Camp and 1,000ft zip line. Despite adding new activities, they still honor traditions dating back to 1900. The Ebners also operate a girls camp, Chinqueka, 5 miles away in Bantam, CT and the camps get together every week for co-ed activities. Both camps have been accredited by the American Camp Association for over 60 years.

Camp Awosting is one of the oldest and best private boys residential summer camps in America, in continuous operation since 1900. Located in Morris, CT, Awosting features 40+ amazing activities for campers, supervised by trained and caring staff. Boys age 6 to 15 attend 2 or 4 week sessions throughout the summer. Campers live up to Awosting's motto "where boys learn by doing", striving each day to embody the core values of brotherhood, independence, confidence and experience.

