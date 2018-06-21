Camp Awosting Gives Boys A Fortnight Respite From Fortnite

Awosting's traditional camp program has changed over the years, at one point even adding computer programming as an activity, which has since been retired. Now that children are using electronic devices as early as toddlers, the directors of Camp Awosting have asked campers to leave all electronic devices at home. In a recent survey of Awosting parents, 99% of respondents would rather their children have no devices while at camp.

"We fully support parents in their desire to limit their child's access to video games and social media and instead focus them outside having fun, learning, and making new friends at camp. Awosting has so much to offer boys – sports, climbing, water activities, arts, camping and more. Children today need less screen time and more green time," said Kevin Ebner, President of Ebner Camps and Co-Director of Camp Awosting. Ebner, a 3rd generation director of Awosting, attended the camp when his father, Oscar Jr. and late grandfather, Oscar Ebner Sr. were directors.

Where boys used to spend quiet time playing on Game Boys or iPod Touch devices, they will now be spending more time connecting with fellow campers playing cards or building lifelong friendships. Boys may even write a letter home to their parents from time to time. Sometimes it takes something as simple as a fortnight at summer camp to make kids aware of all the great things you can see and experience when you aren't playing Fortnite on a device.

About Camp Awosting

Camp Awosting, owned and operated by Ebner Camps, is one of the oldest and best private boys residential summer camp programs in America, in continuous operation since 1900. Located in beautiful Morris, CT, Awosting features over 30 amazing activities for boys ages 6 to 16 that attend 2 or 4 week sessions throughout the summer. Awosting prides itself on programming excellence under the supervision of trained and caring staff. Campers live up to Awosting's motto of "Where boys learn by doing" and strive each day to embody the core values of caring, community, inclusiveness, honor and respect. Awosting's sister camp, Chinqueka, offers a similar program in nearby Bantam, CT for girls ages 6 to 16.

